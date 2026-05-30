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Vincent Vaiano's avatar
Vincent Vaiano
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My question is this, when is AFLDS going to file its first Civil Lawsuit on behalf of anyone who received the c0vid vaccine who wants to sue? With the Counts of Unfair and Deceptive Business Practices, a violation of the Good Faith & Fair Dealing inherent in every contract, Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress, and Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress to go along with other Counts you, the attorney, can figure out - you can take down any Pharmaceutical company, any organization, the CDC, the FDA, the FBI, Facebook, Twitter, Bluesky, Linkedin, Instagram, any news channel, and others who have been attempting to censor free speech, or who was involved in the harming of Tens of Millions of innocents. There is a precedent where one Harvard Attorney caused a bank in MA to declare bankruptcy b/c they couldn't afford to defend itself against the fraud it had committed on the community of Dorchester.

He filed almost three thousand individual Civil Lawsuits against the twelve banks instead of one Class Action Lawsuit.

The first of those cases was Storm vs 12 banks in 1989 and evolved into the largest payout to help those regular people who were defrauded from these 12 MA banks by '92. By filing thousands of individual lawsuits instead of one class action, it forces the Corporation to back down, make payouts, admit fault, or have laws changed to help prevent this type of behavior in the future because they cannot afford to defend themselves against each lawsuit individually.

I am not an attorney. This is not legal advice. This is from a first hand account by a former Harvard attorney and a whole lot of reading and working on cases along side this gentleman.

I also believe a suit is going to have to be filed against any Far Left Judge whom you know has a history of NOT following the law in their rulings. By filing a lawsuit against the judge, it forces the judge to recuse themselves from the case since they are named in a lawsuit concerning the same topic or defendant, etc. You can figure that one out. (When I prayed for help, this is what came to me.)

When I have the money and a little stability, I will go to law school despite my age and disability. I'd be happy to do this myself. Until then, I'll have to rely on you.

Thank you for all that you have done, are doing, and will do; and keep up the great work and God Bless🙏🏼

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