Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

A federal appeals court just handed a win to Dr. Eric Cubin, a Wyoming physician who was removed from the state medical board after expressing his personal opposition to the medical mutilation of minors. Cubin, who’d been appointed to the board by Governor Mark Gordon, spoke out against his medical society’s stance on a bill known as Chloe’s Law. After the bill passed, Gordon removed him from the board. A lower court had rejected Cubin’s bid to block his removal, but on July 21, 2026, the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision, ruling the lower court moved too fast in weighing the case and that Cubin’s email touched on a matter of legitimate public concern. The case now heads back to the lower court, giving Cubin another shot at proving he was unlawfully punished for his speech.

America’s Frontline Doctors and Dr. Simone Gold had filed an amici curiae brief in support of Dr. Cubin, standing up for the principle that physicians do not surrender their constitutional rights the moment they accept a government appointment. We will keep fighting for every doctor who dares to put medical truth over political orthodoxy.

Newly unsealed court documents show that Children’s Hospital Colorado, affiliated with the University of Colorado School of Medicine, prescribed puberty blockers to more than 250 children and cross-sex hormones to nearly 550 more in 2025 alone. According to the advocacy group Do No Harm, that’s five to ten times higher than anyone had previously documented.

Puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries are known to permanently sterilize children and cause irreversible sexual dysfunction, along with bone density loss, heart problems, blood clots, psychological damage, and lifelong regret. The damage is so great that many physicians and policymakers refer to these interventions as medical mutilation.

Do No Harm had already reviewed insurance claims and found that from 2019 to 2023, the hospital treated just over 100 children with puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or surgery. That was the total across five years combined.

The new filings show the hospital gave puberty blockers alone to twice that many children in a single year.

Many of these children received more than one type of treatment. Do No Harm says the typical pattern starts with puberty blockers, moves to cross-sex hormones, and in some cases ends in surgery.

Do No Harm estimates that between 20,000 and 25,000 American children have been medically mutilated.

A study published in May examined insurance claims — both Medicaid and private plans — covering about 80% of insured Oregonians. Looking at the years 2016 to 2023, it found:

More than 1 in 250 girls in Oregon had taken male hormones by age 17.

About 1 in 630 boys had taken female hormones by age 17.

Roughly 1 in 100 insured Oregon children were formally diagnosed with gender dysphoria at some point during that eight-year span.

The findings suggest Colorado isn’t an isolated case, but part of a broader trend showing up in other states as well.

That trend is not organic. It’s not a genuine explosion of gender dysphoria, a real but rare diagnosis, the way gender activists claim. It’s what researchers call Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria (ROGD): a pattern where gender confusion spreads through social influence rather than developing on its own.

The numbers back this up. In Oregon, 0.98% of minors received a transgender-related diagnosis during the study period — 1.51% of girls and 0.46% of boys. That means roughly 1 in every 65 teenage girls in Oregon has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

Compare that to 2013, when adult diagnostic rates for gender dysphoria sat at 0.002%–0.003% for women and 0.005%–0.014% for men. Girls’ diagnosis rates have jumped more than 500-fold since then. Boys’ rates have jumped more than 30-fold.

That kind of spike doesn’t happen with real psychiatric conditions. Mental illness doesn’t spread from person to person. But ROGD does, the same way clusters of teenage girls develop eating disorders together: through social influence.

The timeline also backs this up. In Oregon, the median time from diagnosis to medical treatment was under ten months. Compare that to bipolar disorder — a real psychiatric condition — where patients typically wait six to eight years between their first symptoms and an accurate diagnosis. Some studies find that up to two-thirds of bipolar patients don’t get treated at all.

So we’re asked to believe that thousands of teenagers are independently developing a rare condition, all around the same time, getting diagnosed almost instantly, and starting “treatment” within months — and that this is organic. It isn’t. It’s a manufactured epidemic, and Congress needs to pass the Chloe Cole Act before it grows any larger.

A federal appeals court just breathed new life into lawsuits claiming Tylenol’s maker failed to warn pregnant women about a possible link between the drug and autism or ADHD in their children.

On July 13, a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that a lower-court judge went too far when she threw out testimony from several scientific experts hired by the plaintiffs. That judge, Denise Cote, had ruled in 2023 that the experts “cherry-picked” and distorted the research, and she used that finding to dismiss two lawsuits from families who said they should have been warned about the risks.

The appeals court disagreed with how she got there. Judges are allowed to screen out expert testimony that’s unreliable, the panel said, but they’re not allowed to settle a genuine scientific debate themselves by picking a winner. Writing for the panel, Judge Guido Calabresi said “cherry-picking” only happens when an expert ignores evidence that undercuts their own conclusion.

Calabresi used one expert’s testimony as an example: Dr. Andrea Baccarelli, now dean of Harvard’s School of Public Health, argued that genetics alone don’t fully explain the observed connection between acetaminophen exposure in the womb and autism or ADHD. Calabresi noted that scientists genuinely disagree on that question, so dismissing Baccarelli’s position as bias rather than engaging with his reasoning was the wrong call.

The real story here isn’t just that a mountain of evidence — including admissions from Tylenol’s own manufacturer — points to a possible link between Tylenol and autism. It’s that a higher court just told a lower court it doesn’t get to decide what counts as legitimate science. And if you’ve been paying attention, you know how badly that message needed to be sent.

Activist judges have been steering national science policy for a while now. Look no further than our vaccine policy, which is currently being dictated by a single judge: Brian Murphy.

Last year, the HHS moved to narrow the COVID-19 shot recommendation for healthy young people and pregnant women. A coalition of medical groups sued, claiming the change ignored the science. Judge Murphy, a Biden appointee, sided with them in March, calling HHS’s decision “arbitrary and capricious” and ordering the agency to reverse it. He accused officials of having disregarded proper scientific methods.

Murphy also blocked Kennedy’s attempt to remove corrupt members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), ordering them reinstated instead.

That ruling still stands, even as evidence of real harm keeps surfacing, including deaths among the very populations the policy affects. The FDA’s own senior vaccine official, Vinay Prasad, admitted in a November email that for healthy young people, the risks of mRNA shots outweigh the benefits, and that children have died after receiving doses they never needed.

The public isn’t buying the official line either. A recent Rasmussen poll found that 47% of American adults think it’s likely vaccine side effects have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths — a quarter say it’s very likely. Only 39% think it’s unlikely.

All of which brings me back to Tylenol. Given the choice between a single activist judge and twelve ordinary Americans on a jury, I’d bet on the jury to get closer to the truth.