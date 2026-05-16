Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

A veteran CIA operations officer told the Senate on Wednesday that Anthony Fauci deliberately steered the intelligence community’s analysis of COVID-19’s origins, that analysts who concluded the virus came from a Chinese laboratory were punished for reaching that conclusion, and that the CIA illegally monitored the phones and computers of government investigators examining the issue.

James Erdman III, who led the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s investigation into COVID origins from March 2025 to April 2026, appeared before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday to detail what his investigation uncovered — and the resistance it faced from the CIA.

No democrats attended the hearing.

Erdman testified that intelligence community leaders and senior analysts consistently minimized the possibility that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory accident rather than natural animal-to-human transmission. The result was a cover-up that wasted government resources and deprived policymakers of accurate information during a global crisis.

He argued that public health policy would have looked radically different if Americans had been told from the beginning that a Chinese lab was likely responsible for the virus used to justify emergency-use authorization for the experimental mRNA shots.

According to Erdman, Fauci’s influence over the COVID origins analysis was deliberate. He testified that Fauci used his position to steer the intelligence community toward a carefully curated circle of scientists and public health officials — many of whom had worked within his professional network for more than two decades — instead of seeking input from a broader and more independent range of experts.

Following an internal CIA review of COVID origins in 2023, a group of analysts concluded that a lab leak was the most likely explanation for the pandemic. Erdman said those analysts filed formal objections through every administrative channel available after their supervisors rewrote the final assessment overnight — changing it from a clear lab-leak conclusion into a vague, noncommittal finding that avoided assigning responsibility to any origin theory.

The analysts who refused to go along with the revised assessment were retaliated against, Erdman testified.

Erdman further testified that while his team was conducting the ODNI investigation — work authorized by the president and carried out under the authority of DNI Tulsi Gabbard — the CIA illegally monitored investigators’ phones and computers and tracked their communications with whistleblowers.

COVID-19 was one of the greatest atrocities in history. Its costs — in lives, livelihoods, and freedoms surrendered and never returned — are still being counted. And not one of the people responsible for that atrocity has been held accountable. Not for lying to the American people, lying to Congress, corruption, or anything else.

At the end of his testimony, Erdman called on Congress to create something comparable to the Church Committee — the landmark 1975 Senate investigation that exposed decades of CIA abuses, including illegal domestic surveillance, assassination plots, and the MK Ultra mind-control program. Those hearings led to the most significant intelligence oversight reforms in American history.

The situation Erdman described is no less serious than what the Church Committee uncovered. It may even be more serious, because it involves a public health emergency that touched every American life and inflicted irreparable damage on the nation.

But unlike the Church Committee hearings, this would not simply be about uncovering the truth. Despite years of censorship and Orwellian gaslighting, most Americans already know the truth — or at least the broad outline of it. Last year, a Rasmussen poll found that 66 percent of Americans believe the virus originated in a lab rather than in nature, including 48 percent who believe China intentionally released it as an attack on the United States.

This is about justice. A society that cannot hold its most powerful institutions accountable — that punishes the people who told the truth while protecting the people who suppressed it — is not healthy. This week, the Senate had a witness sitting before them who laid out exactly what happened and exactly what must be done to achieve accountability and justice.

And just two days before that hearing, the government passed up a major opportunity to begin doing exactly that. Read more here.

A Nevada district court has dismissed every claim against America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) in a wrongful death lawsuit built on a fabricated media story, a politically motivated death certificate, and a misrepresentation of one of the safest drugs in medical history.

At the center of the case was hydroxychloroquine, which I and other independent doctors recommend as an early treatment for COVID-19.

HCQ has a nearly seventy-year FDA approval record and is used safely by millions worldwide for malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis. The FDA’s own adverse-event reporting system, FAERS, consistently ranks it among the safest drugs in its database.

Jeremy Parker, 52, died suddenly in February 2022 in Reno, Nevada. His family sued AFLDS, claiming a hydroxychloroquine prescription he had obtained months earlier through an independent telehealth provider — one whose name appeared on the AFLDS website — had caused his death. TIME Magazine and The Intercept amplified the story, framing it as evidence of dangerous “right-wing doctors” pushing unproven treatments. The Intercept’s story also claimed that AFLDS had been hacked and that hundreds of thousands of documents, including lists of patient names, had been exposed.

That story was fabricated. There was no hack, no stolen data, and no patient records because AFLDS had no patients. Yet Congress launched an investigation into AFLDS based on that article alone, without independently verifying a single claim. The organization was forced to defend itself on two fronts: in court and before Congress.

On August 29, 2025, the court dismissed all claims against AFLDS with prejudice.

It is difficult to fully describe how astonishing this entire process was to me, both as a lawyer and as a physician. I still remember being deposed by the family’s ambulance-chasing attorney, Luke Busby. At first, I gave him the benefit of the doubt. I walked him through the medical science behind HCQ, COVID-19, and everything in between because I assumed the lawsuit was being driven by ignorance. It wasn’t.

He ignored everything I gave him and continued pushing the case because there was money to be made from a contingency fee. The complaint against us had to be amended three separate times because it was so legally baseless and absurd. Think about that for a moment: AFLDS had no patients. We never prescribed Parker anything. We never even spoke to him. There was literally nothing to sue us for.

Any competent judge should have recognized that immediately.

Instead, the court entertained this frivolous lawsuit for two full years before finally dismissing it, costing us $250,000 in legal fees.

The case also stunned me as a physician because the entire medical premise behind it was fabricated.

Parker had been prescribed ten HCQ tablets totaling 2,000 mg back in August 2021, months before his death. His wife insisted he had taken only a single 200 mg tablet. It is simply impossible for one 200 mg dose of HCQ to kill someone. Full stop. And the toxicology confirmed it.

At the time of death, Parker’s blood levels were below even the therapeutic range, meaning HCQ was not present in his system at a clinically meaningful level.

Yet what did the Washoe County Medical Examiner, Dr. Laura Knight, list as the cause of death? “Sudden Death In The Setting Of Therapeutic Use Of Hydroxychloroquine.”

To understand how medically ridiculous that phrase is, imagine writing “sudden death in the setting of Tylenol.” It is meaningless. No legitimate physician speaks that way because there is no actual medical diagnosis called dying “in the setting of” something. The phrase existed for one reason only: to politically discredit HCQ.

But the most egregious part came from the autopsy itself.

The report repeatedly documented that Parker suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy — a severely enlarged and weakened heart condition that carries a well-known risk of sudden cardiac death. The coroner referenced the condition multiple times throughout the autopsy findings.

But it never made it on to the death certificate. Instead, the death was blamed on “the setting of therapeutic HCQ.”

Discovery emails between Knight and Washoe County Coroner Jay Stahl Hertz revealed something even more disturbing: both appeared strikingly ignorant of the basic science surrounding HCQ while also being openly political in their conclusions.

In other words, they were functioning less like neutral medical officials and more like Fauci’s loyal foot soldiers.

I want readers to pay close attention to this case because it reveals something much larger than a single wrongful death lawsuit. COVID was not simply a one-time pandemic event. The machinery built during that period still exists.

The people willing to manipulate death certificates, ignore science, mislead courts, lie under oath, and weaponize the legal system did not disappear. They are still in place. Knight and Hertz did not lose their jobs (though they should). And when they are mobilized again for the next emergency — whether it is hantavirus, climate change, or something else entirely — they will be ready.

We should be ready too.