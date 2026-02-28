Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

On February 23, 2026, Dr. Simone Gold and the legal team at America’s Frontline Doctors filed an amici curiae brief urging the US Supreme Court to take up Lavigne v. Great Salt Bay Community School Board. The case centers on Amber Lavigne, a Maine mother who says school officials gave her 13-year-old daughter a chest binder and began using a different name and pronouns at school without informing her or seeking her consent. Lower courts dismissed her lawsuit early, failing to protect parents’ constitutional right to be notified when schools facilitate their children’s gender transition. In our brief, we argue that the issue strikes at the heart of a long-recognized constitutional principle: that parents—not government officials—have the primary authority over the upbringing, care, and education of their children. Read more here.

A fight over one of America’s most widely used farm chemicals is exposing a growing split in the Republican Party—one that pits national security and the food supply against public health.

At the center of the debate is glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup and a chemical linked to cancer. On February 18, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to boost domestic production of glyphosate and its precursor, elemental phosphorus. The administration framed it as a national security necessity. “There is no direct one-for-one chemical alternative,” the order warned, and without glyphosate, American agriculture—and the food supply—could become “untenable.”

Two days later, Rep. Thomas Massie joined Democrats to introduce the No Immunity for Glyphosate Act (H.R. 7601), co-sponsored by Rep. Chellie Pingree. The bill would block federal funding for the executive order and make clear that anyone harmed by glyphosate—or elemental phosphorus—can sue the manufacturers.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has publicly backed the president’s order, even while acknowledging the dangers of the chemical. Writing on X, he noted that the U.S., just 4 percent of the world’s population, uses roughly 25 percent of its pesticides. “Unfortunately, our agricultural system depends heavily on these chemicals,” he wrote. “If they disappeared overnight, crop yields would fall, food prices would spike, and many farms would fail.”

RFK Jr. says he is working with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to coordinate what he calls a practical shift toward a farming system less reliant on harmful chemicals.

Here’s the heart of the debate: we’re not deciding whether to eliminate glyphosate. We’re deciding how quickly we can do it without triggering a catastrophe. Agriculture is the ultimate source of nutrition. Strip it down too fast, and Americans’ food choices can dwindle down to something worse—ultra-processed foods loaded with chemicals like Yellow #5 and Red 40, additives linked to hyperactivity, neurological disorders, digestive problems, and even DNA damage.

The choice is between chemicals and chemicals. Neither is good.

But I trust RFK Jr., particularly on this issue. Before joining the government, he helped lead the first successful jury case against Monsanto in 2018, when a California jury awarded $289 million to Dewayne Johnson, a school groundskeeper who developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after repeated exposure to Roundup. I believe he is serious about reforming the agriculture industry so it does not need to rely on carcinogens.

This is still the MAHA revolution in action. We’re working to reduce chemicals in both our food and the fields that grow it. It’s already more progress than any generation has achieved before. We are waking from decades of pseudoscientific slumber—but progress is slow. Change takes time, careful planning, and courage to face both the health and the agricultural realities at once.

The Trump administration is preparing to spend up to $2 billion a year to build a U.S.-led alternative to the World Health Organization.

The U.S. formally exited the WHO on January 22, 2026, following an executive order President Trump signed just hours after taking the oath of office last year. The order cut funding, recalled American personnel, and demanded the creation of alternatives for coordinating international health efforts. Now, that initiative is taking shape. The administration plans to rebuild the core functions the WHO used to provide — from disease surveillance to rapid outbreak response — under American leadership.

Agencies like the CDC, NIH, and FDA already operate in 63 countries. Under this plan, they could expand to more than 130. Labs, data-sharing networks, rapid-response teams — all of it would be rebuilt from scratch. Officials stress that this isn’t retreat; it’s leadership. “We are not withdrawing from being a leader on global health,” one senior HHS official told reporters.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been one of the WHO’s sharpest critics. He points out that while the U.S. historically funded most of the organization, it was China that wielded real influence. In 2006, Beijing pushed the World Health Assembly to appoint Dr. Margaret Chan, a Chinese national, as director-general. Over her two terms, the WHO steadily aligned with China’s interests. She was followed by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, another CCP-backed figure whose early COVID decisions shielded Beijing from accountability. Under Tedros, warnings about human-to-human transmission were downplayed. The virus’s origins were spun in ways that protected China, not the world.

The WHO’s power comes from influence. Governments around the world routinely point to its guidance to justify sweeping policies, sometimes ones that severely restrict individual freedom. During COVID, “the WHO says” became shorthand for “the science says,” even when the guidance later proved flawed or incomplete.

And it wasn’t just China. Our own agencies — from the FDA to the CDC — wielded enormous influence in ways that had real consequences. Millions saw the FDA’s now-infamous “You are not a horse” tweet about ivermectin (which the agency was later forced to delete, with our added support) glossing over the fact that the drug had been prescribed safely to humans for decades. Millions relied on studies about masks and lockdowns that were later debated or revised. Millions received mRNA shots they may not have personally needed — all under the banner of scientific consensus.

That’s the uncomfortable truth about global health institutions, whether they’re influenced by Beijing or Washington: they are only as trustworthy as the people leading them. In the wrong hands, they can become instruments of overreach. In the right hands, they can coordinate lifesaving responses. The institutions themselves aren’t the problem. The leaders are. Our job is to elect the right ones.