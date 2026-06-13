Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

A new bill moving through the New Jersey legislature would block criticism of providers that perform abortions or medically mutilate children.

The legislation — Assembly Bill A2218 and Senate Bill 2260 — passed the state Senate and is headed for a full Assembly vote on Thursday, June 11. The bill creates tougher criminal penalties for harassment, threats, assault, and property damage targeting abortion and medical mutilation clinics and their patients.

Buried in the bill is a civil lawsuit provision that would let individuals or clinics sue anyone whose words cause “a reasonable person” to suffer reputational, financial, or emotional harm, simply because those words relate to abortion or the medical mutilation of children. Critically, the statements don’t have to be false. Under normal First Amendment law, you can only be punished for speech that is defamatory, threatening, or fraudulent. Truthful reporting and opinions are generally protected.

Extensive medical evidence and reviews, including Britain’s landmark Cass Report, highlight the serious harms from these procedures. They cause permanent sterility, sexual dysfunction, bone density loss, cardiovascular issues, blood clots, and high rates of regret and mental health struggles later in life. What gender activists call “gender-affirming care” is viewed by ethical physicians as nothing less than medical mutilation.

That’s why I refer to those who promote or provide these interventions to minors as “transpredators.” Under the language of this New Jersey bill, saying that in New Jersey could get me sued.

We would be wrong to think of medical mutilation and censorship as two separate issues. They’re not. They’re part of the same tyrannical equation.

The Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process clause guarantees your right to informed consent before any medical procedure. You have the right to understand what’s being done to you and to say no. But children receiving these treatments cannot give meaningful consent, because they genuinely cannot grasp what it means to be permanently sterile — to never be able to have children of their own. Even transpredators have admitted this. An endocrinologist at the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), the premier organization driving the push for these procedures, privately acknowledged that trying to explain permanent infertility risks to a 14-year-old girl is like “talking to a brick wall.”

And it’s not just teenagers. Even young adults struggle to fully understand this. That’s why federal law already prohibits elective sterilizing procedures on anyone under 21, even with their own consent. To put that in perspective: a doctor cannot legally perform a tubal ligation on a 20-year-old woman — a tube-tying procedure that is reversible — because she is deemed incapable of truly consenting to it. A doctor who did so could be charged with medical battery.

Yet somehow, permanently sterilizing a child for life through puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones is considered “care.”

And parents can’t fill the consent gap either. There is simply no legal mechanism that allows one person to consent to the sterilization of another human being.

So at every step of the process, no one is actually giving genuine informed consent. The Fourteenth Amendment is being violated at every turn.

Given that, the next move makes a twisted kind of sense: silence the people speaking out about it. And that is exactly what this New Jersey bill is designed to do.

Think of it this way: if you give a mouse a cookie, it will want a glass of milk. If you allow the Fourteenth Amendment to be dismantled, don’t be surprised when they come for the First Amendment next.

That’s why free speech advocates who condemn the bill but still say, “I support protections for gender-affirming care — this bill just goes too far” are missing the point. These aren’t two separate issues. Allowing one liberty to be taken makes it easier to take them all. The censorship and the medical mutilation are part of the same package — and you can’t honestly oppose one while defending the other.

For the first time, the U.S. government is making a serious push to teach doctors about food and diet, something medical schools have largely ignored for decades.

On Tuesday, the Departments of Health and Human Services and Education brought together leaders from eight major medical organizations. Together, they committed to adding nutrition education throughout doctor training — from medical school and licensing exams all the way to ongoing training after graduation.

An additional 19 medical schools also pledged to require at least 40 hours of nutrition coursework starting this fall, bringing the total number of schools on board to 73.

The U.S. spends about $4.4 trillion every year treating chronic diseases, and around one million Americans die each year from illnesses linked to poor diet. Yet doctors have received almost no training on nutrition. A 2022 survey found that medical students got just over one hour of nutrition instruction per year on average. Three out of four medical schools had no required nutrition courses at all, and only one in seven residency programs included any nutrition training.

When I was in medical school, we learned biochemistry but were never taught that food is medicine. We weren’t taught how ultra-processed foods, seed oils, sugar, and refined carbohydrates drive the metabolic dysfunction behind heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. We never learned that nutrition is the best defense against chronic diseases.

The eight organizations that set standards for medical education signed on to weave nutrition into every stage of a doctor’s career. Schools that signed the pledge will start requiring the 40-hour nutrition coursework for students enrolling in fall 2026. Each accrediting body will work nutrition benchmarks into their existing standards on their own timeline.

But here’s where it gets interesting, and contentious. A nutrition-focused medical education is going to run headfirst into something that has taken deep root in medical schools over the past several years: DEI.

Many medical schools have incorporated DEI ideology into their teaching in ways that directly conflict with basic nutrition science. At schools like the University of Texas at Austin’s Dell Medical School and UCLA, students have attended lectures and used course materials describing “fatphobia” as a form of medical bias. Obesity gets discussed through the lens of “weight stigma” and “patient acceptance.” Encouraging a patient to lose weight is sometimes framed as potentially harmful, or as contributing to a “culture of shame.” Some coursework has gone further, suggesting that weight-loss efforts may be ineffective altogether, or that they’re driven by systemic bias rather than actual medical evidence.

The obvious problem with all of this is that if you have an obese patient and you don’t encourage them to lose weight, you are actively harming them. But that is precisely what this generation of medical students has been taught to do: protect the patient’s feelings, even at the expense of their health.

Nutrition and DEI are, at their core, opposites. DEI sorts patients into abstract identity categories and filters medical care through ideology. Nutrition does the exact opposite. It looks at the individual patient, addresses the root biological causes of illness, and works to actually restore health.

DEI focuses on labels and group narratives after people are already sick. Nutrition focuses on what keeps people healthy in the first place. DEI casts patients as passive victims defined by their demographic group, then steers them toward more medical intervention — more doctor visits, more prescriptions, more dependence on the system. Nutrition does the reverse. It turns patients into active participants in their own health. It builds independence, reduces reliance on drugs and doctors, and actually gets results.

This shift — away from ideological compliance and toward physiological truth — is exactly what medicine has needed for a long time.