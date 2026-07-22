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Minister Brian Webb's avatar
Minister Brian Webb
5h

It’s times like this that Nuremberg convention, and the Nazi trials needs to be applied. The execs of the pharmas, including the chemists, and the prescribing doctors need to be on death row.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
3h

Medical doctors who do this kind of work should not be licensed and permitted to practice. They show complete ignorance of how the human body works. They have put their own financial interests first with no true concern for the damage they are doing to the minds and bodies of every child.

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