Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

An Idaho woman who believes her toddler twins died from a vaccine reaction — and who is currently suing the American Academy of Pediatrics over it — has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in their deaths.

A grand jury handed down the charges against 23-year-old Andrea Shaw in connection with the 2025 deaths of her 18-month-old sons, the Payette Police Department said last week.

Police called the indictment the product of “a lengthy and thorough investigation,” conducted with help from multiple partner agencies. Officials have released few details, but the New York Times reported that prosecutors allege Shaw suffocated her children.

The case carries an unusual backdrop: Shaw is a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed in January against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) by Children’s Health Defense. The suit accuses the AAP of violating federal racketeering laws by declaring childhood vaccines safe while manipulating the vaccine economy.

Children’s Health Defense, according to the New York Times, is standing by Shaw.

“They’re messing with the wrong people,” Children’s Health Defense Chief Executive Mary Holland said, adding: “We stand for the truth, and the truth is, that vaccines can cause death, and there’s zero evidence so far that this woman killed her children, zero.”

I’ve already covered the lawsuit and the wrenching details of what Andrea Shaw says happened to her twins — you can read that piece here.

Two details from that story deserve a second look.

First: according to the family, police treated the twins’ deaths as a crime scene from the very beginning. Officers took Andrea’s phone, cutting her off from her husband. The couple say investigators pulled them apart and interrogated them separately, each time pressing one to point the finger at the other.

Second: the boys’ deaths were officially ruled Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood, or SUDC — the older-child version of SIDS. It’s the label doctors use when a child dies suddenly and an autopsy turns up no answers.

Even if Andrea Shaw is guilty, that doesn’t erase the SUDC diagnosis.

Diagnoses like SIDS and SUDC barely existed before mass childhood vaccination took off in the 1960s. As the vaccine schedule expanded, SIDS cases climbed right alongside it — enough that by 1973, the World Health Organization gave it its own entry in the International Classification of Diseases. SIDS deaths cluster around two months of age, which happens to be exactly when infants get their first big round of shots. And the U.S., which vaccinates infants more heavily than any other wealthy nation, also has the worst infant mortality rate among them.

Despite all that, one piece of information almost never shows up in a SIDS or SUDC investigation: vaccination history. Investigators log everything else — how the baby was sleeping, what was in the crib, what lotion was used, whether anyone in the house smoked. Vaccines don’t make the list. Doctors are not trained to ask either. As an ER doctor, nowhere in my training was I taught to factor vaccinations into a sudden infant death case. We’re taught to ask about everything except that.

Part of the reason is that the American Academy of Pediatrics flatly denies any connection exists. It insists that any unexplained death occurring in a healthy child after vaccination is pure coincidence.

So when an infant dies with no clear cause, vaccines simply are not part of the conversation. No matter how much evidence might point in that direction, it never makes it into a police file or a medical examiner’s report. The system would rather charge a grieving mother with murder than entertain the possibility that a vaccine played a role.

That’s the core of the problem with the AAP, and it’s why the RICO lawsuit must move forward regardless of the charges against Andrea Shaw.

The Trump administration is putting religious freedom at the center of federal health policy.

Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services announced a reorganization of its Office for Civil Rights, putting conscience and religious freedom protections at the top of its agenda.

The announcement came two days after President Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission released a new report that repeatedly names abortion, vaccines, and the medical mutilation of minors as flashpoints for religious freedom.

Under the reorganized HHS office, federal agencies, state and local governments, healthcare providers, and health plans must now prioritize “protecting the free exercise of religion and conscience and the right to be free from coercion in HHS-conducted or funded programs.”

An HHS official said the new structure is about protecting conscience rights, addressing race-based discrimination in a color-blind manner, combating both antisemitism and anti-Christian bias, and restoring biological truth.

The changes follow a recent report from the Religious Liberty Commission, which found widespread violations of religious freedom in healthcare. The Commission collected hundreds of written testimonies from families who say they were punished for their faith.

One area where religious discrimination shows up most is vaccines. The Commission found that schools excluding unvaccinated religious children are not necessarily enforcing 100 percent vaccination. The same schools let in students with medical exemptions — and even students with no medical records at all. Meanwhile, several states quietly wiped out religious exemptions for schoolchildren while leaving comparable secular exemptions in place.

The Supreme Court has not ruled directly on religious exemptions to school vaccine mandates. But in Mahmoud v. Taylor, the Court decided that states cannot condition access to public education on parents sacrificing their religious beliefs.

Months later, Amish families challenged New York’s ban on religious vaccine exemptions in Miller v. McDonald. The Supreme Court responded with a rare “grant, vacate, and remand” order, sending the case back for reconsideration in light of Mahmoud v. Taylor.

When this story broke, the media framed it as reckless. They accused the HHS and RFK Jr. of prioritizing religious liberty over Americans’ health.

That’s backwards.

Religious people tend to be healthier, and lifestyle only explains part of it. Consider how many religious Americans refused the experimental COVID shots. Consider how many religious parents refuse to let their kids be injected year after year with dangerous serums just to stay enrolled in school.

The pattern goes beyond vaccines. Religious parents are more likely to shield their children from irreversible medical mutilation procedures like puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries — treatments linked to permanent sterility, sexual dysfunction, heart problems, osteoporosis, blood clots, and a shortened lifespan.

Many push back even earlier, before their kids are steered toward gender ideology in the classroom. Mahmoud v. Taylor was brought by Roman Catholic and Muslim parents who refused to let their children be forced into gender ideology curricula that violated their faith.

Then there’s abortion. Every major religion permits it to save the mother’s life. None permit it as a matter of routine choice. And emerging data suggest elective abortion carries real costs to women’s health, a fierce debate now being waged on Capitol Hill.

But it’s not just healthier choices. Religious parents are simply more willing to stand their ground. The article above tells the story of families who homeschooled their kids or paid for private school — at real financial and personal cost — rather than let their children be injected with something that violated their faith.

Religious Americans are the ones most willing to sacrifice to protect their own bodies and their children’s. We need more of that, not less.