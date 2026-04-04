Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

On March 31, 2026, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark 8-1 ruling in Chiles v. Salazar, striking down Colorado’s “Counseling Censorship Law” — a statute that prohibited licensed counselors from having any conversation with a minor patient that did not steer them toward so-called “gender-affirming care.” America’s Frontline Doctors and Dr. Simone Gold played a role in this victory, filing two amici curiae briefs with the Supreme Court in support of petitioner Kaley Chiles, a Christian counselor whose First Amendment rights were being systematically violated by the state of Colorado. AFLDS has long argued that Colorado’s law was never about protecting children — it was about funneling them toward permanent, irreversible medical interventions by ensuring no licensed professional could tell them the truth. The Supreme Court has now confirmed what we have said from the beginning: that is not healthcare. That is censorship. Read more here.

On March 25, 2026, Dr. Simone Gold and the AFLDS legal team filed an amici curiae brief with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in Wagoner v. Winkelman, a case in which a lower court ruled that Alaska’s refusal to perform vaginoplasty surgery on a biological male prisoner constituted “cruel and unusual punishment” under the Eighth Amendment — despite the state having already provided mental health care, social transition accommodations, and hormone therapy. AFLDS argued that the Eighth Amendment does not compel states to perform irreversible, medically disputed surgeries on inmates. This procedure permanently destroys healthy tissue, demands intensive lifelong postoperative care, and carries serious complications that prison systems are not equipped to manage. Even the district court acknowledged that medical consensus in this area is unsettled — yet ordered the surgery anyway. If that ruling stands, courts across the country will be empowered to override medical judgment and force prison systems to perform controversial procedures regardless of risk or evidence. AFLDS will not allow that precedent to go unchallenged. Read more here.

The Supreme Court handed down a major free speech ruling Tuesday that could curb states’ ability to steer children with gender confusion toward social transition.

In an 8–1 decision, the justices sided with Kaley Chiles, a licensed mental health counselor in Colorado. Chiles serves a largely Christian clientele and says her approach is rooted in her religious beliefs. Some families seek her guidance in helping their children overcome gender confusion. But under Colorado law, she has been forced to turn them away.

Colorado’s Minor Conversion Therapy Law prohibits licensed counselors from engaging in conversations with minors that aim to change sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to alter behaviors, expressions, or attractions.

Chiles sued the state, arguing the law violates her First Amendment right to free speech. Colorado defended the statute by framing counseling as professional conduct rather than protected speech. Both a federal district court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit sided with the state.

The Supreme Court reversed that decision and sent the case back to the lower courts for further review.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the lone dissenter, warned that the ruling could weaken states’ ability to regulate medical care, calling it a “dangerous can of worms.”

In December 2024, America’s Frontline Doctors was the first physicians’ group to file an amici curiae brief with the Supreme Court in support of Chiles and free speech. We argued that by prohibiting counselors from helping minors resolve their gender confusion, states are effectively funneling children toward medical mutilation interventions like puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries.

These medical procedures cause permanent harm, including irreversible sterility, sexual dysfunction, osteoporosis, blood clots, heart complications, and lifelong medicalization. Minors, by definition, lack the capacity to fully grasp permanent consequences like infertility or lifelong medicalization. That’s why the law places age limits on everything from contracts to sterilization procedures. Yet in this context, the state restricts the very conversations that help children overcome their gender confusion and avoid these life-altering procedures.

More than 20 states have passed laws identical to Colorado’s. Every one of them is now constitutionally vulnerable. This ruling speaks to every counselor who was silenced, every family that was turned away, and every child who was pushed deeper into gender confusion and toward medical mutilation.

The medical mutilation of minors is so evil, so indefensible, that it requires mandated censorship to survive. Any policy that cannot withstand an honest conversation — that must silence the other side simply to exist — has already admitted it cannot win on truth. That’s why censorship is the hallmark of tyranny.

Truth does not need to be forced. It asserts itself. And that is precisely why the First Amendment exists — not merely as a God-given right, but as Justice Gorsuch wrote for the majority, “a shield against any effort to enforce orthodoxy in thought or speech in this country.” In a free market of ideas, truth wins. That is the foundational bet America made, and it’s the reason America leads the world in truth and ideas.

History has shown us what happens when governments decide they cannot afford that bet. Nazi Germany did not consolidate power through persuasion. It banned opposition parties. It silenced dissent. And it systematically dismantled informed consent to conduct medical experiments on human beings — including medical mutilation — that the rest of the civilized world recognized as atrocities.

Those very atrocities are being carried out today in states like Colorado, Washington, and others. And they rely on the very same tyrannical policies, like censorship and forced medical experimentation, to carry them out.

The Supreme Court was right to stop it.

The World Health Organization is moving forward with a plan to roll out digital vaccine passports on a worldwide scale.

Last week, the WHO announced a new initiative to replace traditional paper medical records with “digital health wallets” within three years. The rollout is being coordinated with the Alliance for Health Policy and Systems Research and Singapore’s Temasek Foundation. It will begin with digital International Certificates of Vaccination — vaccine passports, plainly stated — before expanding to routine immunization records, maternal and child health records, and full personal health summaries. Your entire medical history, on a digital platform, interoperable across borders.

The technology runs on the WHO’s open-source Global Digital Health Certification Network, using cryptographic verification to make records portable and shareable across countries. The WHO says the push was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course it was. The pandemic was a pilot test for mandates, for forced compliance, for conditioning the public to accept tyranny as a public health measure.

They said it out loud. Canadian officials — representing one of the most openly tyrannical governments during the pandemic — publicly acknowledged that vaccine passports were a gateway to digital ID. And the United Nations, the WHO’s parent organization, has made no secret of its goal to assign every person on earth a digital ID for “climate change.” The infrastructure being built now serves both agendas simultaneously.

The European groundwork is already laid. On February 26, European health ministers endorsed a plan to make electronic health records and vaccination certificates interoperable across borders by 2028. That effort traces directly to 2023, when the WHO partnered with the European Commission to expand the COVID-19 vaccine passport framework into a worldwide system.

The same organization that covered for China during COVID-19, that parroted CCP talking points as the virus spread, that prioritized Beijing’s interests over global transparency — that organization is now building the infrastructure for a universal digital health surveillance system.

It does not matter that the United States has withdrawn from the WHO. If this system is successfully rolled out worldwide, it will affect every American who travels, does business internationally,or interacts with any country that adopts this framework. Withdrawal from an organization does not make us immune to the architecture it builds.

And just as during the pandemic, the passports will come with censorship. The WHO has been explicit about this. In a recent article, the organization openly called on governments to deploy AI technology to suppress vaccine opposition. It praised “AI-driven infodemic monitoring systems” — specifically naming tools called VaccineLies and CoVaxLies, developed during COVID-19 to track vaccine-related dissent online and enable what the WHO itself called “proactive countermeasures.” In other words, the passport controls where you go, and the AI controls what you are allowed to say about it. That is the complete system.

Our most significant opportunity right now is the Trump administration’s initiative to build a direct alternative to the WHO.

The plan would substantially expand the international footprint of the CDC, the NIH, and the FDA — agencies that already operate in 63 countries — potentially growing that presence to more than 130 nations through bilateral agreements and expanded on-the-ground operations. The goal is a global health architecture built on American institutions, bilateral trust, and transparent science — a direct challenge to WHO bureaucracy, CCP influence, and AI-enforced compliance.