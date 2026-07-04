Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

On July 1, GoldCare celebrated its first-ever Medical Freedom Day, in honor of America’s 250th birthday. Medical Freedom Day rests on one truth: every individual has the right to informed consent, transparency, and autonomy.

We marked it with a full-day livestream. Attendees heard directly from the independent doctors leading the medical freedom movement. They saw exactly what a GoldCare visit looks like. And they heard from real patients, people who were tyrannized by a healthcare system that GoldCare is revolutionizing.

If you missed it, you can watch the livestream here. Join the medical freedom revolution here.

On June 29, the Supreme Court on announced it will hear International Partners for Ethical Care, Inc. v. Ferguson, a major parental rights case challenging a Washington State law that allows the state to hide a runaway child’s location from their parents, delay reuniting the family, and move forward with medical mutilation procedures — all without the parents’ knowledge or consent.

Under the law, parents who won’t go along with their child’s gender claims can be treated as unfit, with no finding of abuse or neglect and no due process. America’s Frontline Doctors filed a brief in the case earlier this year, urging the Court to take up the case and uphold parental rights. The case is expected to have national implications for whether parents can still make medical decisions for their own children, or whether states can shut them out under the cover of “protected health care.” Read more here.

The Supreme Court on June 29 declined to hear Doe v. Hochul, a case brought by New York healthcare workers who lost their jobs for refusing the COVID-19 shots.

Three justices — Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito — dissented from that decision, arguing the case raised a significant legal question the Court should have answered.

When New York first introduced its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, it included two exemptions: one for medical reasons, another for religious objections. That changed when Kathy Hochul became governor. She kept the medical exemption but eliminated the religious one.

One of the plaintiffs is a Christian Scientist who had worked at New York-Presbyterian for ten years. His religious beliefs prohibit vaccination, and he had specific objections to the COVID-19 shots tied to their use of fetal cell lines connected to abortion.

For years, his employer had granted him a religious exemption from its internal vaccine policy. Once the state eliminated that option, the hospital required him to get vaccinated. He proposed an alternative — regular testing and wearing a mask — but the hospital declined and fired him.

Doe and other plaintiffs sued under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the federal law that protects employees from being fired over their religious beliefs unless accommodating those beliefs would cause their employer “undue hardship.”

The case worked its way up through the federal courts. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals agreed the plaintiffs had a legitimate religious discrimination claim. But it ruled their employers still had a valid legal defense, because granting the religious accommodation would have required violating the state’s vaccine mandate — and that, the court found, counted as an “undue hardship” under Title VII.

The same court reinforced that position in a later case, ruling that this defense applies even when the state law being followed is unconstitutional as it’s applied to the employee.

The Dissent

In a dissent joined by Justices Thomas and Alito, Gorsuch argued the Court was passing up an important opportunity to resolve a real conflict in how federal civil rights law is applied.

His broader concern was about precedent. If a state law can automatically excuse an employer from federal civil rights obligations, Justice Gorsuch warned, then states could effectively sidestep federal protections in any area — Title VII, the ADA, the Fair Housing Act — just by passing a law that conflicts with them.

One line from Justice Gorsuch’s dissent stands out: “Put simply, addressing this case is well worth our time — and correcting its error should have been an easy business.”

He’s right. And we made that case directly to the Court.

In June 2025, the AFLDS legal team and I filed an amici curiae brief urging the Supreme Court to take the case and reverse the Second Circuit’s decision. The brief challenged not just how the lower courts handled the religious discrimination question, but how they handled the underlying facts.

The lower courts had treated the claim that the COVID-19 shots were “safe and effective” as settled — beyond reasonable dispute — and built their rulings on that foundation. That was a serious legal error.

Courts have a procedure called judicial notice, which allows them to treat something as established fact without requiring either side to prove it. But judicial notice is only supposed to be used for things no reasonable person could dispute. The “safety and effectiveness” of the COVID shots don’t come close to meeting that standard.

The CDC’s own Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has recorded millions of adverse reactions linked to the shots. Vinay Prasad — now heading the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research — acknowledged that the experimental mRNA shots killed at least ten children, with additional deaths likely uncounted, and that the shots caused more harm than good. A recent report from Sen. Ron Johnson, drawing on 11 million documents, found that the FDA and CDC were aware the shots carried serious risks and concealed that information from the public.

The COVID-19 shots were experimental and harmful. That is for certain — and at the very least, should be up for debate. But the lower courts simply accepted the government’s position as fact and moved on.

At this point, the evidence that the shots were not safe and effective is overwhelming.

Justice Gorsuch was right. Correcting this would have been easy.

The Supreme Court on June 29 agreed to hear International Partners for Ethical Care, Inc. v. Ferguson, a case challenging a Washington State law that allows the state to help children get sterilized without their parents’ knowledge.

Under the current law, if a minor runs away from home and tells officials they want “gender-affirming care,” the state’s Department of Children, Youth, and Family Services can keep that child’s location and condition secret from the parents. The state can also delay sending the child home and can help the child obtain “gender-affirming care” without the parents ever being told.

That “care” has turned out to be so harmful that many doctors, most notably Dr. Simone Gold of America’s Frontline Doctors, refer to it as “medical mutilation.” Evidence shows that children who undergo puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries are left permanently sterilized and experience irreversible sexual dysfunction and mental health issues.

The parents bringing this case say that under this law, simply disagreeing with your child’s gender-related claims can get you labeled an unfit parent even if there’s never been any finding that you abused or neglected your child, and without the legal process that would normally be required before the state limits a parent’s rights.

It gets worse. These parents say the law has already changed how they parent. They hold back discipline and guidance because they’re afraid that if they say the wrong thing, their child will run and the state will be waiting. The result is parents censoring themselves in their own homes.

In February, the AFLDS legal team filed an amici curiae brief backing the parents and asking the Supreme Court to take the case. The brief asked the justices to undo a Ninth Circuit ruling that had slammed the courthouse door on these families before they ever got to make their case. We argued that a constitutional right means nothing if parents can only invoke it after irreversible medical mutilation procedures have already been performed on their children.

The lower court’s position — that the law isn’t technically forcing parents to do anything — ignores a basic legal reality. Law school teaches a concept called “bargaining in the shadow of the law”: people change their behavior because of legal consequences, even when no one has taken them to court yet. By the Ninth Circuit’s reasoning, a law threatening fines for criticizing the government wouldn’t violate the First Amendment unless the police were already at your door.

The Ninth Circuit treated the chilling effect on parents — the self-censorship, the fractured families — as an unfortunate side effect of Washington’s law. But listen to what Washington State Representative Jamila Taylor said during debate on one of these bills. Parents who won’t affirm gender ideology, she argued, deny their children “safety” and “comfort.” Her conclusion: “We must step in. We must provide a place for this child.”

The state “stepping in” was the plan all along.