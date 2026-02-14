Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

The FDA has delivered a rare rebuke to Moderna, refusing even to review the company’s application for an mRNA-based flu vaccine.

In a February 3rd letter, the agency issued a “refuse-to-file” decision, concluding that Moderna failed to clear a basic bar: its submission did not include an adequate and well-controlled clinical trial. The call came from the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, the FDA office that oversees vaccines.

Although Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ordered last year that new vaccines undergo placebo-controlled trials, the FDA made clear that Moderna’s rejection was based on something more elementary. The problem was how the study itself was designed.

According to NBC News, Moderna tested its mRNA flu shot in adults 65 and older—the group most at risk of severe flu outcomes—but compared it against Fluarix Quadrivalent, a standard-dose flu vaccine that is not recommended by the CDC for that age group. Seniors are typically advised to receive high-dose or enhanced flu shots because they offer better protection.

In short, Moderna didn’t compare its product to the standard of care.

An FDA official suggested the company could refile if it narrowed its application and, notably, “showed some humility” by fixing the problem.

That suggestion was reasonable. Humility is exactly what Big Pharma has been missing.

There is nothing inherently wrong with vaccines or medications. If they are genuinely safe and effective, they can save lives. What undermines public trust is the arrogance—the assumption that the public should accept whatever it is told without question or rigorous evidence.

For decades, pharmaceutical profits have been blessed by public health agencies connected to the industry through a revolving door of regulators and executives. A single vaccine added to the CDC’s childhood immunization schedule can generate more than $1 billion a year, guaranteed, with no marketing required. And when companies do advertise, they enjoy a privilege shared by only one other country on earth: New Zealand is the only nation besides the U.S. that allows direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical ads.

That privilege has not been used carefully. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla claimed the COVID shots were “100 percent effective” at preventing infection. It was false, and he knew it. But it was one of many such statements that convinced millions of people to take the experimental injections. Not only was Bourla never held accountable, but he branded anyone who questioned the shots “criminals.”

This is the system Moderna has grown accustomed to: one where applications are approved, questions are discouraged, and skepticism is treated as heresy. RFK Jr. has noted that the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has never rejected a single vaccine it reviewed.

And it extends beyond vaccines. More than half of drugs approved by the FDA between 2013 and 2022 were cleared not on the basis of solid clinical trial evidence, but on preliminary data. For decades, drug companies have been spared the hard work of proving their products are truly safe and effective.

All of this operates under a unique shield of immunity. The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 removed liability from vaccine manufacturers. No other industry enjoys that kind of protection.

After decades of special treatment, guaranteed profits, revolving-door oversight, and near-total insulation from consequences, Big Pharma has grown entitled and arrogant. The FDA’s decision suggests that era may finally be coming to an end.

Thirteen Republican lawmakers are asking the Justice Department to investigate four states that require children to be vaccinated for school while refusing to allow religious exemptions—policies they say violate the Constitution.

In a February 6th letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, the lawmakers urged the DOJ to review vaccine mandate laws in New York, California, Maine, and Connecticut. In each state, parents who object on religious grounds are left with a stark choice: vaccinate their children or pull them out of school.

New York has taken things a step further. Under a program called “School Vaccination Fraud Awareness,” the state published a list of 18 pediatricians and instructed schools not to accept vaccine exemptions signed by them. According to the letter, none of the doctors has been charged with a crime.

“These physicians have not falsified records,” the lawmakers wrote. “They issued exemptions for vulnerable children, including those who are immunocompromised or have preexisting medical conditions. Nevertheless, they are being treated as though they committed criminal acts.”

They reminded the Justice Department about its decision last year to drop charges against Dr. Kirk Moore, a Utah plastic surgeon who faced up to 35 years in prison for defying COVID vaccine mandates. Moore had given patients saline injections instead of mRNA shots, with their consent, and issued nearly 1,900 vaccination cards. The case was dismissed just days before trial in July 2025. See my interview with Dr. Moore here for the full story.

They also highlighted two Supreme Court cases now at the center of the debate. In Miller v. McDonald, Amish families challenged New York’s repeal of religious exemptions to school vaccine requirements. In Mahmoud v. Taylor, parents sued a Maryland school district for exposing children to gender ideology without parental notice or the option to opt out.

America’s Frontline Doctors filed amici curiae briefs in both cases, arguing that parents have a Fourteenth Amendment right to direct their children’s medical care and moral upbringing, and that the First Amendment right to religious freedom does not disappear when public schools or public health agencies get involved.

This goes back to humility. The Framers understood that rights don’t come from government—they come from God. For bureaucrats to believe they can suspend those divine rights in the name of public health, or for any other policy goal, takes a level of arrogance the Constitution was written to restrain.

During the pandemic, Americans were repeatedly told that “public health doesn’t end where your rights begin.” But the Constitution was written with the opposite assumption—that government power has limits, especially when it comes to inherent rights like religious belief and parental authority.

The problem arises when bureaucrats assume they know better than parents, and that their policies justify usurping God-given liberties. That mindset—more than any single mandate—is what keeps fueling tyranny.

And it’s the same mindset that has shaped much of the modern vaccine industry: confident, insulated from consequences, and unused to being challenged.