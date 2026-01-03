Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

On December 23, 2025, Dr. Simone Gold and the AFLDS legal team filed a Supreme Court brief in Stockton v. Brown, urging the Court to overturn a Ninth Circuit decision that lets Washington State punish doctors for speaking freely about COVID-19 treatments. AFLDS argues this violates the First Amendment, coerces speech, and undermines informed consent and medical ethics. Read more here.

Doctors will no longer get extra cash for vaccinating children—at least not from the federal government.

This week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) quietly retired a system that paid physicians bonuses for giving childhood vaccines. The notice came in a December 30 letter to providers.

CMS hinted at bigger changes to come. They said they’ll “explore options” to make sure parents are actually informed about the vaccines being administered to their children: possible side effects, alternative schedules, and exemptions. They also promised to protect religious exemptions.

Until now, vaccinating kids could be surprisingly profitable. In 2025, Medicare paid doctors about $45 per COVID-19 shot for a child. Give the shot at home, and that added $40 more. Do the math: $85 for a single dose, supplied free by the federal government. And that’s before we factor in insurers, which reward high vaccination rates with bonuses that can run into the thousands.

About half of doctors are part of these “value-based” contracts. They get lump sums for hitting targets like vaccination percentages. The result? Some doctors refuse to treat unvaccinated children altogether—because low numbers could cost them money.

This is one of the biggest changes of 2025.

Yes, states can still offer bonuses—and we know several Democrat-run states will. Yes, insurers will keep dangling their own incentives. And yes, some doctors will continue to abuse the Hippocratic Oath to chase these gains. They will pressure parents to give shots their kids don’t need, hide vital information about risks, and—if persuasion fails—refuse care altogether. And when parents finally give in, those doctors will happily administer the shots, leaving children exposed to unnecessary risks.

This has been happening for decades. And millions of children have been harmed because of it. The COVID-19 shots alone caused millions of deaths, injuries, and disabilities. And all the while, parents were told not to question the shots or the doctors administering them, while data showing harm was buried.

But not anymore.

This is the first crack in that corrupt system. It’s the first official recognition that paying doctors to inject children is unethical. It acknowledges a principle anyone with common sense understands: if you pay for something, you’ll get more of it. Children should be treated based on necessity—not on profitability.

So now, if this medical corruption continues, it won’t be in a vacuum. Doctors who sacrifice children for profit will at least know that the federal government, representing the American people, does not condone it. Let them question themselves. Let them doubt themselves. Because that doubt alone may save lives.

After months of backlash—and a looming court battle—Massachusetts quietly backed off a policy that forced foster parents to adopt gender ideology or lose their licenses.

The mandate, rolled out in 2024 by the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF), required foster parents to pledge compliance with a sweeping set of “gender-affirmation” rules. Parents had to promise to use a child’s chosen pronouns, encourage social—and even medical—gender transitions, and affirm a child’s stated “gender identity.”

It didn’t matter if they were caring for teenagers, infants, or just providing a few hours of respite care. The rules applied across the board.

This was happening amid a foster care crisis, with roughly 1,400 Massachusetts children waiting for homes. Instead of widening the pool of caregivers, the state demanded that parents sign documents vowing to “[s]upport, respect, and affirm” a child’s sexual orientation and gender identity—even if doing so violated their religious convictions.

It got worse. Foster parents also had to agree to an “LGBTQIA+ Nondiscrimination Policy,” promising to accept any child’s asserted identity, use chosen names and pronouns “at any time,” and adopt “gender-neutral practices” around clothing and appearance. That meant providing items such as binders, packers, body shapers, and breast inserts “in a timely manner.”

Parents were even required to facilitate “gender-affirming” medical procedures and were explicitly forbidden from questioning a child’s stated identity or imposing personal, cultural, or religious beliefs. Christian foster parents who refused to sign were stripped of their licenses.

In September, Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) filed a lawsuit on behalf of Christian foster parents who had already lost—or were about to lose—their licenses. Around the same time, the federal Administration for Children and Families sent a letter warning the state the policy was unconstitutional.

Now, Massachusetts has backed down. Where DCF once demanded that caregivers affirm “a child’s sexual orientation or gender identity,” the new language simply asks parents to respect a foster child’s “individual identity and needs.”

Even some of our readers were shocked when The Gold Report first published this story. It’s a blatant example of Marxist tyranny: canceling religious freedom, commandeering children’s upbringing, separating kids from families, and radicalizing them under the guise of state authority.

But there’s a lesson here. Standing up matters. Raising your voice matters. The radical trans push in Massachusetts hasn’t disappeared—but it was forced to retreat.

As we step into the new year, remember this: 2025 saw victories for religious freedom, parental rights, medical freedom, and children’s well-being. Our enemies are licking their wounds, but they’ll return. They want a dystopian America where radical ideologies like Marxism, Islamism, and gender orthodoxy rule unchecked and children are robbed of their futures.

