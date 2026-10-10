Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

In 2021, Justice Department lawyers warned that Attorney General Merrick Garland had no federal legal basis to target angry parents at school board meetings. The memo went out anyway, after the White House asked the department for help.

On Monday, the Justice Department released hundreds of internal emails as part of a 273-page report from Attorney General Todd Blanche titled Report to Expose the Weaponization of Government Against Parents in Schools.

The report was ordered under President Trump’s Executive Order 14147, which directed the Justice Department to investigate alleged misuse of federal law enforcement.

In January 2021, the Department of Education quietly pushed the National School Boards Association (NSBA) to approach the DOJ about parents fighting COVID-19 mandates.

In September, the NSBA sent Joe Biden a letter asking for federal help against threats and violence aimed at school officials. It said some of the conduct could amount to “domestic terrorism” or hate crimes. That conduct, it turned out, was criticism of mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and the government in general.

Emails show that some senior officials within the FBI were uneasy about targeting these parents for their lawful speech. There were DHS officials who felt the same. And after FBI lawyers scrambled to find a pretext to target these parents, they were forced to admit that there was no legal justification.

Nevertheless, on October 4, 2021, Garland issued his infamous memo. It told federal prosecutors and the FBI to target parents who were supposedly harassing, intimidating, and threatening school staff.

They weren’t doing that, of course. But it’s worth reading the actual emails in the report, because they’re quite revealing.

First, there’s an email from Chip Slaven at the National School Boards Association (NSBA) to the White House, asking the federal government to investigate parents at school board meetings. Part of the problem, according to Slaven, was “general levels of hostility around mask wearing and political issues such as debate over critical race theory.”

Then Slaven threw in something he must have figured would really get the Biden administration’s attention:

“I would not be surprised if there are intentional social media campaigns from foreign powers or other bad operators also popping up like what happened during the 2016 election.”

Foreign interference. The magic words.

We’d already seen how accusations of “Russian disinformation” and foreign influence were used to justify censoring Americans over the 2020 election and COVID-19. Now the same suspicion was being raised about parents protesting school policies.

But here’s the interesting part: officials inside the Justice Department weren’t buying it.

Robyn Thiemann, in the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, called the push for federal criminal investigations “ridiculous.” Associate Deputy Attorney General Kevin Chambers said the alleged conduct was “state/local in character.” Other DOJ lawyers pointed out that most of what the NSBA was complaining about wasn’t even a federal crime.

On October 2, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Kevin Driscoll warned: “If they do this, they might as well rename the damn thing the Anti-MAGA Task Force.”

Corey Amundson, who headed the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section, couldn’t have agreed more.

“Exactly!” he replied. He called the proposal “stupid, stupid, stupid” and warned that it would destroy his division’s reputation.

These were Justice Department officials saying the proposed crackdown had no clear federal basis, would make the department look partisan, and could seriously damage its credibility.

Two days later, Garland issued the memo anyway.

I wonder if he knew what every tyrant knows: parents are the biggest threat to state tyranny. To control the future, you have to control the next generation. We watched that attempt unfold in the Obama era. Kids were fed critical race theory and gender ideology, then pushed toward transition and medical mutilation aggressively.

Parents are the strongest barrier against that kind of power. AFLDS will always stand with them.

RFK Jr. is reportedly planning a broad federal effort to look into vaccine injuries.

According to The New York Times, the centerpiece would be a new research clinic at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Doctors would also get a new billing code to be reimbursed for reporting serious vaccine side effects.

RFK Jr. described the plans earlier this week during an unannounced visit to the NIH campus in Bethesda, Maryland. During his first trip there as secretary, he and other top health officials met with vaccine victims.

The agency pointed to the effort in two notices posted on its website in June. They say HHS and the NIH will study vaccine injuries with better data collection and analysis, including a new program at the NIH Clinical Center that could expand to centers nationwide. One notice also calls for large studies of how vaccines affect long-term health, good and bad, across a lifetime.

RFK Jr.’s push comes one month before the midterms, as a growing number of candidates are calling to pull COVID-19 shots off the market entirely.

For decades, Americans who say a vaccine hurt them have been told the same thing: it’s rare, it’s coincidence, move along. A federal clinic dedicated to treating vaccine injuries is a real step toward ending that script. It says injuries are real, and that they happen often enough to warrant their own clinic.

The government hasn’t offered anything like this before. The closest thing is the compensation system Congress created in 1986 with the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. The trade was that vaccine makers get shielded from lawsuits, and injured families get a government fund instead.

That fund is the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, or “vaccine court.” To use it, you file a petition with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, usually with a lawyer. Special masters or judges hear the case, weigh the evidence, and rule. Most claims must be filed within three years. Payouts can cover medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and death benefits. Your odds of winning are about 50-50.

Now picture how that plays out for a real family. A child gets a mandated vaccine, usually in exchange for an education, and suffers a debilitating injury. The parents need a pediatrician willing to admit the shot played a role, which isn’t guaranteed. Then come the forms, the lawyer, and the hearings. After all that, they may get nothing. If they win, the award is capped and may fall far short of what a lifetime of disability costs.

Compare the two approaches. Vaccine court says, “Here’s some money, so nobody sues.” A vaccine injury clinic says, “We believe you, and we’ll help you get treated.” Night and day.

There’s a political payoff, too. The medical establishment has spent decades minimizing adverse events and insisting vaccines carry no real downside. Now it’s cornered. Back the clinic, and you concede that vaccine injuries are real. Oppose it, and you’re on record denying injured patients care.