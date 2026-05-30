Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML), a National Institutes of Health facility in Hamilton, Montana, studies some of the world’s most lethal infectious diseases. But a recent whistleblower complaint, combined with two reported pathogen exposure incidents over the past year, has prompted Senator Tim Sheehy to call for a formal federal investigation.

The first incident occurred in November 2025, when an RML employee’s protective gear was breached by a bite while working with Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a tick-borne virus with a 40% mortality rate. The employee was quarantined at a specialized medical facility.

Three months later, in February 2026, it happened again. A second employee was potentially exposed to the same pathogen through a hole in their protective equipment.

Even more alarming, according to the whistleblower complaint, is what unfolded in January 2026. Dr. Vincent Munster, a senior RML virologist with a background in coronaviruses, Ebola, and monkeypox, returned from a research trip to Africa with his associate. On January 25, federal agents detained him at Detroit International Airport after he allegedly carried vials of unknown contents in his personal luggage.

The FBI has since confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

According to the complaint, on January 26—the day after his detention—Munster and his associates were allowed to move freely throughout RML, including its highest-security BSL-4 containment building, without supervision. It wasn’t until January 27 that facility access was formally restricted. And according to the complaint, at least one associate has since had full access restored.

In a formal letter to HHS Inspector General T. March Bell, Senator Sheehy called for a thorough review of RML’s biosafety record, its personnel vetting practices, and NIH protocols for handling employees who are actively under law enforcement investigation.

“We don’t want Montana to be the next Wuhan,” Sen. Sheehy wrote on X when he shared his letter. “Montanans and Americans deserve answers over concerning reports out of Rocky Mountain Laboratories.”

The point of this article is not to cause panic. Panic is a losing health strategy. The point is to be prepared.

For years, anyone who suggested that COVID-19 originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology—a BSL-4 facility, just like RML—was dismissed as a conspiracy theorist. Scientists lost funding. Journalists lost platforms. Everyday Americans were mocked and censored for asking what turned out to be entirely reasonable questions. Social media companies, in lockstep with federal health agencies, flagged and removed posts that dared challenge the natural-origin narrative.

The situation at RML may ultimately turn out to be a series of containable safety failures that are corrected and never lead to public harm. But Americans have every right to scrutinize their government’s handling of high-risk biological research. They earned that right the hard way.

Being prepared now means demanding transparency from bureaucrats before a crisis develops. It means supporting elected officials like Senator Sheehy who are willing to ask uncomfortable questions. And it means refusing to accept “trust us” as an answer from any government institution.

Whether there will be another lab leak or not, we need to stay vigilant. Never again can we allow them to gaslight us about how a pandemic started or where it came from. We cannot be caught off-guard like we were before. And this time, those in charge must understand that We the People are watching.

Hawaii has quietly surrendered in its legal battle to police political satire online, agreeing to pay more than $118,000 in attorneys’ fees after a federal court ruled the state’s censorship law unconstitutional. Officials have decided not to fight the decision.

The settlement, reached on May 19, brings a definitive close to The Babylon Bee v. Lopez, a case that pitted one of the internet’s most popular satirical outlets against a state government that had attempted to regulate the mockery of political candidates.

In July 2024, Hawaii Governor Josh Green signed S2687 into law. The legislation banned the distribution of “materially deceptive media” — a phrase broad enough to sweep up political memes, parody accounts, and satirical posts — if such content could harm a candidate’s reputation or “change voting behavior.” Although the stated purpose was to protect elections from AI-generated deepfakes, the law would have required satirists like The Babylon Bee to attach mandatory disclaimers specifically designed to neutralize their satirical message. Those who didn’t comply faced a gauntlet of consequences: steep fines, civil lawsuits, and even jail time. A well-crafted political cartoon or a jokey meme could have landed an ordinary citizen behind bars.

In June 2025, Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) filed suit on behalf of The Babylon Bee and Dawn O’Brien, a Hawaii resident who simply wanted to share political content online without fear of prosecution, arguing the law was a blatant violation of the First Amendment. A federal district court agreed, striking it down as unconstitutional in January 2026. This month, Hawaii officials declined to appeal and instead agreed to write a six-figure check to cover the plaintiffs’ legal costs.

The fundamental mistake officials like these make is not that they’re concerned about AI deepfakes. That is a legitimate concern, and AI-generated content is already sowing confusion about real-world events. Where they go wrong is treating the First Amendment as conditional.

In their view, Americans have a right to free speech, but only at the right time, for the right occasion, and only if the speech doesn’t hurt anyone’s feelings. You have the right to free speech — unless there’s a health crisis. You have the right to free speech — unless you say something perceived as offensive. You have the right to free speech — unless it’s during an election.

The First Amendment has no such carveouts. It is perhaps the most absolute right in the entire Bill of Rights — and deliberately so, because its entire purpose is to protect speech that someone in power dislikes. Speech that everyone agrees with needs no constitutional protection. That’s precisely why the amendment exists.

Compare that to the Second Amendment, which has never been treated as absolute: children and violent felons cannot legally own firearms. Or the Fourth Amendment’s right to privacy, which can be lawfully set aside under certain circumstances — a court-issued warrant, an imminent threat. No one seriously argued these rights were unconditional from the beginning. You wouldn’t hand a firearm to someone with a documented history of violence and psychosis. You wouldn’t extend privacy protections to a terrorist mid-attack.

But the First Amendment is different in kind, not just degree. It was designed specifically to protect the hard case — the speech you find objectionable, the satire that offends.

The ruling in The Babylon Bee v. Lopez may be a sign that some courts still understand that. Whether the politicians passing these laws do is another question.