The United States’ loss of its official measles elimination status is being used to justify more aggressive vaccination campaigns.

The Pan American Health Organization announced the change on November 17, saying the same strain of the virus has circulated continuously in the U.S. for more than 12 months. That’s the threshold for losing elimination status, a designation the country had held since 2000. Mexico and Bolivia lost theirs in the same decision. Canada lost its status in November 2025, which had already cost the Americas their measles-free label as a region.

The U.S. has plenty of company. Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan all lost their status earlier this year, according to WHO and PAHO reports.

As of mid-November, the CDC had confirmed 5,412 measles cases in the U.S. this year. That’s more than double the 2,289 reported in all of 2025. Add the two years together and the total tops 7,700, the highest in more than three decades. Cases have turned up in nearly every state, including highly vaccinated ones like Virginia and Delaware.

About 96% of patients were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status, and roughly 11% were hospitalized. State health departments have claimed 10 measles-related deaths this year, though the CDC’s official tally stands at six. Three of those deaths occurred in 2025.

Kindergarten MMR coverage fell to 92.4% in the 2025-26 school year. Public health officials generally say about 95% is needed to prevent sustained community spread.

Public health officials reacted by urging more vaccination.

“The measles elimination designation is not what protects Americans. Vaccination does,” said CDC Director Dr. Erica Schwartz.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. struck a similar note in a post on X. “We will stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status,” he wrote. “I continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles.”

People are calling RFK Jr. a “traitor” over his MMR recommendation. They say he “betrayed” the MAHA agenda, and even the American people.

Some of that anger is fair. His recommendation of the shot, now and last year, flips what he used to say. In 2021, he publicly said the MMR shot is associated with autism. In 2024, he told John Stossel he wouldn’t give it to his own kids, citing evidence that measles protects children against certain diseases later in life, and the WHO’s own assertion that Vitamin A prevents deaths. His reversal is disappointing.

But he isn’t operating without opposition. We now know that insiders like Dr. David Kaslow and Heidi Overton have been aggressively trying to sabotage his MAHA agenda.

Since readers have asked where I stand, here it is. I stand where I always have: for medical freedom. That requires free choice and true informed consent. On that front, RFK Jr. has held up his end so far. Here’s what he said in his statement:

“We are working to close vaccination gaps and rebuild public trust. We will answer families’ questions honestly about vaccine benefits and risks and work with trusted health care providers and community leaders to prevent measles, limit its spread, and support timely treatment. We will support Americans who become ill, regardless of vaccination status, and for the first time equip health care providers with guidance to diagnose and treat measles and its complications.”

That’s what I care about. Parents who are clearly informed of the risks and benefits. A real choice. Respect and honest answers. A reason to trust their doctors. Care for every patient, whether or not they took the shot.

Great nutrition and Vitamin A are still the best treatment for measles. But we can’t mandate them any more than we can mandate a shot. One of the biggest problems with the COVID policies was that alternative treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were withheld from the public. That left a lethal shot as the only so-called “cure,” and then young, healthy people were forced to take it. If they were to try to ban Vitamin A to force the MMR shot, I would make it the fight of their lives.

This is not that, and I don’t believe it ever will be under RFK Jr.

Why do so many people with Parkinson’s struggle to keep weight on, even when they’re eating regularly? And what if that persistent ringing in your ears has as much to do with your metabolic health as it does with your hearing?

This week, Dr. Simone Gold tackles both questions in the GoldCare HealthDesk, exploring some overlooked aspects of two frustrating medical conditions.

First, we hear from the wife of a retired Navy veteran who has been living with Parkinson’s disease for eight years and is steadily losing weight. His doctors don’t seem particularly concerned, but should they be?

Dr. Gold explains why Parkinson’s can cause the body to burn more calories while making it harder to eat enough. She shares practical nutritional strategies for gaining weight and preserving muscle, and explores why an alternative fuel source for the brain may hold promise for people with Parkinson’s.

Then comes a problem that affects millions of Americans: tinnitus. That seemingly endless ringing, buzzing, or humming may have some surprising underlying causes, from insulin resistance to environmental noise.

Dr. Gold explores an experimental blood test that could help identify damage to the inner ear, a relatively new treatment that uses electrical stimulation of the tongue to retrain the brain, and the potential role of certain nutrients in supporting healthy nerve function. She also discusses an unusual tapping technique that some people say provides temporary relief.

What if one of the simplest ways to control your blood sugar has nothing to do with counting calories, cutting portions, or giving up your favorite foods? What if it comes down to which bite you take first?

This week’s Wellness Matters column from GoldCare HealthDesk explores the fascinating science of food sequencing and how something as simple as the order in which you eat can influence your metabolic health.

In 2015, researchers conducted an unusual experiment. They had people with type 2 diabetes eat the exact same meal on two separate occasions. Nothing about the ingredients, portion sizes, or calories changed. The only difference was the order in which they ate their food.

The results were remarkable. By making one simple adjustment, participants reduced their overall rise in blood sugar by a staggering 73%. Their bodies also needed to release substantially less insulin to manage the same meal.

But why?

The answer has to do with the way your digestive system responds to different foods, how quickly your stomach delivers food to your small intestine, and the hormones your body releases during a meal.

Dr. Kari Neal, ND, explains how fiber, protein, and fat influence these processes and how you can use that knowledge to your advantage. She also explores the role of GLP-1, the naturally occurring hormone that has become a household name thanks to popular weight-loss drugs.

It turns out that improving your metabolic health may be as simple as rearranging a few bites of dinner.

What if your sluggish thyroid is missing something that prescription hormones can’t provide? And what if the bacteria living in your gut have more to do with the strength of your bones than you ever imagined?

This week, Dr. Simone Gold tackles both questions in the GoldCare HealthDesk, exploring natural approaches to thyroid function and bone health that often receive little attention in the doctor’s office.

First, we hear from a reader who has been taking prescription thyroid hormones for 30 years. She wants to know whether natural supplements could improve her thyroid function.

Dr. Gold explains why the answer may lie in the underlying cause of her condition. She explores several nutrients that play important roles in thyroid hormone production, immune regulation, and cellular energy. She also explains why taking more iodine, despite its reputation as an essential nutrient for thyroid health, can sometimes do more harm than good.

Then comes a diagnosis familiar to millions of older Americans: osteopenia. But does having below-average bone density necessarily mean you need prescription medication?

Dr. Gold challenges the conventional approach to treating low bone density, raising concerns about widely prescribed drugs that interfere with the body’s natural bone remodeling process.

She also explains how physically stressing your bones can make them stronger, why calcium and vitamin D are only part of the nutritional equation, and how feeding the beneficial bacteria in your gut may help protect your skeleton as you age.

What do a bowl of lentils, a clove of garlic, and a leftover baked potato have in common? They can all help your body manufacture powerful compounds that regulate inflammation, strengthen your intestinal lining, and may even help protect your brain.

But it’s not your body doing the manufacturing. It’s your gut bacteria.

In this week’s Medical Insights column from GoldCare HealthDesk, we explore the remarkable chemistry taking place inside your intestines and what it means for your health.

It turns out that your gut is home to an elaborate chemical factory, where different species of bacteria work together to transform dietary fiber into three remarkable compounds known as short-chain fatty acids.

We explore how these molecules can influence the expression of your genes, help prevent your immune system from becoming overactive, and even affect the protective barrier surrounding your brain.

We also examine why refrigerating a potato after cooking it can change how your body digests it, why two people eating identical meals may experience different benefits, and why taking probiotics may not be enough to improve your gut health.