Explore this week’s op-ed from Dr. Gold:

On February 17, 2026, we filed an amici curiae brief with the US Supreme Court, urging it to here International Partners for Ethical Care, Inc. v. Ferguson. The case was brought by parents who say Washington’s law has left them afraid to discipline or even speak honestly with their gender-confused children—fearing that if they do, the state might take custody. Read more here.

This week, Sens. Mike Lee and Rand Paul introduced the End the Vaccine Carveout Act, a bill that would unwind the special legal immunity vaccine makers have enjoyed since the 1980s. That immunity comes from the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, a law that blocks most lawsuits against manufacturers when CDC-recommended vaccines injure or kill someone.

Instead of going to court, injured patients are forced into a federal “compensation” system—the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program—where the government acts as both referee and gatekeeper. Juries never hear the case.

The bill would also remove COVID-19 shots from the sweeping protections they were given under the PREP Act, a law passed in 2005 to protect drug companies during declared emergencies.

Claims tied to COVID shots are routed into a separate program, the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program. As of February 1, 2026, it has received over 14,000 COVID-related injury claims—and approved just 44 of them.

If this bill passes, COVID vaccine injuries would no longer disappear into a bureaucratic black hole. Drugmakers could once again be sued in real courts, in front of real juries, with real discovery. In other words, they could be held accountable for their product.

And that’s the point. This bill isn’t just about vaccines. It’s about ending a long-running assumption in Washington that drug companies must be protected from responsibility at all costs.

That assumption dates back to the 1980s, when pharmaceutical companies warned Congress they would stop making vaccines unless lawmakers shielded them from lawsuits. Manufacturers like Merck, Lederle, and Wyeth made it clear: if we are required to make safe products, we won’t make them at all.

Congress folded.

That logic still dominates public health thinking today. Former CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recently warned that manufacturers must remain “free of responsibility,” or they might choose not to produce vaccines.

Since that deal was struck, two things have happened in parallel. Drug companies gained enormous power over public health policy, and Americans got sicker. The childhood vaccine schedule exploded—from seven shots in the 1980s to more than forty—each one a guaranteed, government-backed market. Over the same period, chronic illness soared, diabetes climbed, and obesity became normal. Seventy-one percent of young Americans are now unfit for military service due to chronic conditions like asthma, ADHD, and metabolic disease. Autism diagnoses skyrocketed from about one in 2,500 children to one in 36.

Meanwhile, the agencies meant to regulate the industry are funded by it. Nearly half of the FDA’s budget comes directly from fees paid by drug companies. Industry executives meet privately with regulators, out of public view. The conflict is so baked in that officials barely pretend it isn’t there. Former FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg once suggested it was “unfortunate” that some people still expect a clean separation between regulator and regulated.

Big Pharma has been calling the shots for decades. Ending its immunity from lawsuits wouldn’t end vaccines. It would end the idea that the most powerful corporations in America should never be held responsible when their products cause harm.

Lawmakers in Ohio are pushing back against a trend that would have sounded unthinkable not long ago: the state dividing parents and their children over gender ideology.

A new bill—the Affirming Families First Act, also known as House Bill 693—would protect parents from being labeled abusive simply for refusing to affirm a child’s claimed “gender identity.” Under the bill, courts and child-welfare agencies could no longer treat parents as neglectful for acknowledging biological sex or using a child’s given name.

The legislation is a direct response to policies in Ohio that force parents into an impossible choice: comply with gender ideology or risk losing custody of their own children.

House Bill 693 would also stop child welfare agencies from screening kids for sexual orientation or gender identity, or from keeping databases built around those categories. It would bar state funding for training programs that classify affirming biological sex as abuse. Local bans on so-called “conversion therapy” would be voided, and professionals who violate the new standards could face consequences from licensing boards.

That any of this needs to be spelled out in law tells you how far we’ve drifted.

For generations, parents have been recognized as the primary custodians of their children. The state’s role was limited—either support families or stay out of the way. The Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process Clause protects a parent’s right to direct their child’s upbringing, religious instruction, and medical care. That used to be settled law.

What’s happening now is a rewrite of a centuries-old legal principle known as in loco parentis—Latin for “in place of the parent.” Traditionally, this principle allowed teachers and schools to make limited, temporary decisions for children during the school day, always in partnership with parents and always accountable to them.

At no point—ever—did in loco parentis authorize schools or the state to replace parents.

The only systems that deliberately sever children from parental authority are authoritarian ones. Weak families make strong states. Indoctrinate children, isolate them from their parents, and the state fills the vacuum. It’s a well-documented political strategy used by Marxist regimes.

And it’s becoming widespread in America. More than 1,000 school districts across the country now enforce “Parental Exclusion Policies,” often backed by state law. These policies encourage schools to conceal a child’s gender identity from parents while elevating the state as the final authority.

That’s why we have repeatedly urged the US Supreme Court to intervene, filing amici curiae briefs in cases like Mirabelli v. Bonta, Mahmoud v. Taylor, Foote v. Ludlow, Lee v. Poudre, and Chiles v. Salazar. In each case, we argued that these policies violate the Fourteenth Amendment’s protection of parental rights—and in many cases, parents’ First Amendment rights to raise their children according to their religious beliefs.

This week, we filed another amici curiae brief urging the US Supreme Court to hear International Partners for Ethical Care, Inc. v. Ferguson, a lawsuit brought by parents challenging Washington’s laws. The parents argue that those laws pressure parents to change how they discipline or communicate with their children out of fear that their child could run away and be taken into state custody.

That fear is what’s driving a wedge between parents and their children—and Ohio’s bill takes a step toward closing it.