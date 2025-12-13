Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

On December 5, 2025, Dr. Gold filed a First Amended Complaint in federal court against the Medical Board of California and its leadership, challenging their unprecedented attempt to strip her medical license—not for harming patients, but for speaking out against California’s COVID-19 policies. The lawsuit argues that the Board engaged in viewpoint discrimination, selective enforcement, and denied her due process by using its power to punish constitutionally protected speech that didn’t match the state’s preferred narrative. Read more here.

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) announced this week that the U.S. Supreme Court has taken two major steps that increase pressure on coercive vaccine mandates and make clear that constitutional limits don’t disappear during a crisis. Read more here—and join us in standing up for medical freedom and the rule of law.

A new study out Monday in the journal Epidemiology has confirmed that COVID-19 school closures did far more damage to children’s mental health than officials were willing to admit.

Using medical claims data from a major California health insurer, the researchers tracked a sharp spike in spending on treatment for depression and anxiety in kids ages 5 to 18. At the peak of the lockdown period, 2.8% of children needed mental-health care. Once schools reopened, that number started falling fast—children became 43% less likely to seek help for mental-health concerns. Young girls, the study found, were hit especially hard.

The drop-off after reopening was just as telling. Spending on mental-health medications fell by about 7.5% within months, and spending on therapy and similar treatments dropped by 10.6%. The decline began roughly four months after kids returned to classrooms and kept going.

For most of the pandemic, pointing out these harms was treated as heresy. One of the study’s co-authors recalled that researchers who raised concerns were met with “very political, hyperpartisan responses.” And now, in retrospect, the acknowledgments come easily. “This is definitely a piece of evidence I wish we’d had at the beginning,” Dr. Rita Hamad of Harvard told The New York Times. “I think the decisions may have been different if we had seen that the benefits of school closures were being outweighed by risks like this.”

But they did have the evidence. As early as 2021, studies showed that remote learning carried serious mental-health consequences for children, while in-person schooling generally did not drive COVID spread. Even the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control—an early supporter of remote learning—conceded in 2020 that the emotional and academic harms likely outweighed any supposed benefit. In February 2021, we released an issue brief showing that children faced little risk from COVID-19—and warning that the real danger was the many harms they would suffer from school closures.

Those warnings proved correct. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner later reported that 60% of youth suicides among 12- to 17-year-olds were tied to remote schooling.

And more importantly, we told them. On July 27, 2020, 19 of us stood on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court and spoke directly to the American people. We said that hydroxychloroquine was a safe and effective early treatment for COVID-19, that masks were useless, and that schools needed to reopen immediately. The video of that White Coat Summit hit 20 million views overnight. It would have reached a billion if Big Tech hadn’t torn it down on sight. The legacy media followed with smears, calling us “quacks” and “anti-vaxxers” and parading a line of so-called “experts” to discredit us.

So yes—they knew. They knew exactly what they were doing to children. We stand as proof. And we’re not going to let people like Dr. Hamad pretend otherwise. It’s time for a reckoning.

The U.S. Supreme Court is signaling that the era of unchecked vaccine mandates may finally be coming to an end. This week, the Court took two significant steps in high-profile cases out of New York—steps toward a long-overdue correction on medical freedom, religious liberty, and parental rights.

On Monday, the Court issued a major procedural order in Miller v. McDonald, brought by Amish families challenging New York’s 2019 repeal of religious exemptions for school vaccine mandates. That repeal followed a measles spike, and when Amish schools—consistent with their faith—refused to enforce vaccine rules, the state fined them. The families sued.

They argue that New York’s mandate violates the First Amendment’s Free Exercise Clause and the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process Clause, which protects a parent’s right to direct a child’s medical and religious upbringing. The state forced an impossible choice: vaccinate their children in violation of their beliefs or deny them the education their religion requires.

The district court and the Second Circuit sided with the state. They insisted that vaccine mandates didn’t burden Amish religious practice and claimed exemptions would threaten herd immunity.

But the Supreme Court has now sent the case back to the lower court. In a “grant, vacate, and remand” order, the justices have instructed the lower court to reconsider its decision in light of Mahmoud v. Taylor, a June ruling from the Supreme Court expanding protections for parental rights and religious liberty. Under that precedent, the lower court must apply stricter First Amendment standards.

The Court took another unusual step in Does v. Hochul, a case involving former New York healthcare workers who were denied religious exemptions to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. The state initially allowed exemptions, then revoked them. This week, the Supreme Court issued a Call for the Views of the Solicitor General—something the Court reserves for cases it sees as legally complex and nationally significant. The justices are asking the Trump administration to weigh in before deciding whether to take the case.

We have been involved in all of these cases, pushing the Court to affirm medical freedom, religious liberty, and parental rights. In Miller, we filed an amici curiae brief urging the Court to apply the logic of Wisconsin v. Yoder, the landmark decision that barred Wisconsin from forcing Amish children into public high schools. The Court found then—as it should find now—that the Amish pose no threat to society and that government overreach threatens their religious way of life. Vaccine mandates create the same danger. The Amish, an insular community that continues to grow despite low vaccination rates, should not lose their religious freedom because of speculative public-health theories.

We also filed an amici curiae brief in Mahmoud v. Taylor, the case the Supreme Court is now directing the lower court to follow. We argued for the ruling the Court ultimately adopted—one that strengthens parental and religious rights. And we filed an amici curiae brief in Does v. Hochul, supporting healthcare workers who say New York violated their right to refuse a vaccine on religious grounds.

Frontline Doctors has participated in many such cases, all guided by one principle: our rights come from God. Period. Government doesn’t grant those rights; it exists to protect them. Any right granted by government will eventually be taken away. The beauty of America is that our Founders recognized—in the very first document of this nation—that our rights are divine, unalienable, and beyond the reach of political whim.

That’s why these cases matter. It’s why we fight. And it’s why the unlawful and coercive mandates of the pandemic must never again see the light of day in America.