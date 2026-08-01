Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rand Paul (R-KY) on Saturday released a trove of Anthony Fauci’s private journal entries from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, ahead of Fauci’s expected testimony this Wednesday.

Sen. Paul obtained the pages as part of his ongoing investigation into COVID-19’s origins and gain-of-function research, subpoenaing Fauci after he reportedly backed out of an earlier agreement to testify voluntarily.

The entries span 2020-2022, written by Fauci as the pandemic unfolded in real time. This article lists eight of the biggest revelations.

Taken together, they paint a dark picture of a deeply disturbed man who helped manufacture a crisis and used it to build his own brand.

Fauci knew COVID’s death rate was under 1%, but he went on television and told the public it was “10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu.” The more terrified people became, the more famous he became. And his diary shows he loved every minute of it.

He obsessed over television appearances, media coverage, his public image, and his political power. He was a celebrity cosplaying as a doctor (which he truly wasn’t; Fauci never touched a patient in his life). He viewed himself as a political force capable of going toe-to-toe with President Trump.

And that’s exactly what he did when he meddled in the 2020 election.

The diary shows Fauci wanted the shots announced after the election so Trump would not get credit for them. Think about what that means. Either Fauci truly believed the shots would save lives and was willing to delay them for political reasons, or he never really believed in them to begin with.

Either way, it is monstrous. But the second explanation is correct.

In June 2021, just six months after publicly taking the shot in a public ceremony, Fauci suffered a pulmonary infarction as a resut of a blood clot in the lungs. He kept it quiet. He received elite medical care. And then he continued encouraging hundreds of millions of people to take that same poison without ever telling them what had happened to him.

He also knew the shots were not working the way the public had been promised.

In an August 13, 2022 diary entry, Fauci described stepping in to stop the CDC from admitting that the shots were no longer preventing infection or transmission as advertised. Why? Because the admission would weaken the Justice Department’s defense of vaccine mandates.

In other words, Fauci knew the shots were dangerous and ineffective. But he told the world the opposite, knowing that hundreds of millions would be forced to take them. Knowing that innocent people would be forced to choose between risking their lives or losing their livelihoods and their liberty.

My father was a Holocaust survivor, so I don’t take Holocaust comparisons lightly.

Anthony Fauci is the Josef Mengele of our times.

Anthony Fauci appeared before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday and declined to answer questions all day, invoking the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination111 times, according to Chairman Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

In his opening statement, Fauci said he believed the hearing’s real purpose was to get him to say something that could be used against him criminally:

“Although it pains me to do so, because of the respect I have for the Legislative branch of government and my decades-long record of cooperating with Congress, under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions,” Fauci said.

This article describes several highlights from the hearing.

What stood out most from this hearing was how callous Fauci really is. He wouldn’t answer a single question — not even what color the carpet was — hiding behind the Fifth Amendment. And even after Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) pointed out that he has no Fifth Amendment right left, because he’s already been pardoned, Fauci kept claiming a privilege he doesn’t have.

It’s worth remembering what he said back in 2022. “I am very happy to testify before any congressional oversight committee,” he told CNN. “I have nothing to hide. I can explain and validate everything that I’ve done. I’m going to do what I need to do, and that is cooperate fully, because we have nothing to hide at all.”

He pleaded the Fifth 111 times.

Everything the man says is a lie.

Another key moment: Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) simply asked Fauci to turn around and look at the roughly dozen people behind him, Americans whose lives were upended by his lies. It wasn’t even a question, but he still refused to look at his victims.

“Dr. Fauci, could you just turn and look at the people behind you?” Moreno asked, after Fauci kept facing forward. “You’re not willing to do that? It’s not a question... All you have to do is look up from your lawyers and look at the people who were absolutely shamed for saying what we now know to be the truth.”

Yet some Americans still treat Fauci like a celebrity. TMZ’s Harvey Levin called the hearing “one of the most heartbreaking things” he’s seen in government, and criticized Congress for going after “an amazing public servant.” As proof of that, Levin pointed to Fauci’s record during the AIDS epidemic.

During the AIDS epidemic, Fauci blocked research into non-HIV causes of the disease — clearing the way for Big Pharma to sell trillions of dollars in anti-HIV drugs over the years, including $30 billion in 2023 alone. He also fueled a fear campaign that left people afraid to even touch gay men, convinced they’d catch AIDS just from contact.

That’s what made Fauci famous. I discuss it more in detail in my book, Selective Persecution: The Legalization of American Fascism.

And somehow, that’s what Levin holds up as evidence he’s “an amazing public servant.”

You can’t make this up.

Fauci didn’t serve the public. He destroyed it.