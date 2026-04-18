Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

A new Politico poll has revealed that doubt about vaccines is no longer a fringe position. It’s mainstream.

The survey, conducted in March across nearly 4,000 adults, found that close to half of Americans do not consider vaccine science settled, oppose compulsory vaccination, and think personal freedom should come before public health mandates. Thirty-nine percent said preserving the right to refuse vaccination was worth the potential return of diseases like measles — only eight points behind those who disagreed.

The political split is not the whole story. Yes, 60 percent of Republicans want fewer vaccines administered, versus about 30 percent of Democrats. But this isn’t just tribalism, nor is it solely about a lack of trust in public health institutions.

The pandemic showed us that vaccines are not what they used to be. In 2015, the CDC quietly revised its definition of “vaccine” from something that prevents disease to something that merely produces “immunity.” Then in 2021, when it became clear that the mRNA COVID shots were not stopping infection or transmission, the definition changed again — this time to vaguely mean “protection.” If a product can’t stop someone from catching or spreading a disease, the case for mandating it collapses.

Back in April 2020, I wrote an article titled “Freedom, Not Fear-Dom,” warning Americans not to trade their liberty away out of fear of a virus less lethal than the seasonal flu. But they did. And the years that followed were a national lesson in what happens when you let fear make your decisions for you. Our Constitution treats autonomy as a God-given right — not something the government can grant or revoke. If the state is going to usurp that right, the threat on the other side had better be real. Smallpox was real. SARS-CoV-2, or even measles today, is not the same calculation.

Measles mortality had already fallen by about 98 percent before the MMR vaccine even existed, driven largely by better nutrition and sanitation. The WHO itself acknowledges that Vitamin A prevents measles deaths. COVID-19, another so-called “dangerous” disease that requires an injection, carries a survival rate of roughly 99.8 percent, with statistically zero risk to children. These are not the same stakes.

Thirty-nine percent of Americans now say their bodily autonomy matters more than fear of measles. That number will keep growing as long as we value freedom more than feardom.

A San Francisco judge last week ordered a private technology company to cut off a user’s access to its platform, and the First Amendment was not even considered.

A 53-year-old Silicon Valley entrepreneur spiraled into what his family describes as a severe mental health crisis. He became convinced he’d discovered a cure for sleep apnea that powerful forces were suppressing. He believed he was being surveilled. He stalked an ex-girlfriend. He made death threats. He was arrested on four felony counts and, after being found incompetent to stand trial, committed to a psychiatric facility. His ex-girlfriend has since sued OpenAI, alleging the platform reinforced his delusions instead of flagging his deteriorating mental state.

On April 13th, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Harold Kahn issued a temporary restraining order requiring OpenAI to suspend the man’s account until at least May 6th. It was issued ex parte, meaning only one side was present. OpenAI pushed back, invoking Packingham v. North Carolina, the 2017 Supreme Court decision that struck down a law barring sex offenders from social media. The Court in that case called the internet “the modern public square.”

OpenAI’s argument was straightforward: when a court — a government entity — orders a platform to restrict a user’s speech, that’s state action, and state action targeting speech triggers First Amendment scrutiny.

The court did not give it that scrutiny. According to constitutional scholar Eugene Volokh, who followed the hearing, OpenAI’s First Amendment arguments went entirely unaddressed. The plaintiff’s attorneys didn’t even bother responding to them.

Private companies ban users every day — that’s their right, and it raises no constitutional issues. But a judge ordering a suspension is something categorically different.

We’re familiar with this playbook. In June 2020, our White Coat Summit video received 20 million views overnight — then disappeared from Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. The justification was “dangerous misinformation.” A federal judge would later describe what followed as “the most massive attack against free speech in United States history.”

Rather than engage with dissenting evidence — on lockdowns, on masks, on school closures, on the mRNA shots — the response was to cancel and suppress. Debate was removed, not refuted.

This court order follows the same pattern. The man’s behavior stemmed from mental illness. But the intervention didn’t target the illness — it targeted his access to a platform. Once that precedent holds, the next step writes itself: tech companies can be ordered to deplatform anyone deemed mentally unstable. And it doesn’t take long before “mentally unstable” starts looking a lot like “says things the state disagrees with.”

None of this is simple. AI’s impact on vulnerable people is real — it has pushed users toward suicide, toward obsession, toward decisions that upended their lives. The dangers are not imaginary. But the answer to those dangers cannot be a court order that bypasses the First Amendment without even a glance. That’s the government deciding who gets to participate in the modern public square — and that should frighten every American, regardless of where they stand on anything else.