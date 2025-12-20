Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

Help Make HCQ and Ivermectin OTC

On June 26th, America’s Frontline Doctors and I filed two citizen petitions with the FDA to make hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin available over the counter. We were joined by physicians Dana Granberg-Nill, Bryan Atkinson, Pierre Kory, Brian Tyson, Peterson Pierre, Robin Armstrong, Geoff Mitchell, and Lynn Fynn—doctors with firsthand experience and decades in clinical medicine.

Both HCQ and ivermectin have been prescribed safely for decades. Both have decades of safety data. Both have demonstrated effectiveness across a range of conditions. Ivermectin is a Nobel Prize-winning drug. Yet during COVID, anyone who recommended them—including me—was censored and smeared. All because they threatened the interests of the Medical-Industrial Complex.

Now we have a direct voice. Both petitions are open for comment, and those comments matter. The FDA is legally required to review them.

Sign our petitions here:

Hydroxychloroquine OTC petition: https://regulations.gov/document/FDA-2025-P-1982-0001

Ivermectin OTC petition: https://regulations.gov/document/FDA-2025-P-1981-0001

A Christmas Message From Dr. Gold

Christmas is a time to reflect on faith, family, and the courage to do what is right. It reminds us that God’s greatest work is often done quietly—through families and individuals who choose conscience over compliance and truth over pressure, even when the cost is high. In recent years, doctors who spoke honestly were silenced, families were coerced, and children were harmed. At America’s Frontline Doctors, we chose the harder path, standing with physicians, defending civil liberties, protecting families, and challenging the institutions of tyranny. Both Christmas and Hanukkah teach the same enduring lesson: light prevails not because darkness fades, but because people of faith choose to carry it forward. From my family to yours, I wish you a blessed Christmas and peace in the year ahead.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives took a long-overdue step and passed the Protect Children’s Innocence Act. The bill would make the medical mutilation of minors a felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison, and hold accountable the parents and adults who help push children into these irreversible procedures.

Gender activists sanitize these medical mutilation procedures—puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries—with the label “gender-affirming care.” They don’t “affirm” anything. They destroy healthy children’s bodies by permanently sterilizing children, destroying sexual function, and saddling them with lifelong health problems, including cardiovascular disease, blood clots, and bone density loss.

And here’s the part the activists don’t want parents to hear: the vast majority of kids who experience gender confusion grow out of it. As many as 98 percent resolve it naturally if they’re simply allowed to go through puberty without medical interference. No drugs, no scalpels, and no lifetime of regret.

This is the first time the House has ever voted to ban these procedures nationwide. That’s historic, and it should be celebrated. As a doctor, a medical freedom activist, and an American, I have pushed relentlessly for this child butchery to be treated like the crime it is. If a doctor sterilized a child in any other context, he’d be charged with medical battery—a felony. Yet somehow, when it’s dressed up in rainbow language, we’re told it’s “care.” The Protect Children’s Innocence Act is a great step toward acknowledging the truth: anyone who participates in this atrocity should be in prison.

Still, it’s shameful how far behind the rest of the world we are. Countries like Sweden, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands, and New Zealand have already pulled back or outright restricted these procedures for minors after looking at the evidence. Even the United Kingdom—where people are arrested for criticizing gender ideology—has slammed the brakes on medical mutilation. Let that sink in.

Now the bill heads to the Senate, and whether it survives is anyone’s guess. It barely passed the House in a 216–211 vote. Four Republicans—four—voted against it. Meanwhile, three Democrats crossed the aisle to support the legislation. That this vote was even close should alarm every American.

This should be a no-brainer. Thousands of children have already been permanently disfigured, sterilized, and robbed of any chance at starting families—all in the name of a grotesque ideology. The fact that protecting kids from irreversible harm is still “controversial” in this country reveals a moral rot.

The Senate must pass the Protect Children’s Innocence Act, and fast. Until we rid our nation of child butchery, we cannot claim to be the world’s moral lighthouse.

In another MAHA victory, six more states have moved to restrict junk food purchases through food stamps. This brings the total to 18 states now limiting what can be bought with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Hawai‘i, Missouri, North Dakota, South Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee are the latest to act. They join Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia in blocking soda purchases with SNAP benefits. That matters, because soda is currently the single largest item purchased with food stamps.

At least twelve of those states have gone further, banning candy as well. Arkansas, Idaho, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas have all concluded that taxpayer dollars should not be subsidizing sugar addiction.

SNAP was created to help families afford food when they can’t help themselves. It was never meant to bankroll ultra-processed products that leave them sicker, poorer, and more dependent on government aid.

Junk food doesn’t just undermine health. It actively fuels hunger. Ultra-processed foods are engineered to hit a so-called “bliss point,” a carefully calibrated mix of sugar, fat, and sodium designed to flood the brain with dopamine. The result is stronger cravings, compulsive eating, and food addiction—especially in children.

These products are a major driver of America’s obesity and chronic disease crisis. Overconsumption of sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods is a leading cause of obesity, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses. For SNAP recipients, the long-term costs come back to taxpayers through higher healthcare spending.

That more than a third of U.S. states are now pushing back—including Democrat-led Hawai‘i and Colorado—also represents something else: a growing rejection of Big Food’s influence. Like Big Pharma, food megacorporations dominate advertising, shape public narratives, and exert outsized control over the very health organizations meant to protect the public.

The American Heart Association (AHA) is a prime example. For decades, it has taken millions of dollars from companies like Kellogg’s, ConAgra, and industry trade groups. Through its Heart-Check Food Certification Program, companies can pay up to $6,000 a year to slap a “heart-healthy” label on their products. Its Industry Nutrition Forum charges $15,000 annually, with members including PepsiCo, Kroger, and General Mills.

Between 2011 and 2015, AHA was one of 96 health organizations sponsored by PepsiCo and Coca-Cola. So when AHA opposed Texas’s effort to restrict junk food purchases on SNAP earlier this year, it wasn’t acting as an independent guardian of public health. It was protecting its donors.

That’s why the steady expansion of the MAHA movement matters. Every new state that joins is another obstacle to an industry agenda that profits from keeping Americans addicted, unhealthy, and dependent.