A new report from the House Judiciary Committee reveals that the European Union has been deliberately targeting American speech through its internet censorship regime, which uses pressure on tech platforms to shape what users around the world can say and see.

The 160-page report, released Tuesday, focuses on the European Commission’s use of “content moderation” rules to censor online speech far beyond Europe’s borders. According to the committee, when EU regulators push social media companies to suppress certain viewpoints, those changes are often applied globally—including in the United States.

Much of the content flagged by European officials involves right-leaning political views on a variety of topics, including COVID-19, immigration, and gender ideology.

The report notes that even before COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out, senior European Commission officials were urging platforms to develop policies that would censor content questioning official narratives about the virus and vaccines, while promoting messaging favored by governments.

Because major platforms operate on global rule sets, the report says, European censorship directly affects American users.

“The internet is global, and platforms govern themselves accordingly,” the report states. “That means that when European regulators pressure social media companies to change their content moderation rules, it affects what Americans can say and see online in the United States.”

The committee also documented instances where the European Commission explicitly focused on American content, beginning during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2021, EU officials asked TikTok how it planned to “fight disinformation about the covid 19 vaccination campaign for children starting in the US.” The inquiry specifically asked whether TikTok would remove claims questioning the shots’ effectiveness in children.

In 2022, European regulators went further, demanding that YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok explain in writing why an American documentary film about vaccines had not been censored. YouTube hurried to remove the film.

The Commission’s interest in controlling U.S. speech extended beyond pandemic-related content. Ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, senior EU officials pressed platforms—particularly TikTok—to more aggressively censor American political content.

One of the most visible examples came in August 2024, when then-EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton sent a letter to X owner Elon Musk shortly before Musk hosted a live interview with President Donald Trump, who was then a candidate. Breton warned that X could face enforcement action under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), a sweeping censorship law passed in 2022 by the European Parliament. Even though the interview took place in the United States, Breton cited the possibility that American speech could “spill over” into the EU and said the Commission would “not hesitate to make full use” of its regulatory powers.

Although EU officials have maintained that the DSA applies only within Europe, its enforcement has been explicitly extraterritorial. In December, the Commission fined X $140 million for refusing to provide American user data to researchers worldwide under the DSA. The Commission also warned that X could be banned in the EU if it failed to comply with these demands.

According to the committee, this approach effectively penalizes platforms for maintaining global free speech standards while claiming authority to enforce EU law worldwide.

The report also highlights guidance issued by the EU Internet Forum, which published a handbook advising tech companies on what content to suppress. Categories listed for censorship include “populist rhetoric,” “anti-government” or “anti-EU” content, “anti-elite” messaging, political satire, criticism of migration policies, “anti-LGBTIQ” speech, and “meme subculture.”

Since the Digital Services Act took effect in 2023, the European Commission has repeatedly pressured platforms to moderate content ahead of elections in Slovakia, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, Romania, Moldova, and during EU-wide elections in June 2024.

TikTok reported to the Commission that it removed more than 45,000 pieces of alleged “misinformation” ahead of the 2024 EU elections, including political speech on migration, climate policy, defense, and LGBTQ issues.

The 2023 Slovak election is cited as a case study. Internal TikTok moderation documents show that content flagged as “hate speech” under EU pressure included statements such as “There are only two genders,” “Children cannot be trans,” and “We need to stop the sexualization of children.”

The report also points to future initiatives under European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s proposed “Democracy Shield.” These include the creation of new coordination centers to pressure platforms on content censorship, expanding disinformation rules to include user verification requirements, and establishing a single EU-wide definition of illegal “hate speech.” That definition, the committee warns, would encompass conventional political discourse and memes, and would require adoption by every EU member state.

The Judiciary Committee concluded that through these mechanisms, the European Commission is not just regulating online speech within Europe, but shaping the boundaries of political expression well beyond it, including in the United States.