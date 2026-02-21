The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reasonable Horses's avatar
Reasonable Horses
1hEdited

Theater of the absurd: force parents to "comply with gender ideology or risk losing custody of their own children." Only a certifiably deranged mind could conceive of such a thing. And here we are debating it as public policy. Perhaps the most desperate prayer uttered by Jesus Christ, if He we subject to desperation: "Sanctify them by the truth; Your word is truth." John 17:17

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture