Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

The medical establishment erupted on Wednesday against President Trump’s plan to overhaul the country’s childhood vaccination schedule.

Trump signed an executive order Monday calling for schools to reconsider their vaccine requirements. He also renewed his push to split the combined measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) shot into three separate vaccines.

The order tasks HHS’s Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines with rethinking how and when childhood shots are administered, looking into alternatives to aluminum-based adjuvants, and keeping the risk-benefit profile of childhood vaccines under ongoing review. The task force has 90 days to hand its recommendations over to the White House.

Notably, the order itself never brought up autism. What it did point to was the sheer size of the U.S. vaccine schedule compared to other wealthy nations. American kids are on track to receive roughly 70 vaccine doses by the time they turn 18, nearly double the 40-to-50 dose range typical in European countries.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus quickly condemned the order as being influenced by politics, not science. “The science is unequivocal: vaccines – including the MMR vaccine – are safe and do not cause autism,” he said, even though the order never mentioned autism.

He added that “vaccination policy should be guided by rigorous, independent and transparent review of the best available science, not by political influence.”

Ghebreyesus stopped short of explaining why bringing the U.S. schedule closer to Europe’s — a model he doesn’t dispute as safe — is itself something to resist.

The WHO chief said he is “concerned that recent changes to US immunisation policy are not aligned with decades of evidence.” That evidence base, he explained, shows “how many doses are needed, and which vaccines can be given together safely,” and is “reviewed continuously as new data emerge from across the globe.”

Major U.S. medical groups are expected to challenge the order in court, and many came out swinging immediately, all while continuing to recommend COVID-19 shots for young, healthy patients. Their central complaint is the supposed lack of new evidence to support the shift.

There’s a pattern worth noticing here.

The WHO opposes new vaccine research because there’s no “new evidence” pointing to a problem. Meanwhile, medical associations are demanding that no one go looking for new evidence in the first place. Jan K. Carney, president of the American College of Physicians, called Trump’s order “problematic and deeply concerning” because it breaks from the “scientific review that has guided the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule for decades.”

In other words, we shouldn’t look for new evidence or question decades-old assumptions. That’s the exact opposite of how the scientific method is supposed to work.

Imagine if people had taken that stance on cocaine, back when it was marketed as a medical breakthrough and a healthy tonic. Or imagine if the 100 scientists who once lined up to declare Einstein wrong about relativity had actually won the argument because we didn’t want to challenge our prior assumptions. Science doesn’t advance that way.

This is what’s known as a racket, an industry that manufactures its own demand. Think of the old mob shakedown: vandalize a business, then sell the owner “protection” from the vandalism you caused.

The vaccine industry is a racket, and a highly profitable one. It traces back to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which shielded vaccine manufacturers from liability. Through the 1990s, the medical establishment carefully built a large body of research that overwhelmingly found vaccines safe across the board and excluded studies that didn’t. RFK Jr. has already described how the CDC buried data linking the Hepatitis B and MMR vaccines to autism. Research like the Henry Ford Health study, which found the CDC’s vaccine schedule to be dangerous, was censored.

All that was left was a clear narrative that all vaccines are completely safe, for everyone, all the time.

Now they’re blocking research in the name of “no new evidence,” and then using the absence of new evidence as the reason no one should doubt the existing consensus.

It’s an industry that creates its own demand.

The Trump administration has finalized a rule that bars federal Medicaid funds from paying for the medical mutilation of minors. It also prohibits states from using federal Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) dollars to cover such procedures for anyone under 19.

The rule, issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), takes effect on Oct. 13, 2026. States that wish to continue covering these interventions may do so using their own funds, but they will no longer receive federal reimbursement. Psychotherapy for gender dysphoria remains eligible for federal funding.

Minors already receiving cross-sex hormone therapy will continue to qualify for federal Medicaid funding during a six-month transition period after the rule takes effect.

According to CMS, the rule applies to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries, which the administration refers to as “sex-rejecting procedures.”

Ethical doctors and other health professionals call them “medical mutilation“ because of how they permanently sterilize children, impair their sexual function, increase the risk of blood clots and heart complications, weaken bone density, and turn healthy children into lifelong patients.

According to the rule, 17 states currently use Medicaid or CHIP to cover some form of “gender-affirming care” for minors.

Major medical associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association, continue to support the medical mutilation of minors without credible scientific evidence.

Gender activists strongly criticized the new rule.

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson argued that medical decisions should be made by patients, parents, and doctors—not politicians—and accused the administration of targeting transgender youth and their families.

“Every young person is entitled to the health care that they, their parents, and their medical providers agree that they need, without politicians interfering with these important and highly personal decisions,” Robinson said in a statement. “The Trump administration is terrorizing trans youth and their families with these kinds of actions, and it has to stop.”

The National Women’s Law Center said the policy jeopardizes access to medically necessary care, while The Trevor Project called it a “dangerous” restriction on physician-prescribed treatment.

You have to appreciate the sheer nerve of this.

Here are activists who routinely use gender ideology to sideline parents by keeping them in the dark, and in some cases pulling children away from them entirely, all while pushing kids toward irreversible medical mutilation. AFLDS has backed six cases brought by parents pleading with the Supreme Court to stop schools and organizations like these from transitioning their children without parental consent.

These are the same activists who emotionally blackmail parents who won’t sign off on lifelong medical mutilation for their children: “Would you rather have a dead daughter or a living son?”

And now they have the nerve to pretend they’re outraged on parents’ behalf.

These are also the same people who believe vaccines should be mandatory for everyone — no exceptions, no exemptions — and are now posturing as champions of medical freedom, outraged that families don’t have more choice. The same people who think doctors should lose their license for refusing to recommend the COVID shot are suddenly acting as if they care deeply about the doctor-patient relationship.

Whether they realize it or not, they’re actually being consistent.

The medical mutilation of minors, or what they call “gender-affirming care,” violates the right to informed consent. A child cannot consent to a procedure whose consequences they can’t fully grasp, like permanent infertility. That’s why federal law bans even reversible sterilization procedures for anyone under 21, regardless of whether they say yes.

Parents can’t consent on a child’s behalf either, because no legal mechanism allows someone to authorize the sterilization of another human being. A parent cannot walk their 14-year-old daughter in for a tubal ligation — a reversible tube-tying procedure — and have a doctor perform it. No physician would do it, and no insurer would cover it, because parental consent has no validity in that case.

So the pattern actually holds: the same people pushing vaccination without individual consent also support medical intervention on children without their consent.