Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

On April 24, 2026, Dr. Simone Gold and the America’s Frontline Doctors legal team filed amici curiae briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court in Curtis v. Inslee and Horsley v. Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, urging the Court to review and overturn Ninth Circuit rulings involving healthcare workers fired for refusing COVID-19 mRNA injections mandated as a condition of employment. AFLDS argues that the lower courts wrongly dismissed claims involving constitutional protections such as bodily integrity, due process, and the right to refuse unwanted medical treatment. Coercive vaccine mandates tied to employment violated informed consent principles, relied on false assumptions that the injections prevented transmission, and unlawfully allowed government actors and affiliated institutions to condition employment on acceptance of investigational medical products. AFLDS further argues that federal law governing investigational drugs preempts state-imposed mandates and that the Supreme Court must intervene to resolve what it describes as a growing pattern of constitutional violations in federal courts. Read more here.

The Supreme Court spent more than two hours on Tuesday confronting a question that could determine whether Americans still meaningfully possess digital privacy in the smartphone age: Can the government secretly comb through the location histories of hundreds of millions of people in order to find a suspect?

The case began with a 2019 bank robbery outside Richmond, Virginia. A masked man entered a federal credit union, handed a teller a note demanding money, and escaped with nearly $200,000. Investigators turned to Google for help.

Using a surveillance tactic known as a “geofence warrant,” police ordered Google to search through its enormous reservoir of user location data and identify every device that had been near the bank during the robbery.

Google complied in stages.

First, the company searched the accounts of more than 500 million users enrolled in its Location History service and generated anonymized location data for 19 devices found within approximately 150 meters of the bank during a one-hour window. Investigators then narrowed the list to nine devices before ultimately requesting identifying information for three users, including a man named Okello Chatrie.

Police later searched properties linked to Chatrie and found nearly $100,000 in cash, a firearm, and handwritten demand notes. He was convicted of bank robbery.

But the case is no longer simply about one robbery in Virginia. It is about whether the government can use sweeping digital dragnets to identify suspects, and whether Americans effectively surrender their Fourth Amendment rights the moment they carry a smartphone.

Traditional warrants target known suspects. Geofence warrants invert that principle. Instead of identifying a suspect and seeking evidence tied to that person, investigators begin with a location — a church, a protest, a political rally, a gun store, a bank — and demand that companies like Google identify everyone who happened to be there.

Several justices expressed serious concern during oral arguments about the implications of allowing the government to electronically round up every person present in a given place at a given time. Other justices suggested that users voluntarily share this information with technology companies and therefore cannot reasonably expect privacy protections.

But that argument ignores the reality of government power: if government is given a tool that can be abused, it eventually will be abused.

Recent history has demonstrated this repeatedly.

Between 2020 and early 2021, the FBI conducted roughly 278,000 warrantless FISA queries involving Americans. Some searches were tied to the “civil unrest and protests” that spread across the country following the death of George Floyd. Others reportedly targeted Americans based on political associations. In one case, an FBI analyst conducted a batch query involving 19,000 people who donated to a political party because the party was supposedly “vulnerable to foreign influence.”

After January 6, the FBI conducted another 23,132 warrantless searches involving Americans.

At the same time, the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, commonly known as FinCEN, used financial surveillance systems to monitor Americans through their banking activity. Transactions conducted within certain geographic areas of Washington, D.C., during specific timeframes were flagged and forwarded to the FBI. That information was then used to identify and pursue ordinary Americans like me, who were later subjected to violent raids and arrests.

And it’s not limited to major national events.

Under the Bank Secrecy Act, banks are required to monitor customer behavior and file “Suspicious Activity Reports,” or SARs, whenever transactions appear abnormal. The threshold is broad: large cash withdrawals, transfers involving particular countries, or transactions that simply appear to lack an obvious purpose.

Once filed, these reports are transmitted to FinCEN and distributed throughout a sprawling network of federal agencies and law enforcement entities. No warrant is required. No judge signs off. In most cases, customers are never even informed that their financial activity has been flagged and shared with the government.

