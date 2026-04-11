Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

On April 6, 2026, Dr. Simone Gold and the America’s Frontline Doctors legal team filed an amici curiae brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in Sweeney v. University of Colorado Hospital Authority, urging review of a ruling that upheld the termination of healthcare workers who refused the COVID-19 shots. The brief argues that conditioning employment on acceptance of an investigational medical product violates constitutional protections—including bodily autonomy, due process, and equal protection—as well as federal informed consent laws. AFLDS warns that allowing the decision to stand would legitimize coercive medical mandates without meaningful judicial scrutiny, despite the serious constitutional and public policy issues involved. Read more here.

A recent study out of Vanderbilt University Medical Center documented 15 cases where patients declined transfusions because they did not want blood from donors who had been vaccinated with the COVID-19 shots. In several cases, they asked instead for blood from specific individuals they knew to be unvaccinated.

Researchers say these “direct donor” requests have become more common since the pandemic. Blood banks don’t track vaccination status, so patients are turning to people they trust—friends, relatives, and their wider networks—rather than rely on the medical system.

The numbers in the study are small. But clinicians across the country report that this is an increasing trend. And it’s not just adults. Many of these refusals involve children and teenagers, with parents making the call.

I understand why patients are insisting on unvaccinated blood. It is rational to hesitate before letting someone else’s blood—contaminated with what RFK Jr. calls “the deadliest vaccine ever made”—flow into your veins. Still, refusing a transfusion can be life-threatening, and that call ultimately belongs between a patient and their doctor.

What we’re watching here is the predictable fallout from years of deception by the Medical-Industrial Complex. The mRNA shots, the lockdowns, the masks, the isolations, the “follow the science” slogans that turned out to be anything but—all of it exposed a system that was never truly centered on patients’ best interests. Now the old monopoly is cracking. People are not blindly handing themselves over to centralized medicine anymore. They’re looking to their own families, their own communities, and their own networks instead.

In short, patients are rejecting the old mantra that the hospital knows best, or even that the doctor knows best. They’re choosing their own doctors and choosing their own interventions. Choosing whether or not to accept a transfusion isn’t always a safe move, but it’s a clear sign that people are demanding real autonomy—and they’re right to do so. If patients had been given that autonomy during the pandemic, far fewer lives would have been lost or ruined. Medicine has been a kingdom ruled by a small circle of all-knowing “experts” who demand obedience and warn patients not to do their own research. As Anthony Fauci said: “I represent science.”

Not anymore.

The one genuine silver lining from the COVID-19 atrocity is that we’re heading into a new era of decentralized medicine, where power finally shifts back to the patient. It’s about time.

Children’s Minnesota is resuming its medical mutilation of minors just months after halting the procedures—exposing a significant weakness in the Trump administration’s efforts to end the practice.

The hospital confirmed Monday that it is relaunching its “Gender Health Program,” reversing a February pause prompted by federal pressure. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) proposed in December cutting Medicare and Medicaid funding for hospitals offering “sex-rejecting procedures” to minors.

Those procedures—puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones—carry severe and permanent risks, including irreversible sterility, anorgasmia, sexual dysfunction, blood clots, heart complications, osteoporosis, psychiatric distress, and lifelong medicalization.

RFK Jr. has correctly accused doctors who perform the treatments of violating their Hippocratic oath and endangering children. He has also blasted major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, for promoting the dangerous falsehood that these interventions benefit children experiencing gender confusion.

Despite those warnings, U.S. District Court Judge Mustafa Kasubhai last month sided with a coalition of 18 Democrat-run states, ruling that HHS had overstepped its authority by declaring the treatments unsafe and threatening funding without proper rulemaking. The decision cleared the way for hospitals like Children’s Minnesota to resume their medical mutilation programs for minors.

The hospital defended its decision to restart the program, falsely calling the treatments “science- and research-based” and “lifesaving.” It continues to maintain that these interventions are evidence-based, despite overwhelming evidence—including a November 2025 HHS report—to the contrary.

Almost all children experiencing gender confusion outgrow it naturally. As many as 98 percent become comfortable with their biological sex if allowed to progress through puberty without medical intervention.

This is not the first time the Trump administration’s efforts to eradicate the medical mutilation of minors has met resistance. In February 2025, a judge blocked enforcement of a Trump executive order that sought to cut federal funding to hospitals that medically mutilate children.

This is why I have been campaigning to criminalize the medical mutilation of minors as medical battery. We are not going to win this on evidence alone. We’re up against an ideology that functions like a faith—untethered from science, logic, and long-term outcomes. All the studies in the world showing these procedures amount to child butchery will not persuade the transpredators who are pushing them. The Supreme Court’s decision in United States v. Skrmetti wasn’t enough. In Skrmetti, the Court upheld state bans on the medical mutilation of minors, and America’s Frontline Doctors was the only physicians’ group to file an amici curiae brief against those interventions.

But none of that matters because the child butchery is the point. These interventions happen without anything resembling real informed consent. Kids can’t consent to something they don’t understand, and no child can grasp the permanent reality of never having children. Parents can’t lawfully consent either, because there’s no legal mechanism that allows someone to consent to the sterilization of another human being. That’s why federal law already bans the sterilization of minors and even young adults under 21. If a doctor tied the tubes of a 14-year-old girl in an elective tubal ligation procedure, he would face charges for medical battery. But somehow, when it’s wrapped in gender ideology, it’s called “care.”

The only real way to end this evil, Molochian practice is to put the people performing it behind bars. Keep them away from society and, most importantly, away from our children.