The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
Oct 3

If we don’t support the people who are trying to help us then we are by default supporting those who are trying to take everything away from us. Dr. Gold , AFLDS, Gold Care and the Gold Report is worthy of your support.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture