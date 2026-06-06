Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

The most common question we receive at AFLDS is: “How do I find a Frontline Doctor who will put my best interest first and will take my insurance?”

The uncomfortable truth is that it has become extremely difficult — nearly impossible — for physicians to consistently prioritize patients when they are deeply entangled in today’s insurance system. The incentives are stacked against ethical, patient-centered care.

This is the first in a series of issues briefs examining how tax policy and government intervention fundamentally broke American healthcare — and the doctor-patient relationship. Read it here.

Google’s parent company Alphabet has submitted a federal application asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for permission to introduce tens of millions of mosquitoes into California and Florida — insects the company says could ultimately save hundreds of thousands of lives annually.

The effort is known as the Debug Project, an Alphabet initiative now approximately ten years in the making. Its strategy is to flood targeted regions with male mosquitoes carrying a bacterium called Wolbachia, which interferes with reproduction when those males mate with wild females. The resulting eggs never develop. Over time, the local population of disease-spreading mosquitoes collapses without pesticides or DNA alteration.

Wolbachia is a bacterium that occurs naturally in a wide range of insect species. When introduced into male mosquitoes, it renders their offspring nonviable after mating. Since only female mosquitoes bite humans, the released insects pose no direct nuisance to the public. Google also says the bacterium poses no known risk to human health.

If the EPA signs off, the program would proceed in stages. Roughly 16 million mosquitoes would be introduced into Florida in the first year, with another 16 million following in California the year after. The target species is the southern house mosquito, which is linked to the transmission of West Nile virus, Zika, and yellow fever.

The Wolbachia approach is not experimental in a broader sense. Researchers in Singapore and Australia have deployed it against Aedes aegypti, the mosquito species most associated with Zika and dengue fever. Results from those programs showed mosquito populations dropping by as much as 90%, with the risk of dengue transmission falling by around 70%. The World Mosquito Program has been working to scale up the method in multiple countries.

What makes Google’s proposal distinct is its target species — Culex quinquefasciatus, the southern house mosquito known for carrying West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis — and the sheer size of the release. The company also ran a smaller version of this program in Fresno, California back in 2018, though that experiment remained limited in scope.

There is significant skepticism about this experiment within the MAHA community. I’m not here to dismiss that skepticism — but I do want to put it in perspective.

As a physician, my instinct is always to return to the foundational principle: first, do no harm. In practice, that means we don’t intervene when there is no meaningful threat. We don’t fix what isn’t broken.

In 2025, Florida and California recorded zero deaths from Zika, dengue, and St. Louis Encephalitis. California logged 11 deaths from West Nile Virus. Florida logged zero.

That means Google is proposing a 32-million-mosquito experiment across two states in response to 11 deaths per year. Without minimizing those deaths in any way, the math is uncomfortably familiar — it calls to mind pushing an experimental intervention for a virus with a 99.8% survival rate.

That said, none of this means the Wolbachia method itself should be viewed as dangerous. The data so far is genuinely reassuring. The concern isn’t the science. It’s who is running the experiment.

When public health officials put profits ahead of health, we call it corruption. When Big Tech does it, we call it business — normal, expected, baked into the model. And Google, specifically, has a track record that warrants scrutiny here. When data emerged showing the COVID shots were harming children, that masks offered little protection, and that the virus likely originated in a lab, Google didn’t surface that information — it buried it. The company actively worked against America’s Frontline Doctors: downranking our website, removing our videos from YouTube, and ensuring the American public couldn’t easily hear from practicing physicians with dissenting views.

That history is the lens through which this project has to be evaluated. Google’s allegiance is not to public health. It is to its shareholders. So when the choice comes down to protecting profits versus giving the public honest, complete information about an experiment being conducted in their communities — informed consent, in the most basic sense of the term — what should we expect Google to choose?

Eleven deaths a year is not nothing. But it is also not nothing to ask that question.

A quiet rebellion is taking shape across Virginia’s courthouses.

