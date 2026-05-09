Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

A growing fight is unfolding in Washington over $600 million in taxpayer funding for the global vaccine alliance Gavi, with senators pushing to release the money and the Trump administration holding firm over safety concerns.

The funding, approved by Congress for 2025 and 2026, has been delayed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The health secretary says Gavi has not done enough to address vaccine safety and transparency issues.

That hasn’t stopped bipartisan pressure. In a May 4 letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, six senators—Susan Collins (R-Maine), Patty Murray (D-WA), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH)—urged the administration to release the funds quickly. They argue Gavi helps stop disease outbreaks overseas before they reach the United States.

“We urge you to quickly provide the U.S. contribution to Gavi, consistent with Congressional intent, to ensure U.S. leadership continues in global vaccination efforts,” the senators wrote.

Gavi presents itself as one of the most powerful forces in global health, claiming it has vaccinated more than half the world’s children. It operates as a partnership between major international institutions—the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, and the European Union—and private funders led by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, its largest donor.

Kennedy has pointed to several concerns. He says Gavi has not committed to phasing out vaccines that contain thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative. He also criticizes the group for continuing to use a combined diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine that he says has caused serious side effects and has been dropped in some countries, while not adopting a newer and safer version.

He has also accused Gavi of ignoring science and working with the WHO to silence debate about vaccine safety, including during COVID-19. He said the group supported efforts to pressure social media companies to censor dissenting views.

According to the senators pressuring the Trump administration to keep funding Gavi, the concern is that without the organization’s global vaccination campaigns, diseases overseas could eventually make their way to America.

But that is a narrow and misguided way to think about health. The United States is not a weak nation hiding behind its borders hoping the rest of the world stays healthy enough to protect us. We are the world’s leading superpower. We lead in science, technology, medicine, and innovation. We should also lead in promoting real health.

Instead, America has spent years exporting a pharmaceutical model that treats endless injections as the answer to nearly every public health problem. Billions of taxpayer dollars are poured into mass vaccination campaigns while the foundations of real health are neglected. If we truly want healthier populations around the world, we should be teaching the basics that actually strengthen the body and reduce disease: sanitation, hygiene, clean water, nutrition, sunlight, movement, and personal responsibility for health. And in places where those necessities are still lacking, that is where American resources would make far more sense than subsidizing Gavi’s vaccine machine.

Diseases can certainly cross borders. But vaccines do not stop that. Few vaccines today, if any, completely stave off infection or transmission. Real prevention comes from healthier populations, stronger immune systems, and honest medical information. Yet global health institutions continue to push the idea that vaccines are the ultimate solution to disease while dismissing or censoring discussion of broader health measures and early treatments.

People around the world deserve better than pharmaceutical dependency disguised as public health. They should know that basic hygiene and hand-washing save lives. They should know that vitamin A deficiency is closely linked to measles deaths in many poorer countries. They should know that health begins long before a syringe enters the picture. And they should be reminded of something modern public health too often ignores: your body belongs to you, and medical decisions should remain yours alone.

During COVID, the United States failed the world in exactly this respect. Doctors and scientists who questioned lockdowns, mask mandates, school closures, or the safety and effectiveness of the shots were censored and smeared. Physicians who spoke about treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were silenced instead of debated. Federal agencies and public health officials presented false narratives as unquestionable truth.

The consequences did not end at America’s borders. Countries around the world looked to agencies like the FDA when deciding whether the COVID shots were safe and necessary. And when the FDA and CDC declared them “safe and effective,” governments everywhere used those assurances to justify draconian mandates that forced millions of men, women, and children to take the shots.

We cannot undo all of that damage. Lives were lost, trust was broken, and medical freedom was undermined around the world. But America still has a chance to change course. We can stop exporting censorship, fear, and pharmaceutical absolutism. We can start promoting transparency, informed consent, and real health instead.

That would do far more to protect Americans—and the world—than another $600 million for Gavi ever will.

Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo, and ten other major food companies are facing a $1 billion lawsuit that accuses them of deliberately engineering their products to be addictive — drawing direct comparisons to the tactics once used by Big Tobacco.

The plaintiff, Olivia Kreie, a woman in her early 20s, was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in 2016. According to Food Dive, her complaint alleges that the food industry’s calculated manipulation of ingredients played a direct role in her illness — and in a broader public health crisis affecting millions of Americans.

The lawsuit’s allegation is not just that these foods are unhealthy, but that they were designed to be that way.

In the 1980s, tobacco giants Philip Morris and R.J. Reynolds quietly acquired some of America’s most beloved food brands — Kraft Foods, General Foods, and Nabisco among them. They brought with them decades of proprietary research into addiction, craving, and consumer behavior, and they applied it to what Americans eat.

Products like Oreos, Lunchables, and Kraft Macaroni & Cheese rose to dominance during this era. Later analyses found these products were engineered with unusual precision to maximize what researchers call a “bliss point” — the sweet spot of sugar, salt, and fat that overrides the brain’s natural signals to stop eating.

A recent study by researchers from Harvard, the University of Michigan, and Duke University concluded that ultra-processed foods employ “key engineering strategies adopted from the tobacco industry,” deliberately calibrated to drive compulsive consumption. The researchers describe them as “intentionally designed, highly engineered and manipulated, hedonically optimized products.”

Food manufacturers have spent over $2 billion annually on child-directed advertising, using vivid packaging, cartoon characters, school partnerships, and social media — all while being fully aware of the health risks.

According to the SeegerWeiss law firm, Big Food executives were warned at a private 1999 meeting about the devastating public health toll their products were taking, especially on children. They chose to deny responsibility and continue selling their addictive products.

This is about more than obesity or diabetes. It is about informed consent and whether Americans have the right to know when a product is designed to manipulate them.

Every day, millions of children and parents consume ultra-processed foods without being told that many of these products are engineered to drive addiction. Nutrition labels disclose calories, fat, and sugar, but they don’t disclose that these foods are carefully designed to override normal satiety signals, stimulate reward pathways in the brain, and keep consumers coming back for more.

Children are especially vulnerable. Between 10% and 35% of children under five regularly consume sugary drinks, and roughly 60% of adolescents report eating at least one ultra-processed food every day. But young children cannot truly consent to these choices because they are not developmentally capable of understanding or controlling addiction.

We already recognize this principle with other addictive products. Cigarettes cannot be freely marketed to children. Gambling platforms face age restrictions. Social media companies are now being scrutinized for addictive algorithms. The issue is not simply that these products may cause harm, but that children lack the maturity to regulate addictive behavior on their own.

That responsibility belongs to parents.

But parents cannot make informed decisions when critical information is withheld from them. Most Americans are not aware that ultra-processed foods meet many of the same criteria used to identify addictive substances. They are not told that some of the engineering techniques behind these products were adapted from the tobacco industry. Nor are they warned about the growing evidence linking chronic UPF consumption to obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease, and other serious illnesses.

No other industry would be allowed to market potentially addictive products to children while concealing material information about how those products are designed and the risks they may pose. The food industry should not be treated differently simply because its products have become commonplace.

Informed consent is not negotiable. Parents and children have the right to know what they are putting into their bodies before they consume it. At a minimum, this lawsuit could force a public conversation that Big Food has spent decades trying to avoid.