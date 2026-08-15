The Gold Report

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
9h

The absolute stupidity of those who promote vaccines is beyond belief. Their money lust has blinded them to the truth. Mankind existed for thousands of years without the benefit of drugs and vaccines simply by eating natural unprocessed, pesticide-free food. Medical schools do not require the study of nutrition. If doctors studied nutrition they would learn what creates good health and energy....just as Hippocrates, the Father of medicine, taught 2400 years ago, He used the word MEDICINE to mean FOOD...not toxic elements, which break down the internal workings in the human body.. Hippocrates said, "Let Food be Your medicine; and Medicine be Your Food." Hippocrates was known for HIS CURES. He prescribed the right food, exercise, fresh air, sunshine, change of venue and a healthy lifestyle. Those who follow his teachings will have results. Unfortunately, the Medical Industry is in the business of selling products...and is not interested in cures.

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