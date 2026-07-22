Newly unsealed court documents show that Children’s Hospital Colorado, affiliated with the University of Colorado School of Medicine, prescribed puberty blockers to more than 250 children and cross-sex hormones to nearly 550 more in 2025 alone. According to the advocacy group Do No Harm, that’s five to ten times higher than anyone had previously documented.

Puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries are known to permanently sterilize children and cause irreversible sexual dysfunction, along with bone density loss, heart problems, blood clots, psychological damage, and lifelong regret. The damage is so great that many physicians and policymakers refer to these interventions as medical mutilation.

The scale

Do No Harm had already reviewed insurance claims and found that from 2019 to 2023, the hospital treated just over 100 children with puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or surgery. That was the total across five years combined.

The new filings show the hospital gave puberty blockers alone to twice that many children in a single year.

Many of these children received more than one type of treatment. Do No Harm says the typical pattern starts with puberty blockers, moves to cross-sex hormones, and in some cases ends in surgery.

How big is the national picture?

Do No Harm’s insurance claims analysis has already identified close to 14,000 sex-change treatments given to minors at hospitals and clinics nationwide between 2019 and 2023. The group believes that number is an undercount, since it doesn’t capture claims from internal systems like Kaiser Permanente’s, treatments paid for out of pocket, or cases where facilities used alternate diagnosis codes.

Extrapolating from the Colorado numbers, Do No Harm now estimates the real national total is between 20,000 and 25,000 children.

Oregon shows a similar pattern

A study published in May examined insurance claims — both Medicaid and private plans — covering about 80% of insured Oregonians. Looking at the years 2016 to 2023, it found:

More than 1 in 250 girls in Oregon had taken male hormones by age 17.

About 1 in 630 boys had taken female hormones by age 17.

Roughly 1 in 100 insured Oregon children were formally diagnosed with gender dysphoria at some point during that eight-year span.

The findings suggest Colorado isn’t an isolated case, but part of a broader trend showing up in other states as well.

Policy response

Several Republican-led states have banned these treatments for minors, and an executive order from President Trump has opened the door to federal investigations and lawsuits against providers. Some hospitals, including Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., have since stopped offering the treatments to minors.

Congress is also moving against the medical mutilation of minors. The Chloe Cole Act would give minors, along with their parents or guardians, the right to sue providers who subject them to medical mutilation interventions. Introduced by Rep. Bob Onder (R-Wis.) with 86 House Republican co-sponsors, the bill cleared the House Judiciary Committee last Wednesday on a party-line vote. It now moves to the House Rules Committee, the last step before a vote by the full House.