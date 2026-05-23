Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

Recent media coverage surrounding hantavirus, particularly the Andes strain linked to South America, has generated unnecessary public anxiety while omitting critical scientific context. Hantaviruses are not new, mysterious, or rapidly emerging pathogens. They are a well-characterized family of rodent-borne RNA viruses that have been studied for decades.

The omnipresent media reports suggest this is a new public health crisis. The evidence does not support that. Get the facts here.

International health officials are scrambling to develop a vaccine after an Ebola outbreak erupted in Central Africa, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency on Sunday.

The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, has hit Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo with 600 suspected cases and 134 deaths reported as of May 20. Among those infected is American missionary Peter Stafford, who contracted the virus while working in the DRC.

The Bundibugyo strain carries a mortality rate of 25–50%, and there is currently no licensed vaccine for it.

That may be about to change, and faster than you might expect.

In January, a research group at Oxford University quietly received a grant worth up to $26.7 million from the European Union and the Bill Gates-backed nonprofit Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) — specifically to develop vaccines against the Bundibugyo virus and related filoviruses. Oxford has since partnered with Moderna on an mRNA vaccine and with the Serum Institute of India on a second candidate.

Now, with the outbreak dominating global headlines, that project has moved from a low-profile research initiative to a high-priority mission almost overnight.

WHO vaccine official Vasee Moorthy confirmed Tuesday that there are two candidates now under consideration. The first is Merck’s existing Ebola vaccine, Ervebo, which was designed for a different Ebola strain entirely — the Zaire species — but which may offer some partial protection against Bundibugyo. Adapting it properly, however, could take six to nine months.

The second option is the Oxford shot. Moorthy acknowledged it has not yet been tested on animals — a step that is typically considered the bare minimum before any vaccine enters human trials. And yet, he suggested it could somehow be ready in just two to three months.

The pattern feels familiar. In October 2019, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security hosted Event 201, co-sponsored by Bill Gates’s foundation, that modeled a novel coronavirus spreading from animals to humans and overwhelming global health systems. A few months later, COVID-19 did exactly that. A simulation, backed by Gates, followed almost immediately by the real thing.

Now we have a $26 million Gates-backed grant to develop a vaccine for a specific Ebola strain — followed almost immediately by an outbreak of that exact strain. And the WHO is already discussing rushing through the resulting vaccine, one that has not cleared even the most basic safety threshold of animal testing.

There’s no reason to assume a conspiracy—yet. As a lawyer and physician, I view this as circumstantial evidence worth examining.

But there is a second layer to this story that I find even more revealing.

On January 22, the United States formally withdrew from the WHO. Argentina followed two months later. Within weeks, media coverage began flooding us with alarming stories about two separate “major outbreaks” — hantavirus and Ebola.

The hantavirus story originated on the MV Hondius, a cruise ship sailing from Argentina. Ships have rats. Rats — particularly in Argentina — can carry hantavirus in their droppings. The virus has existed for decades. It is not new. It is not spreading person to person. It is not a pandemic, and by any honest definition it is not even an outbreak. It’s what happens when people are on a ship with certain species of rats and the environment has not been adequately sanitized. Learn more about hantavirus from our GoldCare medical town hall or by downloading our e-book here.

The Ebola outbreak is real. But it’s important to keep some perspective. The current situation — 600 suspected cases — is a fraction of the 2014–2016 West Africa outbreak, which infected nearly 28,600 people and killed more than 11,300. That outbreak was catastrophic. This one, so far, is not in the same category.

And yet, almost immediately after these stories entered the news cycle, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus began publicly urging the United States and Argentina to rejoin the organization — invoking the language of “solidarity” and global health cooperation. The two countries that just left are now being told, in effect, that the world is too dangerous to go it alone.

The timing could not be more convenient.

