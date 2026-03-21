Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

On March 13, 2026, Dr. Simone Gold and the AFLDS legal team filed an amici curiae brief with the U.S. Ninth Circuit in Regino v. Blake, urging the court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed a California school district to secretly “socially transition” children without parental knowledge or consent. The case centers on Aurora Regino, who discovered her 11-year-old daughter had been treated as a boy at school—name, pronouns, and all—after confiding in a counselor, while staff were instructed to keep it hidden. Under the district’s policy, schools can initiate these changes for children as young as four, without informing parents—even if parents ask directly—and without giving them any ability to intervene. The appeal now asks whether parents still have a constitutional right to direct their children’s upbringing and be informed about major psychological interventions. America’s Frontline Doctors argues these secret transitions are not neutral, but the first step in a broader process that can lead to medical interventions with permanent consequences—and that parents have a fundamental right to step in before their children are put on that path. Read more here.

In a ruling Monday, Biden-appointed Judge Brian Murphy sided with a coalition of major medical groups and ordered the Department of Health and Human Services to reverse course on major policies. With the stroke of a pen, he restored COVID-19 shots to the recommended list for healthy children and pregnant women, and canceled reforms aimed at shrinking the 71-shot childhood immunization schedule.

The judge went even further and reversed HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to remove all 17 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Why? Because he doesn’t believe the new members are experienced enough.

Let that sink in. A single unelected judge is now deciding not just policy, but personnel.

It’s hard to overstate how dangerous this is. When one judge claims the authority to wrest control of the executive branch—to override policy decisions and dictate appointments—it’s a coup. It’s an actual insurrection, unlike January 6th.

Which is when we should have recognized that America was being tyrannized by an imperial judiciary. After January 6th, corrupt judges began weaponizing the law against political opponents.

I was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper—known as “Casey” Cooper—to 60 days in federal prison for a misdemeanor trespass on Capitol grounds. First-time, nonviolent trespassers do not serve prison time. That alone should have raised questions.

Judge Cooper was also legally required to recuse himself. We had known each other in law school, and he had made personal advances toward me. The standard is that even the appearance of a conflict of interest requires recusal. It didn’t happen.

Judge Cooper also faulted me for lacking remorse over the deaths of several police officers on January 6th—deaths that never happened. The only people who died that day were Ashli Babbitt and Rosanne Boyland, both unarmed.

I wasn’t alone. Cooper also sentenced AFLDS Creative Director John Strand—who peacefully accompanied me—to nearly three years in prison. The court allowed prosecutors to show sensationalized footage of the protest, while barring any footage of police brutality on the grounds that it would be “too harmful to the U.S. government.”

And after President Trump was re-elected, judges began asserting the authority to override the duly elected president’s executive powers nationwide. They even ordered planes to turn around midair after leaving U.S. airspace.

In just the first two months of Trump’s term, courts issued more than 45 universal injunctions—compared to 14 during Joe Biden’s entire term, 12 under Barack Obama, and six under George W. Bush. During Trump’s first term, he faced more than 60 such injunctions—over 92% from Democrat-appointed judges. And more than half came from just five districts: California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Washington state, and Washington, D.C.

This is not how a constitutional republic functions, which is why our Founders gave Congress a remedy: impeachment. If judges are going to claim the power to run the executive branch from the bench, then Congress has a duty to respond.

I have called on lawmakers to begin impeaching and removing activist judges. It’s time more Americans demanded the same.

New Zealand has concluded that its pandemic response was among the best in the world—and it should have been even harsher.

That’s the gist of a government-commissioned inquiry released last week. The report praises the country’s COVID-19 policies as “one of the best,” while faulting officials for not moving quickly enough to impose certain restrictions and mandates. In other words, the problem wasn’t what they did. It’s that they didn’t do it sooner.

New Zealand was already one of the most tyrannical countries in the world during COVID. Under then–Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the government imposed sweeping lockdowns and some of the strictest vaccine mandates anywhere in the developed world.

People who refused the mRNA shots were stripped of human rights. Barred from restaurants, events, and public life. Workers in entire sectors lost their jobs when they didn’t comply. Meanwhile, those who did comply were told they had earned their “freedom.”

Ardern said it plainly at the time: the system would “reward” vaccinated people with more freedoms. When asked if that created two classes of citizens, she nodded and smiled.

The inquiry reviewed all of it—lockdowns, mandates, testing, tracing—and ultimately signed off on nearly every major decision as “appropriate.” Its main criticism was that some of these measures should have been imposed earlier.

The media celebrated that conclusion. The Guardian gushed that the mandates “saved tens of thousands of lives.”

The inquiry’s stated purpose is to prepare for “the next pandemic.” Not if—when. And the message is that next time, the restrictions will come faster and sooner.

This is why it’s impossible to treat the pandemic as something that’s simply over. They’re still talking about it. They’re still insisting it worked. This is an ideological war, not a disagreement over policy or science.

The coming elections are not just about taxes or spending or which party holds a majority. They’re about whether the same tyranny gets locked in for the future. They’re about whether freedom remains a God-given right, or whether it is a permission granted by the government in exchange for compliance.

As you can see, the bureaucrats who designed these policies are not second-guessing themselves. They’re not pulling back. They’re telling you, as clearly as they can, that next time they’ll go further.

And the only real question left is whether anyone is going to stop them.