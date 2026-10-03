Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

A bombshell study used to justify the medical mutilation of minors has collapsed under scrutiny.

In 2024, a study in Nature Human Behaviour made a shocking claim: state laws targeting transgender people caused a 72% jump in suicide attempts among youth who identify as transgender or nonbinary. The team, led by Wilson Y. Lee, based it on survey responses from young people.

The media promoted it. The Trevor Project, an activist group that pushes the medical mutilation of children, called it groundbreaking. NPR, PBS, Time and CNN all covered it.

Then other researchers checked the math.

Earlier this year, J. Cohn and colleagues published a response in the same journal. They found that the whole result came down to one state, Idaho. Idaho made up only a small slice of the survey. And Cohn’s team found that Idaho didn’t even have an “anti-transgender law” in effect during the period studied.

Lee and his co-authors admitted Idaho played a “prominent role” in their results, but they stood by their methods.

Now that defense has been shredded by a new peer-reviewed paper. In Theory & Society, researcher M. Lal argues that you can’t measure certainty the way the study did when the result rests on one state. Lal is blunt that this isn’t just a weak result. The study’s margin of error, the number that tells readers how much to trust the finding, is invalid.

Lal’s most striking finding involves teens ages 13 to 17. Idaho’s sample was so small that changing just four extreme answers could move the result by about as much as the study’s entire reported effect.

It’s worth looking at the original study because it’s a textbook case of the trash pseudoscience behind gender ideology.

Who was surveyed. The data came from The Trevor Project’s online surveys of LGBTQ young people ages 13 to 24. It was not a random sample. Respondents were recruited through targeted social-media ads, chose to take the survey themselves, and had to pass an LGBTQ screening. The kids most likely to show up are the ones most immersed in activist media, most distressed, or most willing to frame their pain as political. A pool like that can’t tell you what’s happening to young people overall. The CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey, by contrast, samples students through their schools.

What counted as a suicide attempt. Only kids who said they had seriously considered suicide were asked how many times they’d attempted it in the past year. The researchers then used those numbers to inflate the total. So a teen who might have been suffering from mental illness and clicked “6 or more” counted as six separate incidents.

What counted as an “anti-transgender law.” “Anti-transgender laws” was a catch-all. It covered bans on the medical mutilation of minors, accurate sex on birth certificates, and women’s sports and spaces reserved for women. Idaho’s early laws, the ones that drove the headline result, were a sports bill and a birth-certificate bill. Courts blocked both, and neither was in effect when the survey was taken.

The actual figure. Co-author Ronita Nath told CNN it was “the first time any study has shown this causal relationship.” CEO Jaymes Black told PBS NewsHour the study was “groundbreaking” because causal evidence is “the highest level of research.” Wilson Lee posted that the paper showed “causal evidence.” The “study” never showed any causation, and the abstract itself says the laws “increased incidents… by 7–72%.” Press releases and news coverage used only the 72% figure.

This is how the medical mutilation industry survives. On garbage studies and fraud. And if a study isn’t garbage, they bury it. That’s what Dr. Johanna Olson Kennedy, who is on the ALFDS Transpredator Watchlist, did to a multimillion-dollar study on the psychological effects of “gender-affirming care” for kids. Olson-Kennedy refused to publish the results because she was afraid the study might be “weaponized.”

Gender ideology is poison. Science is the antidote.

Richard Bosshardt operates for a living. What he sees in the next generation of surgeons alarms him.

Bosshardt, a surgeon and senior fellow at the watchdog group Do No Harm, says many candidates for certification now take “seven hours to complete an operation that should take at most four.” He also cites “a rise in patients’ post-operative complications,” which he ties significantly to schools that fear “to correct, hold back, or drop underperforming minority trainees.”

Less-qualified students make less-capable doctors, Bosshardt says, and patients pay for it.

According to an article in the New York Post, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division is accusing the University of California, San Francisco of discriminating against White and Asian applicants to its medical school. By the department’s numbers, Black applicants are admitted at almost 13 times the rate of similarly qualified White applicants.

Black and Hispanic students admitted from 2023 to 2025 averaged lower test scores and undergraduate grades than the average White or Asian applicant the school rejected.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon’s letter to UCSF follows similar ones to UCLA, UC San Diego and Yale. Critics say virtually every other U.S. medical school is likely just as bad, and that Dhillon is building the evidence before she strikes.

Advocates sometimes defend race-conscious admissions by claiming Black patients do better with Black doctors. That claim rests on a study that was treated as policy evidence, though that study has been debunked.

Medicine and DEI run on opposite principles. A doctor’s job is to treat the individual in front of them. DEI trains people to see groups.

A 2024 study from the Network Contagion Research Institute found that people exposed to DEI material are more likely to assume bad intent, demand punishment that wasn’t warranted, and vilify entire groups. They don’t grow warmer toward any minority. They grew colder toward others. The report quotes a line that sums up the mindset: “The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination.” Some participants in the study even voiced sympathy for Adolf Hitler.

So DEI doctors (see my video on that here) aren’t more caring toward any particular group. They’re physicians who swore to do no harm and yet feel hostility toward certain patients. You can’t practice medicine that way.

Nutrition shows the contrast. DEI sorts patients into race and classes of Victim and Oppressor. Nutrition meets individual patients where they are and rebuilds their health through their personal biology, not politics.

I didn’t learn nutrition in medical school. I was never taught that food is medicine. No one explained how ultra-processed foods, seed oils, sugar, and refined carbohydrates can cause heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. No one told me nutrition is our best defense against chronic disease.

That is the real failure. Medical schools shouldn’t teach students to resent one group for the sake of another. They should teach them how to make individual patients healthier. That should be the prerequisite for the white coat.