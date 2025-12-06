Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

Last week, the Cook County Board of Commissioners voted to keep funding Cook County Promise—the guaranteed-income pilot that sent $500 a month to 3,250 households. What launched in 2022 with $42 million in federal COVID relief was supposed to last two years. Now it’s part of the long-term budget.

Guaranteed income isn’t a new concept. It is built on the old Marxist model of wealth redistribution. It is a step before universal basic income (UBI), the sort promoted by socialists like Sen. Bernie Sanders and embraced by Silicon Valley futurists like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The shared vision is that government can supply the baseline of life, no strings attached.

Cook County officials defended the program by pointing to surveys showing recipients felt “more secure.” Ninety-four percent used the money for emergencies. People reported lower stress. Most of the funds went to basics—rent, food, utilities, transportation.

And that all sounds comforting. But programs like this deepen dependency on government. And when government becomes the provider, it becomes more powerful. A population that looks to bureaucrats for its monthly stability is a population that can be easily controlled.

But the deeper issue goes beyond budgets and bureaucracy: it’s the meaning of work itself. Work is not a punishment or an economic mechanism—it is a human anchor. Genesis 2:15 tells of God putting Adam to work before the Fall—because work is purpose, not punishment. Take away work, and you take away purpose. No government stipend can fill that void.

Some, like Elon Musk, insist that freeing people from work will unleash creativity and altruism. Maybe a few people would use it that way. But that’s not what the evidence shows. A major randomized controlled trial from the National Bureau of Economic Research followed low-income adults who received $1,000 a month for three years. Their incomes dropped. Their work hours dropped. Even their partners’ work hours dropped. And they didn’t use that extra time for school or skill-building. Most of it went to leisure.

Joe Rogan pressed Bernie Sanders on this back in May—the practical problem behind UBI. How do you keep people from losing all sense of purpose? Sanders, of course, said he didn’t know. “I don’t have the answer... I don’t think anybody does.”

The idea that society can swap work for a government allowance and call it “progress” cuts against human nature. It hollows out responsibility. It trades meaning for comfort and freedom for dependence.

A society built on monthly stipends isn’t liberated. It’s weakened—drained of the very purpose that makes people strong, resilient, and free.

A new federal report shows just how quickly Canada’s medical assistance in dying (MAID) program has grown. In 2024, medically assisted deaths made up 5% of all deaths in the country—16,499 people. Nearly a decade into the program, the total number of MAID deaths now stands at 76,475.

When MAID was legalized in 2016, Canadians were told it would be a narrow option for adults facing terminal illness—a “dignified” last resort for those at the end of life. But the program has since expanded to people with disabilities and chronic conditions. Activists now want access for “mature minors,” while medical groups in Quebec have gone even further, recommending MAID for disabled newborns. Some advocates openly argue that poverty and discrimination should qualify someone for a state-sanctioned death.

Health Canada’s report shows that most MAID deaths last year—95.6%—were considered “reasonably foreseeable” under the law’s Track 1 category. But 4.4% were Track 2 cases—people who were not dying.

One Track 2 case in particular stays with me. An Ontario man in his 40s suffered severe psychiatric symptoms from the COVID-19 shots—PTSD-like episodes, depression, psychosis. Overwhelmed and untreated, he asked doctors to help him die. They agreed. And that was that.

For me, that case captures the trajectory of modern medicine. During the pandemic, doctors pressured millions into taking dangerous experimental injections. They ignored the warnings. They ignored the safety signals. They ignored the lack of long-term safety data. Because of their pressure campaign, many died. Even more were injured and disabled. And yet no one has been held accountable—not for the deaths, not for the injuries, not for the coercion. The system simply shrugged and moved on. When wrongdoing goes unchecked, it grows. Once doctors could recommend a lethal drug under the banner of “safe and effective” without consequence, the slide toward physician-assisted suicide was inevitable.

Those who stop defending life will eventually participate in taking it.

The trend is not confined to Canada. MAID-style laws are spreading across the United States—so far in Democrat-run states. New York became the twelfth state to legalize physician-assisted suicide this year, joining California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. Several of these laws come with fewer safeguards than Canada originally required.

This is what happens when medicine is allowed to operate without accountability. After the COVID pandemic—one of the great crimes against humanity—not a single architect of those policies has faced consequences. The only doctors who lost their licenses and faced prison time were the ones who spoke up. The ones who warned. The ones who refused to participate.

If we want a medical profession that heals rather than harms, the path is simple: accountability. Without it, the same pattern will repeat—and at an ever-increasing human cost.