Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

On March 2nd, the Supreme Court in Mirabelli v. Bonta ruled against California policies that require schools to hide a child’s so-called “gender identity” from parents while “socially transitioning” their children at school. America’s Frontline Doctors explained in our amici curiae brief—and in our documentary What Is a Doctor?—that these transitions are often the first step in an ideological pipeline that encourages children to reject their biological sex and steers them toward medical mutilation procedures like puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries. Read here for more.

This week, the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, sent a letter to all 50 states clarifying that a parent’s refusal to “affirm” a child’s claimed gender identity does not constitute child abuse.

The warning comes after reports that child welfare agencies in states like California, Washington, Colorado, Maryland, and Massachusetts are investigating parents who refuse to support their child’s “gender transition.” In some cases, children have even been removed from their homes.

The ACF noted how that violates the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act, which says that states receiving federal funding must base child removals on actual abuse or a clear, imminent risk of harm. A disagreement about gender ideology is neither.

The agency’s letter also acknowledges another obvious problem: targeting parents because of their moral or religious beliefs violates the Constitution. The First Amendment protects religious freedom, and the Fourteenth Amendment protects the longstanding right of parents to direct the upbringing and care of their children.

Those protections mean very little if the government can step in whenever parents refuse to adopt certain ideologies.

For years now, we at America’s Frontline Doctors have been fighting these policies in courts across the country.

In February, we filed an amici curiae brief with the Supreme Court in International Partners v. Ferguson, urging the Court to protect parents in Washington State who fear that even ordinary discipline of their gender-confused children could trigger state intervention.

But that case is only one piece of a much larger pattern.

We recently filed an amici curiae brief in Lavigne v. Great Salt Bay Community School Board, where parents are suing a school district for secretly transitioning their daughter at school and giving her chest binders to appear male. We also filed in Mahmoud v. Taylor, where parents fought for the right to opt their children out of gender ideology lessons in public school. The Supreme Court sided with our view. In Mirabelli v. Bonta, we supported teachers and families after a child was secretly socially transitioned at school. As mentioned above, the Court sided with our view there as well. In Foote v. Ludlow and Lee v. Poudre, we challenged districts that conceal gender transitions from parents. And in Chiles v. Salazar—now awaiting the Supreme Court’s decision—we opposed Colorado’s so-called “Minor Conversion Therapy Law,” which forces counselors to affirm gender confusion rather than help resolve it.

The details differ from case to case. Sometimes it’s child welfare agencies threatening to remove children. Sometimes it’s government schools secretly transitioning kids behind their parents’ backs. Sometimes it’s laws forcing doctors and counselors to play along with gender ideology.

But it’s all the same basic problem: the government inserting itself between parents and their children.

The Constitution doesn’t permit that. The First Amendment protects religious liberty. The Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process clause protects parental rights. Those rights don’t disappear simply because a school counselor or a state bureaucrat thinks they know better.

During his recent State of the Union address, President Trump insisted that this state intervention be banned. Until that happens, the ACF’s letter is an important step. At the very least, it sends a message to states that have been usurping constitutional liberties: someone is watching—and the Constitution still matters.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recently celebrated the reinstatement of 56 members of the United States Coast Guard who were discharged after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

On August 21, 2021, then–Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered every service member in the U.S. military to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The order wasn’t lifted until January 10, 2023, with the Coast Guard following a day later. By that point, more than 8,000 service members had already been discharged—helping push the U.S. Armed Forces to their smallest size since World War II.

Only 43 of those troops re-enlisted during the Biden administration. Some were even forced to repay signing bonuses after being discharged. One soldier reportedly sold 60 days of unused vacation time just to repay most of a $7,000 Army bonus after refusing the shot.

It was President Trump who signed an executive order allowing unvaccinated service members to return with back pay, bonuses, rank, and seniority restored. Last week, a three-member panel of the Coast Guard Board for Correction of Military Records approved the reinstatement of the 56 members, following a recommendation from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

For those of us who fought the mandates from the beginning, the reversal is long overdue.

The Supreme Court has long recognized that the Fourteenth Amendment protects bodily integrity, including the right to refuse unwanted medical treatment. But during the COVID pandemic, many officials tried to get around that principle by pointing to Jacobson v. Massachusetts, a 1905 Supreme Court decision involving a smallpox vaccine requirement in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The case involved a pastor named Henning Jacobson, who refused the smallpox vaccine and was fined $5—about $175 in today’s money. By a 7–2 vote, the Court ruled that vaccine mandates could be permissible when necessary to protect public health.

But that case never justified what happened during COVID.

At America’s Frontline Doctors, we argued repeatedly that the COVID mandates didn’t fit the Jacobson precedent at all. Smallpox was a deadly disease with a far higher mortality rate. COVID-19, by contrast, carried a roughly 99.9% survival rate for most people and posed a far smaller public-health threat.

The shots themselves were also different. In Jacobson’s time, vaccines were understood to prevent disease. In 2015, the CDC changed the definition of a vaccine to mean something that produces immunity against a disease. Then, by late 2021—after it became clear that the COVID mRNA shots did not prevent infection or transmission—the definition was revised again, this time describing vaccines as producing “protection” against disease.

In other words, the shots being mandated were not traditional vaccines, but therapeutic treatments.

Which is why Noem is right: these mandates were unconstitutional. Not only because they violated bodily autonomy, but because like gender ideology mandates, they are used to usurp other constitutional protections like religious freedom and parental rights.

Take Miller v. McDonald. In that case, the state of New York forced Amish parents to choose between giving their children measles shots or losing access to a religious education. After a measles spike in 2019, the state eliminated all religious exemptions to school vaccine mandates and began fining Amish schools that refused to enforce them.

In September, we filed an amici curiae brief in that case with the Supreme Court, defending Amish parents under both the First Amendment and the Fourteenth Amendment.

We’ve made similar arguments in other cases as well.

In Does v. Hochul, we urged the Court to hear the case of New York healthcare workers who were denied—and then stripped of—religious exemptions. In Boyd v. Shriners, we supported hospital employees fired for refusing mRNA shots on religious grounds. In Brock v. City of Bellingham, we filed in defense of police officers and EMTs who were demoted or terminated for the same reason. And we asked the Court to take Bridges v. The Methodist Hospital, involving Houston Methodist employees fired in 2021 for refusing the COVID shot on religious grounds.

The Court ultimately sided with our view in Miller and signaled it may agree with us in Does as well. Which matters, because the architects of the last pandemic have been telling us for years that another one is coming. And when it does, the question will be whether the Constitution still means what it says.

Thanks to cases like these—and to decisions like the Coast Guard reinstatements—it may be a lot harder for the government to force Americans to choose between their faith, their careers, and their country.