As the state prepares to implement one of the most sweeping firearms restrictions in its history, a bloc of elected prosecutors and sheriffs is drawing a line in the sand, declaring the law dead on arrival in their jurisdictions. Their numbers have swelled to at least ten.

The law at the center of the standoff is SB 749, signed last week by Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger despite the General Assembly having already rejected her proposed amendments to it.

Effective July 1, the legislation bans the sale, manufacture, transfer, and import of “assault firearms” — defined to include semi-automatic rifles and pistols capable of accepting magazines of more than 15 rounds. Violations carry up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine. Spanberger signed it anyway, insisting the measure would “protect families.”

But Virginia’s prosecutors say they will refuse to enforce the law because it violates the Second Amendment and Virginia’s own Constitution.

“I took an oath to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution at 18 years old when I enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, and subsequently as a police officer and your Commonwealth’s Attorney,” wrote Appomattox County Commonwealth’s Attorney Leslie M. Fleet in a Thursday Facebook post that ricocheted across Second Amendment circles online. “These new gun laws not only violate the U.S. Constitution but also the Virginia Constitution, and the Sheriff and I stand with other Virginia Sheriffs and Commonwealth’s Attorneys in putting the Constitution above politics.”

Fleet was unambiguous about what that means in practice: “I want to be very clear — the Sheriff and I are in total agreement that we will not enforce the new Assault Weapons and Assault Weapons Carry bans.”

He is far from alone. Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Mehaffey, one of the earlier voices in the resistance, also said his refusal is a constitutional duty.

“The assault weapons ban and the public carry ban are obviously unconstitutional,” Mehaffey said. “It’s incumbent upon constitutional officers in Virginia to come out and clearly state that they cannot be lawfully enforced, and to defend the people’s rights to keep and bear arms.”

In Warren County, Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell went further, formalizing his defiance in a detailed legal memorandum declaring several of the new statutes “facially unconstitutional or constitutionally suspect” under the Supreme Court’s landmark Heller, McDonald, and Bruen decisions. His office, he wrote, would not pursue prosecutions under them — an exercise, he argued, of “lawful prosecutorial discretion.”

The state, predictably, is furious.

Attorney General Jay Jones framed the law as a matter of life and death. “Gun violence is a key driver of violent crime and the leading cause of death for young people in our Commonwealth,” he said. “Commonwealth’s Attorneys are elected to enforce our laws, which is what we expect them to do when these laws take effect on July 1.”

This is the same Jay Jones who, just last year, won re-election despite the leak of text messages in which he called for the murder of Republican Todd Gilbert — then Virginia’s House Speaker — and his children. His sudden concern for the lives of young Virginians deserves some skepticism.

And frankly, so does the Democratic outrage more broadly. Sanctuary cities routinely refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. Soros-backed prosecutors across the country decline to prosecute drug crimes. District attorneys quietly drop theft and trespassing cases. States nullify federal immigration priorities without consequence. The Left has spent years celebrating prosecutors who ignore laws they oppose. That they are now scandalized by the same thing is not a principled position.

This was never really about gun deaths. It is about emergency moralism — the political tactic of manufacturing moral urgency so acute that citizens feel they have no time, and no right, to push back. We saw it with COVID, when lockdowns, masks, and mandated injections were all sold as emergency measures to save lives, and dissent was branded as selfish and immoral. We see it when parents who refuse to medically mutilate their children are told they are condemning their child to death. And we see it every time politicians move to restrict gun rights — it is always, always framed as an emergency to “save lives.”

Emergency moralism is a mechanism of control, not compassion.

We should reject it clearly and without apology. The Constitution contains no emergency exception for liberty. Our fundamental rights are not negotiable line items to be surrendered whenever the government creates a grave-sounding justification. Those rights are not granted by the state and they cannot be revoked by it. Surrendering freedom in the name of saving lives does not make us more virtuous. It only makes us less free.