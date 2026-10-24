Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

On October 19, 2026, Dr. Simone Gold and the AFLDS legal team asked the U.S. Supreme Court to defend a father’s most basic right: the right to say no. In Hudacko v. Regents of the University of California, a California court ordered that no “gender identity related surgery” be performed on Ted Hudacko’s minor son without his written consent. State medical officials knew about the order and knew he refused, yet they implanted a hormone-dispensing device (Supprelin) anyway. He found out only when a $200,000 bill labeled “surgery” arrived. The Ninth Circuit acknowledged his parental rights but refused to enforce them, granting the defendants qualified immunity. Our amicus brief urges the Supreme Court to take the case. These interventions can cause sterility, loss of sexual function, and lifelong medical dependency, harms far greater than the school policies the Court struck down in Mahmoud v. Taylor. If a court order can’t protect a parent, no parent is protected. Read more here.

President Donald Trump’s administration wants to stop providing federal prisoners with sex-change surgeries, hormone treatments, and accommodations such as wigs, makeup, and body padding. But a federal judge has blocked the policy, and on Wednesday, the Supreme Court refused to intervene.

The decision means the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) must continue operating under the previous rules while a lawsuit brought by transgender inmates moves through the courts.

The justices offered no explanation for their decision. Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were the only two who publicly indicated they would have granted the administration’s emergency request.

At the center of the dispute is a basic question: Does the federal government have the authority to change its medical policies for prisoners, or can the courts require it to continue treatments approved under previous administrations?

Trump moved to reverse those policies shortly after returning to office in January 2025. His executive order directed federal agencies to recognize sex as an immutable biological classification rather than accept gender identity as a separate category.

The BOP subsequently announced restrictions on gender-transition surgeries, hormone treatments, and what it calls “social accommodations,” including wigs, padding, and cosmetics.

Under the proposed rules, prisoners experiencing gender dysphoria would still be eligible for mental health care and potentially medications such as antidepressants. But the government would no longer provide procedures intended to alter their physical sex characteristics.

Approximately 1,000 federal inmates identify as transgender.

The restrictions drew a lawsuit from prisoners who argued that ending their existing treatments would amount to cruel and unusual punishment under the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment.

Three of the plaintiffs, Alishea Kingdom, Jas Kapule, and Solo Nichols, have received hormone treatments for years. Their attorneys contend that abruptly withdrawing those treatments would deprive them of necessary medical care.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, appointed by President Ronald Reagan, blocked the administration’s policy earlier this year.

Cross-sex hormones and vaginoplasty are not “care.” “Gender-affirming care” is a deceptive marketing label that hides what actually happens, which is the medical mutilation of a healthy body.

These procedures end fertility. They permanently change anatomy. They leave patients with lifelong medical needs, including chronic wound care and repeated dilation. Many lose sexual function for good.

The outcomes are worse, not better. Research shows suicide attempts double after vaginoplasty. Post-surgical patients also face higher mortality, more cardiovascular disease, and greater psychiatric distress.

Inmates say denying these procedures violates the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. It’s the opposite. Providing them is the cruelty. That is the argument we made in our amici curiae brief to the Ninth Circuit in Wagoner v. Winkelman.

Wagoner is a convicted sexual predator with a documented history of severe psychological disorders. He demanded that Alaska pay for his transgender procedures in prison. Even the district court acknowledged that his self-harm likely stems from borderline personality disorder, not “gender dysphoria,” and that so-called “gender-affirming” surgery is not the mental health cure its advocates claim. Study after study points the same way: higher risks of suicide, psychiatric hospitalization, and long-term harm.

There is zero justification for forcing taxpayers to foot this bill. The Supreme Court had a chance to end the absurdity, and it blew it. That any judge still calls these procedures “care” is indefensible. No study has shown that mutilating a healthy body cures psychological distress.

The WNBA insists that only women can play in its league. It also insists that two former NBA players who identify as transgender are men and therefore ineligible.

But when Congress asked the league to explain exactly what makes someone a woman, it didn’t provide a definition.

The controversy began in August, after Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham spoke out against biological males competing in women’s sports. Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom responded by announcing that he was transgender and intended to enter the WNBA draft.

Former NBA player Royce White, now a Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Minnesota, followed with a similar announcement.

Neither player was seriously pursuing a transition to female identity. Their declarations were intended to test the league’s eligibility rules and expose what they considered a contradiction in allowing athletes to identify as women while maintaining a women’s-only competition.

The league’s collective bargaining agreement states in Article XIII, Section 1(a) that only women are eligible to play. However, that provision does not define what a woman is.

The dispute eventually drew the attention of Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Marlin Stutzman of Indiana, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Erin Houchin of Indiana, and Zach Nunn of Iowa.

They formally questioned WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert about player eligibility, safety, and confrontations with fans. Among other things, they wanted to know how the league defines a woman and why Freedom and White had been deemed ineligible.

Engelbert responded in an October 16 letter.

“With respect to your questions regarding eligibility, only women are eligible to play in the WNBA, and the individuals you cite in your letter are both men,” she wrote.

That was the extent of her explanation on the central question. Engelbert did not define “woman” or identify the specific biological or other criteria the league uses to determine eligibility.

As I explained recently, biological sex provides a clear, measurable standard. Gender identity, on the other hand, depends on what someone claims to believe about himself. If that becomes the criterion, someone has to determine whether the claim is genuine. How deeply must the person believe it? For how many years? Must he take hormones, undergo surgery, or demonstrate some history of living as a woman? Who decides whether he’s convincing enough?

In other words, you’ve replaced biology with a committee tasked with reading people’s minds.

Consider how sports handle disputed decisions. Nobody needs three judges to determine whether a basketball entered the basket. But sports like gymnastics and figure skating rely on human interpretation, which is why they need elaborate scoring systems and safeguards against arbitrary decisions. The more room there is for personal judgment, the greater the need for transparent rules.

That’s precisely what an objective definition of the word “woman” provides: clear criteria established beforehand, enforced consistently, and open to independent verification.

So which is it, WNBA? Is eligibility determined by biological sex? Then acknowledge it, define it, and enforce it across the board. If the league uses another definition of woman, explain exactly what it is.

Your gut bacteria run on a clock, and your meals set the time. Trillions of microbes in your gut rise and fall on a 24-hour rhythm that affects your metabolism, blood sugar, inflammation, and sleep. Eating on a regular schedule helps keep that rhythm steady. But consistency isn’t enough. A midnight bowl of oatmeal every night is predictable, yet it still works against your body’s natural clock. Your gut and your sleep also talk to each other constantly, which is why irregular schedules and “social jet lag” can throw both off. The fix doesn’t require a single supplement: eat within a consistent window, finish your last meal a few hours before bed, get morning light, take a short walk after dinner, and sleep at consistent hours. Small daily rhythms add up to better metabolic health and more restful nights. Read more here.