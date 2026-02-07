Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

For the first time, a major U.S. medical organization has publicly stepped back from the medical mutilation of children.

Under the label of “gender-affirming care,” minors have been placed on puberty blockers, prescribed cross-sex hormones, and, in some cases, subjected to disfiguring surgeries. These cause irreversible sterility, sexual dysfunction, cardiovascular complications, bone loss, and lifelong medical dependence.

Children are not capable of understanding what permanent sterilization means. That’s why federal law prohibits elective sterilization for anyone under 21—because they cannot consent to what they do not understand. And parents cannot consent to it on their behalf, because there is no legal mechanism that allows one person to authorize the sterilization of another human being.

On Tuesday, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons broke ranks. In a new position statement, ASPS acknowledged that there is insufficient evidence to support gender-related endocrine or surgical interventions for children and adolescents. The group noted that its conclusion was based in part on a November report from the HHS, which found no solid evidence supporting these practices in minors.

ASPS also raised a point that I mention often: research suggests that the vast majority—up to 98 percent—of gender-confused children eventually outgrow their confusion if left alone. Puberty, in other words, is not the problem. It’s the solution. Blocking it interrupts that process and sustains the distress.

The tide is finally turning, but it didn’t happen overnight. America’s Frontline Doctors and I have spent years fighting this child butchery—outlawed in much of the developed world, yet somehow permitted in 23 states and Washington, D.C., and supported by other medical associations.

Shortly after the ASPS statement, the American Medical Association told National Review that it agrees with ASPS when it comes to surgeries on minors, but it continues to support puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

So the AMA draws a line—but only partway. It still condones the permanent sterilization of children.

Meanwhile, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) continues to fully endorse all these interventions, insisting they are “reversible” despite clear evidence to the contrary. And when detransitioners attempted to speak at the AAP’s 2024 conference in Orlando, they were removed. The organization showed little interest in hearing from patients harmed by the very protocols it promotes.

When there is clearly no evidence for an intervention and it continues, ideology has taken over. That should never happen in medicine. That’s the real pathology here: doctors have become so committed to a rigid orthodoxy that they’re willing to sacrifice children on its altar.

Years ago, we began challenging these practices publicly and directly. We released our viral documentary, What Is a Doctor. We launched our Transpredator Watchlist, which tracks prominent adults who advocate for child butchery. We circulated a formal petition calling for the AAP to be defunded.

Last year, we were the only physicians’ group to file an amici curiae brief in United States v. Skrmetti, arguing against the medical mutilation of minors. We were successful, and the Supreme Court upheld state bans on child butchery in that landmark decision. We also filed an amici curiae brief in Cubin v. Gordon, defending Dr. Eric Cubin after he was removed from Wyoming’s Board of Medicine simply for supporting a ban on these procedures.

The momentum is real, but it’s fragile. This horrific and shameful chapter of American history will not truly end until medical associations and institutions abandon it entirely or are disbanded altogether. And in the meantime, lawmakers need to call these procedures what they are: medical battery.

On January 30th, a New York jury awarded $2 million to a young woman who sued two medical professionals over a transgender surgery she underwent as a minor. It is reportedly the first detransitioner case to go all the way to a jury—and to win.

The plaintiff, Fox Varian, sued psychologist Dr. Kenneth Einhorn and plastic surgeon Dr. Simon Chin over a double mastectomy performed in 2019. Varian was 16 at the time and identified as transgender.

The jury found both doctors liable after concluding the standard of care wasn’t met.

Varian testified about the regret that followed the surgery. Seeing herself afterward, she said she felt “shame.” “It’s hard to face that you are disfigured for life,” she told the court.

Her mother, Claire Deacon, testified that she opposed the surgery but ultimately agreed out of fear. She worried her daughter might harm herself if it didn’t go forward. According to her testimony, Dr. Einhorn reinforced those fears. Varian’s attorney argued that the psychologist pushed the process along while failing to seriously explore other explanations or treatments.

The jury awarded $1.6 million for pain and suffering, plus $400,000 for future medical costs—less than what the legal team asked for, but still significant.

Some people celebrated the verdict as a sweeping rejection of these procedures. It wasn’t. The jury didn’t rule that performing these surgeries on minors is inherently wrong. It ruled that the doctors did it incorrectly. That’s an important distinction. This case did not criminalize the practice. Instead, it exposes how fragile the guardrails really are.

It shows how doctors and medical professionals have been pushing children toward irreversible medical decisions, often after rushed evaluations and under enormous emotional pressure. Clinicians have admitted to approving kids for medical mutilation procedures in two hours. That should stop anyone cold. A child cannot understand what lifelong sterilization or permanent sexual dysfunction actually means. Not in two hours. Not in several years.

This is further proof that these transpredator doctors operate based on ideology, not any medical science. After going unchecked for decades—and enjoying support from medical associations, NGOs, and the Biden administration—these medical professionals have dropped the pretense of “care.” They’ve just been going through the medical motions, but have been openly fast-tracking kids to be medically mutilated for gender ideology.

So no, this verdict does not end the practice. But it does send a message: these decisions are no longer untouchable, and doctors are being watched.