Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

Thousands of parents, students, and advocates converged on the Connecticut State Capitol on Wednesday, pushing back against a series of proposals that would chip away at parental authority.

Before the legislature’s Public Health Committee, residents testified about two Democratic-backed bills that would expand the power of the state’s public health commissioner to issue vaccine recommendations. The measures would also strengthen Connecticut’s ability to procure vaccines independently of the federal government.

But perhaps the largest turnout came during a hearing before the legislature’s Education Committee, where families lined up to oppose a proposal that would impose new restrictions on homeschooling.

Under the plan, parents would have to notify the state’s Department of Children and Families every year if they intend to homeschool. They would also be required to disclose which books and materials they plan to use and submit their children to state testing. Another provision would block parents from withdrawing a child from public school if the family is under investigation by child welfare authorities.

Supporters of the bill say the changes are necessary to protect children. But the justification rests largely on a recent tragedy: the death of 11-year-old Jacqueline “Mimi” Torres-Garcia. Her mother had withdrawn her from public school claiming she would be homeschooled. She wasn’t, and she was allegedly abused to death.

That case was a catastrophic failure by the state’s child welfare system. It was not a failure of homeschooling.

Abuse can happen anywhere. It happens in some homes after school hours, and it happens inside schools themselves. Yet lawmakers are not proposing to place government schools under the same microscope.

In fact, government schools are increasingly the place where parents have the least control over what their children are taught. Data suggests that more than three-quarters of Connecticut high schools include lessons on gender ideology in required coursework, with roughly half of middle schools doing the same.

As I and the legal team at America’s Frontline Doctors have pointed out to the Supreme Court in many cases, these programs often serve as a pipeline to medical mutilation interventions for minors—puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and other procedures that cause irreversible sterility, lead to permanent sexual dysfunction, and turn healthy children into lifelong patients.

That form of abuse is not only tolerated in government schools, it is sanctioned by the state.

For many families, homeschooling has become the last safe classroom—the final refuge for parents who want to exercise their authority over their children’s education without government interference, a right long recognized under the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

But even that refuge is now under threat.

States like Connecticut are steadily moving to bring home education under tighter state control. Not all at once, of course. The approach is incremental. First come modest requirements. Then additional reporting rules. Then oversight. Then restrictions.

Connecticut has already mandated certain materials in the past. Now lawmakers are raising the stakes again with new layers of regulation. That is how freedom usually disappears. Not in a single dramatic moment, but in small steps that accumulate over time—what I call incremental usurpation.

Or, put another way: two weeks to slow the spread.

On Tuesday, the Florida Senate passed Senate Bill 1756, also known as the Medical Freedom Act.

The bill requires doctors and nurses to provide parents with clear information about every vaccine before it is administered, including its benefits, risks, safety record, and effectiveness. If a child is scheduled to receive multiple vaccines in one visit, physicians must also discuss timing options with parents beforehand instead of simply administering them all at once.

The legislation also targets pharmaceutical incentives. Under the bill, drug companies would be barred from paying doctors to administer vaccines, and it would bar doctors from accepting such payments.

And in addition to Florida’s existing religious and medical exemptions, the bill creates a conscience-based exemption for vaccines in schools, preschools, and daycare programs.

The measure goes further by making permanent Florida’s ban on discrimination based on vaccination status and clarifying that no one can be forced to receive a vaccine—even during a declared public health emergency.

The bill would also allow pharmacists to dispense ivermectin over the counter to adults 18 and older. Pharmacists would be required to provide written instructions on proper use and follow-up care, and both pharmacists and physicians would receive protection from liability when acting in good faith under the law.

Taken together, the bill represents a direct pushback against the culture of medical tyranny that was normalized during the pandemic.

At its core is the principle of informed consent, the idea that patients and parents deserve to understand the risks and benefits of any medical treatment before agreeing to it. That principle is deeply rooted in Nuremberg Laws and the constitutional protection of bodily autonomy under the Fourteenth Amendment.

The legislation also attempts to chip away at the financial incentives that have distorted medical decision-making.

And it aims to make ivermectin over the counter.

Ivermectin has come to represent something more than a drug. During the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors like me who recommended it were subjected to professional discipline, public ridicule, censorship, and media attacks. Why? Because we threatened Big Pharma interests. If ivermectin had been accepted as a viable treatment for COVID-19, the FDA could have never granted emergency use authorization to the experimental mRNA shots under federal law.

Now the debate is resurfacing. The HHS has directed the National Cancer Institute to explore whether ivermectin might have potential applications in cancer research. That sparked backlash from the medical establishment and its media henchmen, who are calling it “dangerous.” That couldn’t be farther from the truth, of course. Ivermectin has been used in humans for decades. In 2015, its discovery earned a Nobel Prize in Medicine. The World Health Organization lists it as an essential medication. A major review of ivermectin concluded it is so “astonishingly safe” that it can be administered in mass treatment programs by non-medical personnel.

No, the reason it is considered “dangerous” is precisely because it is safe and affordable—and thus threatens Big Pharma and the Medical-Industrial Complex as a whole.

In June 2025, America’s Frontline Doctors filed citizen petitions with the FDA seeking to make ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine available over the counter nationwide.

The petitions were joined by Drs. Dana Granberg-Nill, Bryan Atkinson, Pierre Kory, Brian Tyson, Peterson Pierre, Robin Armstrong, Geoff Mitchell, and Lynn Fynn—physicians who have spent the past five years watching patients denied treatments for reasons that had little to do with medicine.

Florida’s bill signals that the debate over medical freedom is far from settled. If anything, it is only just beginning.

So join us, and sign our petition today.