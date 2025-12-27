Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

The Trump administration has banned several Europeans for the “extraterritorial censorship of Americans.”

“If you spend your career fomenting censorship of American speech, you’re unwelcome on American soil,” Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers wrote this week.

Rogers described the targets as part of a sprawling “censorship-NGO ecosystem,” referring to a coordinated network of European regulators, bureaucrats, and activist nonprofits that pressure tech platforms to silence views they don’t like, even when those views are coming from Americans, inside the United States.

One of the names on the list is Thierry Breton, the architect of the EU’s Digital Services Act. The DSA is sold as a safety law. In reality, it’s an Orwellian censorship regime that forces platforms to aggressively police “misinformation” and “harmful content.” And because Europe is too big a market to ignore, the law doesn’t stay in Europe. If a meme from Ohio violates Brussels’ rules, social media platforms can be forced to remove it.

Another sanctioned figure is Imran Ahmed, founder of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). The CCDH openly declared its goal to “kill Musk’s Twitter” after Elon Musk acquired the platform, because they knew he would allow free speech. They even met with U.S. lawmakers like Rep. Adam Schiff to strategize about how to shut down Twitter. And they advised the Kamala Harris campaign, because they knew they couldn’t build a global censorship regime if Americans were allowed to vote the “wrong” way.

That’s what this is really about. Power. Europeans figured out long ago that they don’t need to control American law to control American speech. They just need to control the platforms. That’s the Brussels Effect: regulate hard enough, and everyone else falls in line.

That’s not speculation—it’s exactly what they did. During the pandemic, the CCDH created the so-called “Disinformation Dozen,” a blacklist of Americans who questioned the safety and efficacy of the mRNA shots. The list— which included RFK Jr.—was circulated to platforms like Twitter and Facebook, which censored and deplatformed the dissenters.

The campaign is still online. Even now. Despite the fact that all the claims dismissed as “disinformation” have since been proven correct, the CCDH continues to warn about the supposed “dangers of the anti-vax industry”—as if there’s some vast profit machine built on people not taking vaccines. That tells you everything you need to know.

Speech suppression coordinated across borders has real consequences. Without it, millions of Americans would not have been funneled into a mass medical experiment without informed consent or open debate.

So no, these sanctions aren’t petty retaliation. The administration isn’t trying to impose the First Amendment on Europe. It’s responding to something much more serious: foreign actors silencing Americans to protect their own political and institutional power.

Most people have no idea how deep this goes. In October, journalist Michael Shellenberger reported that Stanford University hosted a private meeting with officials from Europe, the U.K., Brazil, Australia, and California. The topic? Coordinating censorship enforcement across the globe. This is the same Stanford University that helped suppress dissent on COVID policy and the 2020 election.

It’s a deep web. It’s been operating in plain sight. And for once, our government is doing something about it.

A single federal judge has slammed the brakes on West Virginia’s new ban on petroleum-based food dyes, freezing a law that the governor signed just months ago. The measure was widely celebrated as the toughest crackdown yet on synthetic food coloring, especially in products aimed at kids.

The law, passed in March, banned a list of artificial dyes found in candy, snacks, and sugary drinks. Starting August 1, 2025, dyes like Red No. 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Blue 2, and Green 3 were barred from school lunch programs. By 2028, the ban would have expanded statewide, also covering preservatives such as BHA and propylparaben.

That plan is now on ice because one judge decided the law didn’t sit right with her.

U.S. District Judge Irene Berger, an Obama appointee, issued a preliminary injunction after the International Association of Color Manufacturers sued, arguing the law was too vague. Berger agreed, saying the statute failed to clearly define when a color additive should be considered “poisonous and injurious,” and that this lack of precision could lead to arbitrary enforcement by the state health department.

Her ruling leans heavily on hypotheticals. What studies would count? How much evidence would be enough? If a parent complained that a dye made their child sick, would that be sufficient—or would the state need more investigation first? Because the law didn’t spell all of that out to her satisfaction, Berger blocked it outright.

Think about that. West Virginia’s elected lawmakers debated the issue and passed a law. The elected governor signed it. Then a single, unelected judge vetoed it—not because the state lacked authority, but because she wasn’t comfortable with the law’s justifications.

The reason for the law isn’t speculative. Many of these dyes have long been linked to health problems, especially in children. Yellow 5—tartrazine—is derived from coal tar and has been associated with ADHD, food intolerance, and reproductive issues. Red 40 has been linked to hyperactivity, bowel disorders, and DNA damage in animal studies. These risks are serious enough that the FDA, even under Biden, banned Red Dye No. 3 in January. The Trump HHS already announced plans in April to ban the other food dyes.

Yet West Virginia is told it has to wait.

I’ve written before about how badly our judiciary needs reform, and this is exactly why. We watched corrupt judges twist the law to lock up hundreds of January 6 defendants—including me—for first-time trespassing misdemeanors. We saw over the last year how judges weaponize the law to block Trump at every turn.

Now unchecked activist judges are overriding laws designed to protect children’s health. The Constitution did not create an imperial judiciary, and it never required laws passed by elected representatives to first satisfy a judge’s personal sense of clarity before they can be enforced. If judges are not held accountable, this kind of judicial overreach will only spread—and with it, a quiet form of tyranny that no one voted for.