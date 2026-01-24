Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

In California, public schools are required to keep parents in the dark about a child’s asserted transgender status, even when parents object on religious grounds. This mandate has put teachers in an impossible position. Two Christian middle school teachers, Elizabeth Mirabelli and Lori Ann West, say they were given a list of seven students being transitioned, six of whose parents had no idea. They were instructed to use one set of names and pronouns in the classroom, and an entirely different set when communicating with parents. Realizing that they were being ordered to systematically deceive families, the teachers went to court and initially won an injunction protecting their right to speak truthfully. That protection vanished after the Ninth Circuit intervened, leaving teachers across California once again facing a stark choice: lie to parents or risk their jobs. The case is now headed to the Supreme Court, and on January 21, Dr. Simone Gold and the AFLDS legal team filed an amici curiae brief urging the justices to lift the Ninth Circuit’s stay and restore protections for parents and children against secret, state-driven “transitions” carried out without parental knowledge or consent. Read more here.

A new European-backed social media platform called “W” made its debut this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos. It’s being pitched as an alternative to Elon Musk’s X, though it immediately sparked online comparisons to 1984.

W’s tagline is “Trust Your Feed.” Its advisory board includes former ministers and business leaders, largely from Sweden, and its creators say the platform is designed to reduce manipulation, eliminate bots, and prioritize verified users.

The platform was introduced with a cinematic video that opened like a Star Wars crawl: “Something is broken,” it declared. “We no longer trust what we see online. Our feeds are not built for people, but for power, feeds, and manipulation. Children grow up in noise. Foreign interests shape what we see. We are tracked, profiled, and manipulated by algorithms and AI. Authenticity is fading. Yet, we all want the same thing: real people, real conversations.”

The solution, the video said, is W: a social network where “people come before algorithms,” and where free speech and privacy are “real, not slogans.”

It ended with a final reassurance: “Hosted in Europe. Protected by European laws. Not just another platform.”

Being “protected by European laws” is exactly the concern. Social media platforms operating in the EU are governed by the Digital Services Act, which has been enforced since 2022. The DSA requires platforms to censor content deemed “harmful” or “misinformation” by regulators and backs those demands with massive financial penalties.

In December, for example, X was fined roughly $140 million under the DSA, in part for allowing users to verify accounts without identity checks the EU considered strict enough.

W has made clear it will go further. Users will be required to verify their identities with government-issued IDs and photo checks, permanently linking real-world identity to online speech.

W isn’t really competing with X at all. X operates on a free speech model. W operates on a managed speech model. Elon Musk purchased X solely to reduce censorship and protect open discourse. That is its core value. W, by contrast, is built to ensure speech remains acceptable to governments that have already decided which ideas are “safe.”

This is especially troubling in countries like Germany, where citizens are raided, arrested, or jailed for expressing the wrong views online. When speech is tied to verified identity, enforcement becomes easier, faster, and far more intimidating. W allows that censorship system to be enforced across the continent.

So no, W is not a new public square. It’s a mass censorship tool. You can see this in how each platform talks about free speech. On X, free speech is the mission. On W, it’s described as a feature—real “when responsible,” allowed “when safe.” But rights that require approval are permissions, not rights.

To be fair, Europe is not obligated to honor free speech the way the United States is. The EU does not have a First Amendment. That is a legal and cultural reality.

But taxpayers are still owed the truth. And telling them they’ll somehow get free speech and privacy through censorship, surveillance, and mandatory digital identification is not the truth.

“Trust your feed,” W says. But when your feed consists only of content the government has approved, what you’re really being told is to trust the government instead. And history suggests that’s a bad habit to form.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laughed off questions this week about his office’s abuses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau was attending the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos when reporters from VoxPopuli Media approached him with a direct question: did he regret discriminating against unvaccinated Canadians?

He didn’t answer.

During the pandemic, Trudeau barred unvaccinated Canadians over the age of 12 from traveling on public transportation and restricted their access to public spaces. When mass protests erupted in response, he invoked the Emergencies Act, granting himself sweeping powers to ban demonstrations, freeze bank accounts, and seize funds without court orders.

In Davos, the reporter told Trudeau that people had died after being pressured to take the COVID-19 shots, including the reporter’s own cameraman’s mother. Trudeau smirked, and ismissed the claim as “disinformation.”

Moments later, another man stepped in, whispered something to him, and the two laughed together. The questions went unanswered.

Trudeau also declined to address questions about the broader impact of the lockdowns he decreed or about Artur Pawlowski, a Canadian pastor who was arrested and fined for violating pandemic restrictions, including refusing to wear a mask.

Later, as Trudeau walked through Davos with his girlfriend, pop star Katy Perry, he was approached by Rebel News reporters Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini. Once again, he refused to engage, warning instead about the dangers of “disinformation.”

This all came just days after a Canadian appeals court ruled that Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act violated Canadians’ constitutional rights.

It’s clear that there is still a long road ahead when it comes to restoring justice. Leaders like Trudeau exercised extraordinary power during the pandemic, unlawfully and without accountability, with consequences that have yet to be fully reckoned with. Children in particular are still bearing the costs—through learning loss, isolation, developmental harm, and medical decisions made under pressure. Some families lost children to the shots Trudeau forced them to take. Others are living with impacts that won’t simply fade with time.

Yet the people who made those decisions now move comfortably through elite global forums, lecturing the victims of their mandates about “misinformation,” without being held accountable.

Trudeau once described the Freedom Convoy protests as violent. They weren’t. He repeatedly assured Canadians that the vaccines were safe and effective. They weren’t. He later denied having forced anyone to take them, despite having done exactly that.

None of the architects of the pandemic—one of the greatest crimes against humanity in modern history—has been meaningfully held to account. Not Trudeau, not Albert Bourla, not Anthony Fauci, not any of the AFLDS Dangerous Disinformation Dozen. Not even so much as a fine.

That’s the real danger. We do not protect freedom by changing administrations. We do it by confronting tyranny and carrying out justice.

That’s why America’s Frontline Doctors has renewed its call for accountability, including its campaign to arrest Anthony Fauci, and it’s why I will continue to talk about it until justice is served. Liberty does not sustain itself. If abuses of power are never challenged and never answered for, then freedom is just a slogan.

Many Americans have woken up since COVID. They see the lies they were told and the tyranny they were under. But with a change in administration and a MAHA public health system, they have become complacent. That’s a mistake.

Freedom isn’t secured simply because the moment feels calmer or the people in charge feel more familiar. It isn’t protected if those who stripped it away are allowed to move on without consequence. Accountability prevents the same abuses from happening again.