In 2024 alone, FinCEN reportedly received approximately 4.7 million SARs, continuing a steady annual increase. Most were not connected to terrorism or sophisticated criminal organizations. They involved ordinary financial activity swept into an ever-expanding surveillance apparatus.

The FBI has also repeatedly “tipped off” banks about individuals or organizations it wanted monitored, effectively encouraging banks to generate SARs and provide financial data that otherwise would have required a warrant.

So the question is not whether geofence surveillance will eventually be abused. The government already abuses comparable systems on a massive scale.

The real question is whether the courts will place any meaningful limits on the next generation of digital dragnet surveillance before it becomes completely normalized.

The federal government already possesses a growing network of tools capable of bypassing the Fourth Amendment. A Supreme Court ruling cannot dismantle that machinery entirely. But it can at least make it harder for the government to treat every American carrying a smartphone as a potential suspect waiting to be cataloged.

A former January 6 prosecutor who once demanded harsh prison time for peaceful defendants has received a remarkably light sentence after stabbing a man seven times in a Florida roadside incident.

On Monday, Judge Keith Meyer sentenced Patrick Scruggs to just 90 days in county jail and five years of probation. Scruggs had been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and armed burglary. The lenient sentence has triggered real outrage, especially considering his track record on January 6 cases.

On September 26, 2023, a driver named Blake Sharp slumped over at the wheel, crashed into other cars, and then hit Scruggs’ Honda Civic. Scruggs got out with a pocketknife, smashed Sharp’s window, and ended up stabbing him seven times in the arm during the struggle.

Even with those serious felony charges, Scruggs was released on $65,000 bail. At his sentencing, Judge Keith Meyer gave him a mild rebuke, saying he had “forgotten his role in this world.”. Then the judge called the sentence a “golden opportunity” and urged Scruggs to continue practicing law.

Scruggs personally prosecuted January 6 defendants who received much harsher treatment for non-violent acts. Take Adam Christian Johnson — the man famously photographed carrying Nancy Pelosi’s podium. He didn’t assault anyone or destroy property, yet Scruggs pushed for strict pretrial conditions like curfews and ankle monitoring. Johnson received 75 days in prison for a misdemeanor trespass — only 15 days less than Scruggs received for stabbing someone seven times.

I spent 60 days in a maximum-security federal prison just for walking into the Capitol and giving a speech. I had no criminal record, assaulted no one, destroyed nothing, and left when I was asked. First-time trespass misdemeanors never carry jail time, but it did in my case.

Then, the California Medical Board tried to take my medical license over my January 6th conviction. They managed to obtain a reprimand, which a judge later vacated. I’m now suing the board for First Amendment violations.

AFLDS Creative Director John Strand, who peacefully entered the Capitol with me, served nearly a year in prison — including four months in solitary confinement, extreme punishment that violates the UN’s Nelson Mandela Rules.

In 1971, psychologist Philip Zimbardo set up a fake prison at Stanford and randomly assigned normal college students to be guards or prisoners for two weeks. The guards turned so abusive and power-hungry that the experiment had to be shut down after six days. It showed how quickly ordinary people can become tyrannical when given unchecked authority.

We saw the same dynamic during COVID-19, when everyday people — from hospital administrators to store clerks — were suddenly handed authority to enforce abusive mandates. Some resisted, but many embraced the role with disturbing enthusiasm. Patrick Scruggs fits the same pattern. As a federal prosecutor with real power over January 6 cases, he operated with little restraint, twisting the law to persecute his political enemies. That sadistic mindset doesn’t vanish overnight. When chaos hit on the Florida highway, Scruggs didn’t call the authorities — he became the authority, knife in hand.

The real injustice here is that Scruggs gets to keep practicing law. Someone who showed a willingness to bend the law and use power in a destructive, sadistic way is still in a position to exercise that authority again. Meanwhile, those of us targeted by prosecutors like Scruggs continue fighting to protect our careers and reputations.

Compassionate, restrained people should be the ones entrusted with authority. The ones who abuse power shouldn’t be the ones holding it. When those roles get flipped, it’s called injustice.