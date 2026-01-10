Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

Ryan Samsel spent nearly four years in custody before walking out of prison a free man on January 21, 2025—one day after President Trump pardoned him. Now he’s asking the Justice Department to answer for what happened in those years.

Samsel, 42, has filed a $17.98 million claim against the federal government for being brutally tortured while incarcerated for his role in the January 6 Capitol protest. His allegations include beatings, medical neglect, extreme solitary confinement, and deliberate humiliation—treatment his attorney says rivaled that of actual terrorists at Abu Ghraib.

Samsel was arrested on January 30, 2021, accused of pushing a barricade toward police officers. He has consistently maintained that he was nonviolent. Prosecutors disagreed. They charged and later convicted him of assaulting Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards with what they described as a “deadly or dangerous weapon.” But video evidence never supported that claim, and Edwards reportedly suffered no injuries. Still, Samsel was facing up to 20 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for February 2025.

His four years in custody, according to legal filings, were defined by abuse. Trump himself referred to Samsel during the 2024 campaign as the most abused January 6 defendant, recounting allegations that he had been “viciously and savagely beaten,” left with broken facial bones and partial blindness.

The filings suggest even that description understates the reality.

On November 28, Samsel took the first formal step toward accountability, serving the Justice Department with notice under the Federal Tort Claims Act. Attorney General Pam Bondi has until May to decide whether the government will settle. If not, Samsel can proceed with a full lawsuit against the United States.

But this story doesn’t belong to Ryan Samsel alone. Many J6 defendants were abused, though not to the same degree. John Strand, AFLDS’s creative director, was sentenced to 32 months for peacefully accompanying me into the Capitol. While incarcerated, John gave an interview from his jail cell. For that, he was thrown into solitary confinement for four months and denied access to his attorneys. Under the United Nations’ Nelson Mandela Rules—adopted in 2015—prolonged solitary confinement, defined as more than 15 consecutive days, is prohibited.

I served 60 days for a first-time trespassing misdemeanor, which never results in prison time. Ever since the FBI violently raided my home in 2021, I watched the American justice system be systematically weaponized against me and others because of our political beliefs. Corrupt judges. Corrupt trials. Corrupt sentencing. As a lawyer and a freedom activist, the perversion of justice was shocking. And while I sat in federal prison, grifters tried to exploit the chaos and seize AFLDS itself.

Hundreds of Americans were tortured in their own way. Not all of us endured what Ryan Samsel did, but we were all caught in the same machinery. Trump’s pardons stopped the immediate abuse, but they did not cure the disease.

January 6 exposed a rot in our justice system—one that runs through courts, prisons, Congress, and law enforcement. And despite everything we now know, no one has been held accountable. Not the January 6th Committee. Not the FBI. Not the judiciary. Not the prison officials who carried out the abuse.

In fact, the one man who tried to impose accountability—Ed Martin, Trump’s nominee for U.S. Attorney in D.C.—was blocked by Republicans in Congress.

Trump cannot be our savior. Pardons are not justice. Justice requires reckoning. It requires making Ryan Samsel and the other J6 defendants whole—and it requires holding the corrupt elements of our system to account.

Until that happens, America cannot fully heal.

A newly launched Department of Education portal shows that foreign governments and entities have sent roughly $62.4 billion into U.S. colleges and universities. A significant portion of that money went to elite schools, particularly the Ivy League.

Harvard alone received more than $4 billion in foreign funding. Cornell took in $3 billion, followed by Carnegie Mellon ($2.9 billion), the University of Pennsylvania ($2.7 billion), MIT ($2.6 billion), Stanford ($2.1 billion), Johns Hopkins ($1.6 billion), Yale ($1.5 billion), Georgetown ($1.3 billion), and Columbia ($1.2 billion).

These figures are incomplete. According to an executive order President Trump signed in April, universities between 2010 and 2016 failed to disclose more than half of the foreign gifts and contracts they were legally required to report. So what we’re seeing is not the full scale of foreign involvement—only the portion that eventually came to light.

China ranks high on the list, with $4.1 billion sent directly to U.S. universities and another $1.9 billion from Hong Kong. Canada follows at about $4 billion, Saudi Arabia at $3.9 billion, and Qatar leads all foreign donors with $6.6 billion.

The issue here isn’t only where the money comes from, but what it does.

Foreign funding rarely arrives with a memo that says, “Do not criticize us.” Instead, it shapes behavior indirectly. Research grants favor certain topics and discourage others. Academic centers are built around approved narratives. Faculty learn which lines of inquiry advance their careers and which ones stall them. Administrators learn which controversies to avoid. Over time, censorship becomes internal. No one has to issue orders.

That’s what soft censorship looks like.

This matters when the largest donors are countries like Qatar and China. Qatar funds Islamic terror groups like Hamas and criminalizes religious dissent at home. China operates forced labor camps, suppresses religious freedom, and tightly controls speech. Even England, which ranks third in foreign university funding, harshly punishes speech that would be protected under the First Amendment.

The results of this soft censorship are visible on campuses. Ivy League schools have started to resemble the countries that fund them. Support for Islamic terror and hostility toward Jews run rampant. Marxism, the backbone of the Chinese Communist Party’s regime, is embraced. These schools consistently rank among the worst places for free speech and free discourse. Students at Harvard have reported being forced to introduce themselves using pronouns and being ostracized for stating their opinions. At MIT, 59 percent of students say they worry their reputations could be ruined if something they say is misunderstood. Even students who fled North Korea have been shocked by how totalitarian Columbia University feels.

Education is the nation’s nervous system. It forms the next generation, including those who will govern, judge, and command. If we allow that to be shaped by foreign governments, we’re surrendering our sovereignty. And once that’s gone, no endowment will buy it back.