On her final day as Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard left with a parting shot: a trove of newly declassified documents and emails showing how Anthony Fauci shaped and hijacked the official COVID-19 origins narrative from inside the U.S. intelligence community (IC).

The release details Fauci’s hidden hand in the IC’s investigation into where the virus came from. Gabbard says the records also expose retaliation against officials who dared to back the lab-leak theory over the natural-origin story Fauci preferred.