Not every suspicious coincidence is a coordinated plot. COVID-19 taught us that genuine conspiracies do exist — between federal agencies, Big Tech, Big Pharma, and academic institutions — and that dismissing concerns as paranoid has real costs. But it also taught us that reflexive conspiratorial thinking leads people away from clarity, not toward it.

I am suggesting a more disciplined approach. Public health has never been altruistic. It is political, it is institutional, and it is shaped by the interests of the people and organizations that fund it. When the WHO tells you something, it is reasonable to ask: is this epidemiology, or is this leverage?

We should not dismiss Ebola. We should not dismiss hantavirus. But we also ask who is telling us what, and what they stand to gain by telling it.

In medicine, we call that a thorough history.

During a segment on her MSNOW program this week, Katy Tur appeared confused by comments made by House Speaker Mike Johnson at the “Rededicate 250” rally, where he echoed one of the core ideas of the Declaration of Independence: that Americans are endowed by their Creator with unalienable rights.

“And You gave our fathers the wisdom and faith to establish this new nation, premised on the Biblical and foundational principle that all men are created equal and free before You,” Johnson said. “Through Your divine providence, our Founders acknowledged and boldly proclaimed this self-evident truth: that every single person is created in Your image and that we are endowed by You, our Creator, with our unalienable rights to life and liberty — the pursuit of happiness.”

Johnson’s remarks closely echoed the language of the Declaration of Independence itself:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Tur reacted with alarm, asking her panel whether Johnson was actually placing God above the Declaration of Independence.

“What about this passage from Mike Johnson declaring that our rights do not derive from government, they come from You, our Creator and heavenly Father?” she asked. “Is this him putting God over the Declaration of Independence?”

That is, in fact, exactly what Johnson was doing — restating one of the Declaration’s core principles

This confusion is not isolated to cable news anchors. At a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing last year, Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia challenged Riley Barnes — now President Trump’s assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor — over her statement that America was founded on the principle that rights come from “God, our Creator, not from our laws, not from our governments.” Kaine called that statement “extremely troubling.” He then compared it to the governing philosophy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It was a disturbing statement.

The Founders were deeply influenced by John Locke and his theory of natural rights — the idea that certain rights exist prior to government and cannot legitimately be taken away by rulers or states. The Declaration does not say government creates rights. It says government is instituted to secure them. That is a foundational distinction.

The First Amendment does not say Congress shall grant free speech. It says Congress shall make no law infringing on it. The Second Amendment does not say the government may permit citizens to bear arms. It says that right shall not be infringed. The rights already belong to the people. Government’s job is to stay out of the way.

This is precisely what separated the American experiment from the monarchies of Europe, where kings claimed the authority to grant rights — and therefore the authority to revoke them. The Declaration inverted that entirely. It placed rights beyond the reach of government by placing their origin beyond the reach of government.

Katy Tur, Senator Kaine, and others on the Left find this troubling. I find their confusion troubling, because this is the central fault line of our republic.

The Left believes rights come from government. That belief has consequences. If government grants rights, government can suspend them — during a health emergency, after a shooting, or if someone holds disfavored political views. We watched exactly that happen. We watched Americans lose the right to work, to worship, to educate their children, and to make their own medical decisions because bureaucrats in power believed they held the authority to make that call.

Conservatives understand that rights are absolute. Not because they’re naive about the complexity of governance, but because they understand what happens when men and women convince themselves that they are the source of human dignity rather than its protector.

The Trump administration is not perfect. No government ever will be. But the abuses we suffered under the Biden regime were not just policies that derailed. They were the predictable consequence of a governing philosophy that places rights in the hands of the state.

Checks and balances are important, but they are not sufficient on their own to prevent tyranny. Tyranny begins the moment a government official looks at a citizen and believes that he is doing that citizen a favor by permitting them to speak, to worship, or to be left alone.

The principle Johnson articulated at that rally — the one Tur couldn’t parse and Kaine called dangerous — is the principle that keeps that moment from arriving.

It’s called humility, and it’s the foundation everything else is built on.