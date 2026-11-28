Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

A renewed push to investigate the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is drawing attention to the agency’s efforts to shape what people read, watch, and believe online during the Biden years.

The Washington Examiner reports that Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) has called for a Justice Department investigation following the Trump administration’s publication of a trove of internal USAID records. The documents are now publicly accessible on the agency’s website. USAID was dismantled in 2025.

But one internal document, previously obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by America First Legal, offers a particularly revealing look at how USAID approached the issue of free speech.

The 92-page handbook, produced in February 2021, discusses ways to deprive websites of advertising revenue, redirect internet users toward curated content, and build psychological resistance to certain claims before people even encounter them.

It also discusses the repurposing of a technique developed to combat ISIS recruitment to address vaccine hesitancy.

Among the other concerns identified by the agency were humorous internet memes and online communities where people conducted their own research and arrived at conclusions that differed from those of mainstream media outlets.

The handbook, titled Disinformation Primer, was produced by USAID’s Center of Excellence on Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance, with assistance from the University of Chicago’s NORC and reviewed by the State Department’s now-defunct Global Engagement Center.

Most people are familiar with the right to freedom of speech and the right to access information. But the authors of USAID’s handbook introduced another right with significant implications for both.

“Just as human rights advocates have argued that internet access is a human right and that there is a fundamental right to access of information,” the authors wrote, “there is also a right not to be disinformed.”

Read the full article here.

What’s particularly absurd about this is that there is no “right not to be disinformed” in the Constitution. There is a right to speak, to question, to disagree, and to hear things that others might consider false, offensive, or dangerous. There is no constitutional right to have the government decide what you should and shouldn’t believe.

This was perhaps one of the most dangerous precedents set by the Biden administration. It invented a “right to be told the truth” and then gave itself the responsibility of protecting that right. And how do you protect someone’s right to the truth? You first have to decide what the truth is.

The administration effectively anointed itself the Ministry of Truth.

It’s not hard to see why the Founders never enshrined such a right in the Constitution. What happens when the government itself is lying? Who gets to protect us from disinformation then?

The whole point of free speech is that it allows people to tell lies as well as truths. It’s a free marketplace of ideas where people can challenge one another, expose lies, and arrive at the truth on their own. The moment you give the government the power to enforce its version of the truth, you no longer have free speech.

And here’s the fundamental difference between these two rights: One comes from God. The other was manufactured by bureaucrats. The Constitution doesn’t give us the right to free speech. Read the wording of the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law.” It’s not telling us what we’re allowed to do. It’s telling the government what it’s not allowed to do.

Our right to free speech was never the government’s to give. The supposed “right not to be disinformed” was invented by government. And what the government gives, the government can take away.

Does a diagnosis of atrial fibrillation (AFib) mean you’re destined to live with an irregular heartbeat for the rest of your life? In this Q&A, Dr. Gold explains what causes the heart’s electrical signals to go awry and how addressing the underlying problem may help restore a normal heart rhythm.

Of particular importance are two minerals your heart depends on: magnesium and potassium. And your blood tests might not be telling the whole story.

Dr. Gold explains why deficiencies are so common, how certain medications and everyday habits can contribute to them, and what you can do about it. She also shares some of the best dietary sources of these minerals and explains which forms of magnesium supplementation are worth considering.

This discussion leads into our second reader’s question: What exactly is GoldCare, and how does it work?

Using AFib as an example, Dr. Gold explains why GoldCare emphasizes identifying the root causes of illness rather than simply managing symptoms, and why restoring the doctor-patient relationship is central to that approach.

She also walks readers through GoldCare’s membership options, what’s included for as little as $17 a month, and how you can experience a revolutionary approach to healthcare free for 30 days.

What if detecting cancer early doesn’t always save lives? What if, in some cases, it leaves patients worse off than if the cancer had never been discovered?

In this week’s Medical Insights, we explore an often-overlooked aspect of prostate cancer. Autopsy studies have found that a remarkable percentage of men develop microscopic prostate tumors as they age, yet many will never experience symptoms or die from the disease.

This raises important questions about the widespread use of PSA testing. What exactly does a PSA test measure? Why can perfectly benign conditions cause an elevated reading? And how can a seemingly routine blood test set off a chain of events that leads to unnecessary procedures and potentially lifelong complications?

We also introduce a simple way to understand the different types of prostate cancer: the turtles, the slow birds, and the rabbits. Knowing the difference helps explain why some cancers require prompt treatment while others are best monitored through active surveillance.

Finally, we explore the role of nutrition, insulin, and everyday lifestyle habits in supporting prostate health.

Can you reverse fatty liver disease through diet and exercise, even in your senior years? In this Q&A, Dr. Gold explains why your liver’s remarkable ability to repair itself doesn’t disappear with age and how simple lifestyle changes can help reverse the condition.

One of the biggest misconceptions about fatty liver disease is that it comes from eating too much fat. Dr. Gold explains how sugar, particularly fructose, contributes to fat accumulation in the liver and why insulin resistance plays such an important role. She also outlines six practical steps to help your liver recover, from changing what you eat to changing when you eat, and explains how soon you might expect to see improvements.

Our second question comes from a reader experiencing circulation problems following COVID.

Dr. Gold explores how COVID can damage blood vessels and what researchers are discovering about microscopic fibrin deposits known as microclots. Could these deposits help explain some of the lingering symptoms people experience long after an infection?

She also discusses several natural compounds that may support healthier circulation, including an enzyme found in a traditional Japanese food, another derived from pineapple, and several nutrients you may already have in your kitchen.

Finally, she explains why identifying what’s actually causing your post-COVID symptoms is essential before deciding how to address them.

What if the trillions of bacteria living in your gut know when you’re supposed to eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner? And what happens when you throw them off schedule?

In this week’s Medical Insights, we explore a fascinating aspect of gut health that has surprisingly little to do with what you eat and much more to do with when you eat.

The story begins nearly a century ago with a psychologist who discovered that rats could anticipate their next meal without any environmental clues about the time of day. Decades later, scientists discovered that even the bacteria living inside our intestines follow daily rhythms, performing different functions during periods of eating and fasting.

But things get particularly interesting when those rhythms are disrupted. In this article, we explore a remarkable experiment in which researchers transferred gut bacteria from jet-lagged mice into healthy mice, causing the recipients to develop problems regulating their blood sugar.

What might these findings mean for those of us who eat at irregular hours, snack late at night, or frequently disrupt our sleeping schedules?

We also explain how establishing a more consistent eating routine may help keep your gut bacteria in sync with your body’s internal clocks, supporting healthier blood sugar regulation and metabolism without necessarily changing what’s on your plate.