The Gold Report

The Gold Report

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JKay's avatar
JKay
12h

Dr. Gold ... You are courageous, and you stand up for your standards and convictions ... Big Time. You inspire me to adhere to God-given principles and caring in life and follow your example. May God Bless you!!!

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