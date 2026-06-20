Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) is one of the most unusual and poorly understood conditions in modern allergy and immunology. AGS has shifted from a rare condition to a significant public-health concern. There is no universally accepted cure, but medical and integrative approaches are advancing. Read our issue brief to find out more about AGS—its symptoms, diagnosis, treatments, and more.

The Cleveland Clinic has reached a legal settlement with the U.S. Justice Department and the state of Ohio, agreeing to invest $2 million in services for people who underwent medical mutilation procedures as minors and later sought to reverse them.

Puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries cause irreversible sterility, sexual dysfunction, heart complications, blood clots, osteoporosis, emotional and psychological harm, and lifelong regret. The Cleveland Clinic is one of many hospitals in the nation that support and help facilitate such interventions for minors.

Under the agreement, the Cleveland Clinic will cover a range of support services for patients who had these procedures before age 19, including hormone treatment, reconstructive surgery, fertility care, and mental health counseling. The clinic is also required to launch a dedicated website and assign a care coordinator to help connect patients with these services.

As part of the settlement, the clinic agreed to pay $300,000 to the federal government and $8,000 to Ohio to resolve allegations that it had improperly coded medical mutilation interventions in its medical billing. The clinic denied any wrongdoing, describing the billing discrepancies as an unintentional coding issue affecting a small number of patients.

The settlement also prohibits the Cleveland Clinic from performing medical mutilation procedures on minors going forward — a requirement that largely mirrors Ohio law, which has banned such procedures for minors since August 2024.

This will be the second detransition clinic in the nation. On May 15, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a landmark settlement with Texas Children’s Hospital. As part of the deal, TCH will open the nation’s first pediatric detransition clinic — built to help repair the damage caused by its own procedures. Care will be free for the first five years. The hospital will also pay $10 million to settle allegations of Medicaid fraud, and several physicians who performed these procedures have already lost their clinical privileges.

In both cases, the hospitals used false diagnosis codes to push these procedures through for minors. That’s revealing, because it means doctors and administrators didn’t stumble into this. They had to knowingly deceive in order to do it.

That’s because deception is what keeps this industry running. Strip away the lies, and the whole system collapses.

The justification offered for these procedures is itself a lie. Transpredators — providers who promote or perform them on minors — claim that untreated gender confusion leads to depression, self-harm, and suicide. But up to 98% of minors who go through natural puberty outgrow their gender confusion on their own. It’s the puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones that trap them in it. I use the term “gender confusion” deliberately, because most of these children don’t have the rare, genuine condition of gender dysphoria. What they have is rapid-onset gender dysphoria (ROGD) — a social contagion spread through peers, teachers, and sometimes even parents. Remove the social pressure, and the confusion resolves itself.

Transpredators also claim puberty blockers are reversible. They aren’t. Used for more than two years — which is the norm — they cause irreversible sterility. Under current protocols, blockers typically begin at Tanner Stage 2, the earliest signs of puberty, and nearly every child who starts them goes on to cross-sex hormones. These children never produce mature eggs or sperm. They’re sterilized for life.

The third major lie transpredators tell is that teens understand the risks and that they and their parents give informed consent. That’s not possible. You can’t consent to something you don’t understand, and no child can truly grasp permanent infertility. Parents can’t consent to it either, because no one can consent to the permanent sterilization of another person. That’s precisely why federal law bars even reversible procedures like tubal ligation for anyone under 21, regardless of parental consent. If parents can’t authorize a reversible procedure, they certainly can’t authorize an irreversible one.

Detransition clinics won’t undo the harm already done. But they may be the first crack in a system built on fraud.

A North Carolina school district has agreed to pay $95,000, rewrite its speech policies, and publicly apologize to a high school student after officials censored her religious message, launched a fake criminal investigation against her, and then pretended none of it ever happened.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education reached the settlement with an Ardrey Kell High School junior and her parents, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), following a lawsuit alleging repeated violations of the student’s constitutional rights.

The trouble began last September, when the student — inspired by the legacy of free speech advocate Charlie Kirk following his assassination — sought to honor his outspoken defense of Christianity. She obtained explicit permission from school officials to paint a message on the campus “spirit rock,” a large boulder routinely used by students to display everything from NFL team logos to Black Lives Matter slogans.

She and her parents, along with two fellow students, painted the words “Freedom 1776” and “Live Like Kirk — John 11:25” on the rock. Within hours, school officials ordered the latter message painted over.

The next day, officials sent a schoolwide email accusing the student of vandalism and announcing that law enforcement was investigating her — a statement that was picked up and aired on local news. She was then pulled out of class, forced to provide a written account of her actions, and compelled to hand over her phone logs. At no point did officials notify her parents before accessing her phone, nor did they inform the student or her family of their constitutional right to remain silent or to consult an attorney during a criminal investigation.

Days later, the district unveiled a sweeping new speech code banning religious expression on the rock entirely and restricting messages to those displaying “positive school spirit” and “inclusive values” — leaving officials free to approve or reject speech based entirely on their own subjective judgment.

Then, when investigators quietly concluded that no vandalism had occurred, officials closed the case without an apology — and, remarkably, claimed they had never accused or investigated the student at all.

The lawsuit, G.S. v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, forced the district to reckon with that record. Under the settlement, the board must adopt a new, constitutionally compliant student speech policy, issue a public statement clearing the student of all wrongdoing and expressing “regret that the student had this experience,” and pay $95,000 in damages and attorneys’ fees.

Charlie Kirk built his career on the belief that truth wins when ideas are allowed to compete openly. He argued that free discourse makes truth stronger, while censorship is usually a sign that an idea can’t survive on its own merits.

What makes this story striking is the irony. A student tried to honor Charlie’s commitment to open debate, and in doing so, ran headfirst into the exact kind of censorship Charlie spent his career calling out.

The lawsuit’s settlement reads like a fitting, if posthumous, vindication of his philosophy. Instead of erasing the tribute, the school’s response only amplified it. It turned a simple painted message into a national symbol of standing firm under pressure. The student and her friends lived out “Live Like Kirk” through quiet, simple courage in the face of tyranny.

Institutions that fear scrutiny are often the ones with the least confidence in their own ideas. As Charlie argued throughout his life, real confidence means letting messages stand, letting students argue it out, and trusting that truth holds up in the open. This case shows his influence hasn’t faded. If anything, the opposition only made it stronger.