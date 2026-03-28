Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

A proposed consent decree filed in Missouri v. Biden could mark a turning point in one of the most significant First Amendment cases in modern history. The case centers on a coordinated campaign by federal officials to pressure social media companies into censoring disfavored speech, including that of doctors and experts during the COVID-19 pandemic — conduct that U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty described as the largest government assault on free speech in American history. On March 24, 2026, both parties jointly moved to enter a binding ten-year agreement that would prohibit the government from pressuring social media platforms to remove protected speech. America’s Frontline Doctors, which filed two amici curiae briefs in support of the plaintiffs and was cited by Judge Doughty in his ruling, has long maintained that using private companies to silence speech the government itself cannot suppress is a direct violation of the First Amendment. Read more here.

On March 19, 2026, Dr. Simone Gold and the AFLDS legal team filed an amicus curiae brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of former New York healthcare workers in Braccia v. Northwell Health Systems. These workers were terminated by Northwell after refusing the COVID-19 shots on religious grounds, following New York’s 2021 mandate that barred all religious exemptions. The workers sued under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which requires employers to accommodate sincerely held religious beliefs, but lower courts ruled that it conflicted with state law. AFLDS argues this violates the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which says that states cannot simply nullify federal civil rights protections. The central question now before the Supreme Court is whether a state can eliminate religious accommodations in the workplace entirely — a precedent that, if allowed to stand, could give any state a blueprint for stripping religious protections from employees nationwide. The brief also argues that coercive vaccine mandates tied to job loss violate informed consent and constitutional rights, citing what AFLDS describes as widespread evidence of harm from the COVID-19 shots. Read here for more.

The Trump administration has agreed to a consent decree barring key federal agencies from pressuring social media companies to censor free speech for the next ten years. The agencies covered include the Surgeon General’s office, the CDC, and CISA. For a decade, they are prohibited from using legal threats, regulatory leverage, or economic pressure to get platforms to take down constitutionally protected content.

For years, federal officials insisted they were merely “flagging” so-called “misinformation” for the public’s own good. Missouri v. Biden showed a massive, coordinated censorship operation—government actors working with Big Tech platforms to shape what Americans could see and say online. They censored speech on everything from COVID-19 to elections to climate change.

America’s Frontline Doctors—and I personally—were part of that story. When a federal judge first ruled against the government, he pointed directly to our 2020 press conference on the steps of the Supreme Court. In that conference, we urged America to reopen schools, drop the masks, and explore early treatment options like hydroxychloroquine. The video received 20 million views overnight before it was censored by Big Tech—which we later learned was working with Big Brother.

And now Big Brother is barred from doing that for the next decade.

Some of our readers have asked why the consent decree is only for ten years. The answer is practical, not satisfying. A time-limited decree is enforceable. Without an act of Congress, a permanent restriction on executive branch agencies runs into separation-of-powers problems. It likely would not be approved by the court—and even if it did, would not survive future legal challenges. In other words, something broader might sound better, but it wouldn’t hold.

Still, the limitation is frustrating. The settlement doesn’t bind every agency, and it doesn’t last forever. For freedom-loving Americans, especially those of us who were directly targeted, that’s a hard pill to swallow.

It’s a Pyrrhic victory, but it’s not meaningless either. It establishes a boundary that didn’t exist before. It acknowledges, in enforceable terms, that the government cannot outsource censorship and pretend it’s legal.

Ten years is not the end of this fight. It is time bought. What we do with it is what matters.

Federal health officials had data showing Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster was causing strokes in older Americans and kept it from the public.

The findings come from a letter by Sen. Ron Johnson to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., drawing on internal emails, agency records, and federal vaccine surveillance data. By late November 2022, the CDC had already identified a statistically significant safety signal: adults 65 and older appeared to face elevated rates of ischemic stroke after receiving the booster. These are not minor events. An ischemic stroke cuts off blood flow to the brain and can leave a person dead or permanently disabled.

The signal persisted for months across multiple monitoring systems. One senior CDC official tracked 226 stroke cases in just six months using VAERS data. Among the reports were deaths — including a 13-year-old girl and a 61-year-old man — and an otherwise healthy 8-year-old boy who suffered four mini-strokes after vaccination.

And yet, the CDC issued no warnings or guidance. The public heard nothing.

On January 11, 2023, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky received a draft communications plan that had been edited by the White House. A key phrase describing the stroke risk was changed from “moderately elevated” to “slightly elevated.” For any patient or physician weighing whether to get the booster, those two phrases mean very different things.

Two days later, the FDA and CDC posted a quiet notice acknowledging the signal. Buried in it, bolded twice, was this line: “No change is recommended in COVID-19 vaccination practice.”

This was not the first time public health bureaucrats suppressed a safety signal. A Senate report from August 2025 showed the Biden administration had also buried a myocarditis signal among young, healthy people.

The core evil of the COVID-19 atrocity was not that the shots were (and are) dangerous. There are many dangerous products readily available to the public. It was that billions of people were robbed of their right to informed consent.

Informed consent is the foundation of medical ethics, and it is protected under the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process Clause. The Nuremberg Code, written after the Nazi regime conducted forced medical experiments on prisoners, established the same principle: no one may be subjected to a medical procedure without their voluntary, informed agreement. Americans were not given that. They were told the shots stopped infection and transmission, which was false. The data on adverse events was edited, delayed, or buried. People made decisions based on false information.

Historically, experiments where subjects are robbed of their informed consent never end well. Think about Tuskegee. The Nazi experiments. The consistent lesson across all of them is that when authorities withhold the truth or force subjects to submit to the experiment, it ends in horror. That’s why it’s a tell. Whenever a government has to censor, manipulate data, or impose mandates to drive adoption of a medical product, that’s a sign something is wrong. Willing participants don’t need to be coerced. A product that works doesn’t need its risks buried.

Every person who received the shots was denied a choice they had a right to make. The people responsible for that decision have not been held accountable. They should be.