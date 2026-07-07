The CIA, COVID, and Aristotle’s Forgotten Lesson
A new lawsuit reveals the CIA investigated unvaccinated employees as though they were threats to the government.
When the Biden administration ordered a federal vaccine mandate in 2021, the CIA did more than enforce the order. It weaponized it.
According to a new federal lawsuit filed last week in Virginia, the agency’s chief operating officer ordered the CIA’s Counter Espionage Department to investigate every unvaccinated worker at the CIA. Anyone who refused the vaccine was treated as a threat to the U.S. government and investigated like one.