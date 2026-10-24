The Gold Report

The Gold Report

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VN
2d

Many have a history of sex offenses and should not be housed in women’s prisons-ever! This is an opportunity to actually help the gender confused through real psychological help!

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
2d

Ignorant and unqualified judges must be removed from the bench. Any judge who would support transgender treatments shows real ignorance and lack of knowledge; and most likely has been financially compromised

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