On January 21, 2026, Dr. Simone Gold and the AFLDS legal team filed an amici curiae brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in Heath v. EcoHealth Alliance, supporting a widow who is asking the Court to review a lower court ruling that blocked her wrongful death case tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. The case centers on Susan Heath, whose husband, Henry Hurst III, died from COVID-19 in 2021. She alleges that EcoHealth Alliance used federal grant money to support gain-of-function research on dangerous SARS-type viruses — work aimed at increasing how easily viruses spread or how severe they become — and that some of this research was conducted through a foreign lab with known biosafety problems. Read more here.

Last week, House Republicans teamed up with Democrats to keep federal money flowing to hospitals that perform medical mutilation procedures on minors in the name of “gender-affirming care.”

In a lopsided vote, 76 Republicans joined every Democrat to defeat an amendment that would have blocked funding to facilities providing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries to children. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, failed 291–136. Every “yes” vote came from Republicans.

This all happened during debate over the Labor–HHS appropriations bill, which ultimately passed with earmarks still intact for facilities that provide these interventions.

Gender activists call these procedures “care.” But the reality is that puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones cause irreversible damage — sterilization, sexual dysfunction, blood clots, heart complications, osteoporosis, and long-term psychological distress. President Trump tried to cut off federal funding for these procedures through an executive order during his first week back in office.

But the House moved forward with funding anyway.

The vote preserved $2 million for Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, officially listed for “pediatric mental health services.” But Rady operates a Center for Gender-Affirming Care, where minors receive puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones that lead to permanent sterilization.

Another $3 million was approved for Minnesota’s Hennepin Healthcare System to build a substance-use disorder clinic. That same system also runs a pediatric clinic that provides puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children.

Elliot Health System, which performs so-called “gender-affirming top surgery” — double mastectomies on teenage girls — is set to receive $460,000. Rhode Island Hospital, which performs “transmasculine surgeries,” will receive another $200,000.

I’m not saying the Republicans who voted this way actively want children to be harmed. That’s an evil that is unique to the Left. But they are enabling it — whether out of cowardice, political calculation, or simple convenience. And at some point, the difference starts to blur.

If anything, this vote shows we have more battles ahead.

America’s Frontline Doctors has been fighting this agenda for years. We’ve invested significant resources into exposing what’s happening. We released the viral documentary What Is a Doctor? to bring public attention to it. We’ve supported multiple cases before the Supreme Court through amici curiae briefs, challenging transpredators who transition children behind their parents’ backs. We also built the Transpredator Watchlist to track and expose the doctors and professionals performing or promoting these procedures on minors. To then see such transpredators receive even more federal funding, with help from dozens of Republicans, is hard to stomach.

It’s an ideology dressed up as healthcare, and it’s not new. Cultures throughout history have sacrificed children to belief systems. You can’t reason with such ideologies, because they are not rooted in reason. They must be destroyed. And cutting off funding, while important, is only the starting point. I have long argued these procedures should be treated as what they are: medical battery. A felony.

But at the absolute minimum, taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to fund it.

It shouldn’t even be controversial. Every Republican should be able to agree that not one cent of federal money should go to clinics performing irreversible procedures on minors. If this were any other context — if we were talking about funding clinics that permanently sterilize children or mutilate their bodies — there would be global outrage. But change the label to “gender-affirming care,” and suddenly the media barely notices.

Our elected officials aren’t just failing voters. They’re failing our children.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into major players in the vaccine industry over financial incentives tied to childhood vaccination rates.

On January 21, his office sent Civil Investigative Demands, or CIDs, to 20 of the largest medical providers, insurance companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers in the country, including UnitedHealthcare and Pfizer. A CID is a legal order requiring organizations to hand over documents and information during an investigation, often before any lawsuit or charges are filed.

Private insurers — and programs like Blue Cross’s Physician Recognition Program — offer bonuses to doctors who hit childhood vaccination rate targets, usually around 80 percent of eligible patients. Health plans track these rates as quality metrics, which can affect a practice’s ratings and even how many patients they attract.

Doctors in Accountable Care Organizations can also receive shared-savings bonuses tied partly to preventive care metrics, including vaccination rates. On top of that, government programs pay providers for administering vaccines — sometimes up to $45 per dose.

According to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., vaccines can account for up to half of revenue for many pediatric practices when you combine per-shot payments with insurance arrangements tied to vaccination rates. That’s a staggering financial influence inside what is supposed to be a medical decision.

At the same time, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently moved away from directly incentivizing physicians for administering childhood vaccines at the federal level. States can still offer their own incentives through Medicaid, but CMS has signaled it does not support that approach.

What Texas is doing is more aggressive, and every state should follow its example.

Medicine is supposed to be grounded in necessity. If you don’t need a stent, you shouldn’t get one. And if you don’t need a shot, you shouldn’t get one either. Paying doctors based on how many children receive injections shifts the focus from individual medical judgment to population-level quotas.

And once money is tied to quotas, informed consent starts to erode. Are there ethical doctors who resist pressure? Of course. But we know financial incentives on this scale influence behavior. When revenue, ratings, and bonus structures all point in the same direction, then risks and side effects suddenly start being left out in conversations with parents.

This is not a new phenomenon. During the opioid crisis, pharmaceutical companies financially incentivized prescriptions. Doctors who received payments prescribed opioid painkillers far more frequently. In 2015, physicians receiving industry payments prescribed opioids an average of 539 times. Doctors who received no payments prescribed them about 134 times.

Even small incentives mattered. Studies showed that the more industry-sponsored meals a doctor received, the more opioid prescriptions they wrote the following year. After controlling for other factors, each additional meal was linked to a measurable increase in prescribing. And those were just meals.

Today, pediatric practices can receive thousands of dollars tied directly or indirectly to vaccination rates — and we’re supposed to believe that has zero impact on informed consent?

If financial incentives were unacceptable in opioid prescribing, the same standard should apply anywhere else in medicine. Especially when the patients are children.