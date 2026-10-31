Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

Most people leave the doctor’s office knowing what they were told to do but almost nothing about why. Others walk out with a prescription they might not have needed simply because they didn’t know what questions to ask. The GoldCare Healthdesk aims to change that.

Written by GoldCare’s team of physicians, health coaches, dietitians, and other experts, it gives readers the medical knowledge and practical context they need to make better decisions about their health.

Every Tuesday, the Medical Insights column unpacks one idea from medicine. It might be a biological for you to walk away knowing something you didn’t know before and wanting to share it with others.

Take inflammation. You’ve heard it’s bad, but you may not know the nuances. Acute inflammation is the body’s normal emergency response to injury or infection. Immune signals help white blood cells arrive, and once the threat is gone, other signals shut the response down and start repair. Chronic low-grade inflammation is different. It can be driven by ongoing issues like high blood sugar, excess fatty acids, visceral fat, or a leaky gut, keeping certain pathways switched on and raising markers such as C-reactive protein. Suppressing the response alone often isn’t enough; improving metabolic health, sleep, exercise, and visceral fat usually works better. A Medical Insights column would walk through the pathways, the useful blood tests, and what the research actually shows about the size of the effects.

The same approach will cover questions like how the liver controls blood sugar, how gut bacteria influence the immune system, or how sleep affects next-day hormones and appetite. Topics will follow the evidence and reader questions.

Understanding the “why” behind medical advice makes you a better partner to your doctor and harder to mislead. Informed consent only works when the information is real. The rest of the Healthdesk supports this: Thursdays cover lifestyle habits, and weekends bring Dr. Simone Gold’s answers to reader questions. Together, the goal is clear, useful medical explanation you can actually use.

Send in any feedback or questions for the weekend Q&A here.

Health isn’t something that only happens in a doctor’s office. It’s shaped by the small choices you make every day—what you eat, how you move, when you sleep, and how you spend your time at home and work. Wellness Matters is all about those everyday choices.

The Healthdesk will publish four articles each week. On Tuesdays, Medical Insights digs into the science of medicine and how the body works. On Thursdays, Wellness Matters takes that knowledge and shows you how to use it in real life. Saturdays and Sundays are Q&A columns where Dr. Simone Gold answers reader questions.

Wellness Matters is practical and grounded in evidence. Each week, GoldCare’s team of doctors, coaches, and nutrition experts will write about a topic in everyday health. For example, a daily 30-to-40-minute walk can improve how your body handles sugar and help counter the effects of sitting all day. Even a short walk after a meal can blunt the blood-sugar spike. Meals built around protein and minimally processed foods help control appetite and blood sugar, and the order you eat them in matters. Your gut bacteria also keep a daily rhythm that can affect metabolism, inflammation, and sleep. Consistent sleep supports recovery and hormone balance; even one bad night can reduce how well your muscles handle insulin the next day. And as we get older, strength training becomes especially important for preserving muscle and metabolic health. Even two short sessions a week can make a real difference.

Every Thursday you’ll get advice you can try right away, a clear explanation of the science behind it, and a view of health that also values rest, family, and community. The goal is to help you build habits that stick and take charge of your health. If you have a question you’d like considered for the weekend Q&A, send it in here.

Voters in six states will weigh in this November on who can compete in girls’ sports and whether minors can be medically mutilated in the name of gender ideology. Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, and Washington have measures on the ballot covering medical mutilation interventions, girls’ sports, or both.

Girls’ sports: Colorado’s Proposition 109 would reserve girls’ school sports for biological females, and Nebraska and Washington have similar measures. Arizona’s Proposition 318 goes further. It would require K-12 teams to be designated “male,” “female,” or “coeducational” by birth-certificate sex, and bar schools from letting anyone use a restroom, locker room, or other private space that doesn’t match their biological sex. Pew Research Center data show 73 percent of Americans are uncomfortable with transgender athletes competing on teams that don’t match their sex.

Youth medical care: Colorado’s Proposition 110 would restrict surgeries meant to alter a minor’s sex characteristics. Missouri’s Amendment 3 includes limits on puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries for minors. These interventions cause irreversible sterility, sexual dysfunction, blood clots, and osteoporosis.

Virginia: Virginia’s two amendments never mention transgender policy, but Do No Harm warns their wording could reach further than intended. Question 1, on reproductive rights, protects “fertility care” with no age limit. The group argues that could cover medical mutilation procedures and be used to challenge future restrictions, though it doesn’t claim the amendment explicitly authorizes them. Question 2 would remove the state’s ban on same-sex marriage and guarantee marriage rights regardless of sex, gender, or race. Do No Harm says treating sex and gender as separate categories could give constitutional footing to a core premise of transgender advocacy.

According to polls, Americans have already made up their minds.

About eight in ten say men should be barred from women’s sports, including 94% of Republicans and 67% of Democrats. Roughly 72% say it should be illegal to perform medical mutilation procedures on children. That is a supermajority, and it cuts across party lines.

The evidence backs them up. The Cass Review, the HHS report, and the AFLDS White Paper all found that these procedures cause permanent harm to children. Several European countries have pulled back after reading it for themselves. I encourage you to read it too. Plenty of Americans don’t need to. They know instinctively that you don’t destroy a child’s healthy body for a feeling almost all children outgrow.

Yet the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, and a wall of Democrat bureaucrats keep pushing these procedures anyway. The public is on one side, and the institutions that are supposed to serve it are on the other.

That gap will hopefully start to close next week. Voters in Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, and Washington will decide ballot measures on women’s sports, on medical mutilation procedures for minors, or both. It will be the first time in American history that voters decide these questions directly.

No pollster, no medical association, and no bureaucrat will get a vote. The voters do, and their verdict will carry more weight than any poll.

What if the milk in your morning coffee is canceling out some of the health benefits you’re drinking it for? What if your doctor knows more about treating kidney failure than preventing it? And what if the calcium showing up in your arteries isn’t necessarily the bad news you think it is?

These are the kinds of questions that rarely get answered during a routine doctor’s appointment. This week, Dr. Simone Gold tackles all three in the GoldCare HealthDesk, with some surprising insights into nutrition, medical education, and cardiovascular health.

First, there’s your morning coffee. Millions of Americans add cacao or creatine for their potential health benefits. But could something as innocent as half-and-half interfere with the results? Dr. Gold explains why the answer depends on what’s in your cup.

Then comes a much bigger question: Why do doctors spend years studying disease but so little time studying nutrition? Dr. Gold traces the problem back more than a century, examining how medical education came to prioritize treatments over prevention, and why that may finally be changing.

Finally, there’s the silent threat lurking in millions of arteries: plaque. Most people assume cholesterol is the villain and calcium buildup means irreversible damage. Dr. Gold challenges that simple picture, explaining the roles of inflammation, insulin resistance, and metabolic health—and why more calcium on a scan doesn’t always mean greater danger.

Read this week’s GoldCare HealthDesk Q&A with Dr. Simone Gold and discover what you may not be hearing in the exam room.