The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Hamilton's avatar
Michelle Hamilton
Dec 21

Thanks for fighting and being such a strong voice for stoping this abuse of children!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael's avatar
Michael
Dec 20

It’s been a good week thanks for standing in for us and keeping us updated. I pray that your supporters will multiply and that blessings will abound. Merry Christmas Everyone!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture