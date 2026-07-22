Every year, during England’s State Opening of Parliament, a royal official known as the Usher of the Black Rod walks to the House of Commons to summon its elected members to the House of Lords for the King’s Speech.

Just before he arrives, the doors of the House of Commons are slammed in his face. He knocks three times with a black staff before they are opened. The tradition is said to date back to the 1600s, when Charles I stormed into the Commons to arrest five members of Parliament.