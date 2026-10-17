Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

A Russian lab worker has died, and we still don’t know exactly why. Darya Shipilova, 28, worked at an institute in Irkutsk that studies plague. She died of pneumonia on October 2. Since then, officials have given conflicting answers, and hundreds of people were quarantined without Russia saying what it was worried about. That deserves real answers. But so far, nothing shows a plague outbreak, and U.S. health officials say the risk to Americans is extremely low. Plague is an old disease that antibiotics can treat. The lesson from COVID is that fear and missing information can be used to justify shutting down schools, businesses, and free speech. So watch this story, ask questions, and don’t panic. Read the full piece to see what we know, what we still need to learn, and our recommendations.

If you sell MAGA merchandise and use JPMorgan’s payment services, you might suddenly find your account shut down. That’s one of the findings of a new federal audit, reported by the New York Post, revealing how some of America’s biggest banks denied services to customers because of their political beliefs.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) reviewed 100,000 complaints and 50,000 internal bank records. It found that between 2020 and 2025, nine major banks denied services to conservative merchants, pro-life causes, religious groups, and conservative organizations, as well as businesses in industries disfavored by the Biden administration, including firearms, oil and gas, and private prisons.

The nine banks were JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citi, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Capital One, PNC, TD, and BMO.

Their justification was often “reputation risk”: fear of bad publicity, protests, retaliation from regulators and politicians, or criticism from activist groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

The OCC’s 47-page report, Guaranteeing Fair Banking for All Americans, found that banks targeted Christian organizations over their positions on abortion, LGBTQ issues, and traditional family values. They also restricted services to firearms manufacturers and retailers, Arctic oil and gas companies, coal businesses, detention facilities, and tobacco and e-cigarette companies.

I’ve lived this. Three banks turned me away over my political speech.

So let me explain the machinery, because every American should understand it.

Under the Bank Secrecy Act of 1970, banks must report “suspicious” activity to the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) through Suspicious Activity Reports, or SARs. What counts as suspicious? A big cash withdrawal. A wire from a “high-risk” country. A transaction with “no apparent purpose.” Almost anything qualifies.

And you’ll never know. No warning or explanation, just a letter saying your account is closed. Banks won’t tell you a SAR exists. FinCEN logged over 4.8 million last year, most unconnected to money laundering or terrorism. The number goes up each year.

This is government censorship by proxy. The First Amendment forbids the state from silencing you, so it hands the dirty work to banks. “Risk” and “money laundering” are the excuses, and SARs are the weapon. Then the government throws up its hands: We didn’t do it. The bank did.

One bank hasn’t gotten the scrutiny it deserves: MUFG. A 2024 congressional report said that after January 6, MUFG Bank urged FinCEN to use SARs and the Patriot Act to gather financial information on thousands of conservative Americans for possible “domestic terrorism.”

This mechanism is enshrined in law, so waiting for the government to fix this is a losing strategy. Don’t wait. Move your money to institutions that share American values, like Old Glory Bank, founded by real patriots who believe in liberty. That’s why it’s AFLDS’s bank of choice. Patriots should always choose patriotic solutions.

Just 3 Nations Reject UN Pandemic Declaration

The United Nations General Assembly voted Monday to approve a new declaration on preparing for future pandemics. The vote was 153 to 3. The United States, Israel, and Argentina voted no. New Zealand and Paraguay abstained.

The declaration isn’t legally binding, but it shows where most of the world stands. It backs the World Health Organization’s push for a bigger role in handling health emergencies. It also calls for countries to close a $15 billion yearly gap in pandemic preparedness funding.

Much of the 64-point text is about what it calls “equity.” That means universal health coverage, more primary care, and more medical manufacturing in local regions, all paid for through coordinated financing. It also says countries should promote “gender equality” and make sure everyone has access to abortion and other forms of “family planning” by 2030.

American delegates objected to that part. They said the language on reproductive health, gender ideology, and comprehensive sexuality education hurts children and undercuts the role of parents.

“While we support strengthening health systems and protecting women’s health, we do not support references to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, and ‘sexual and reproductive health care service’s without caveats and qualification,” the US delegate said.

“The United States strongly opposes the inclusion of harmful gender ideology, including comprehensive sexuality education, as it is detrimental to the well-being and development of children and undermines parental authority.”

The declaration also affirmed support for two agreements the U.S. has already turned down. The first was a set of changes to the International Health Regulations, passed in 2024. In July 2025, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. would not accept them. The second was the WHO Pandemic Agreement, adopted in 2025. The U.S. pulled out of the WHO in January and said the agreement locks in the problems with the WHO’s COVID response.

I’m proud of the United States for voting against this declaration, and I’m grateful to Israel and Argentina for doing the same. The real question is how 153 other countries could go along with it.

This clearly isn’t about pandemics. It’s a blueprint for a globalist agenda. How does slipping gender ideology into schools help stop a pandemic? How does it help to make abortion even more widely available, when many of these same countries are already struggling with shrinking populations?

Most countries voted for this agenda, and two were upset that it wasn’t strong enough. Those two were Canada and Australia, the countries that were the harshest during COVID-19. The moment they had an excuse, they rushed to strip their citizens of their freedoms. Israel was also heavy-handed during COVID, so it’s good to see it vote against this declaration.

The bigger problem is what those 153 countries just signed. By backing the WHO’s amendments and pandemic agreement, they handed their sovereignty to an organization the Chinese Communist Party uses to turn money and influence into soft power. Affirming their support for that with this vote makes that power harder to undo.