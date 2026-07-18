Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

Anthony Fauci is set to square off with his longtime adversary Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) once again when he testifies before Congress on July 29.

Sen. Paul, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, issued a subpoena after fresh allegations surfaced last month that Fauci manipulated intelligence about the pandemic’s origins and lied to Congress to cover it up.

The subpoena wasn’t Sen. Paul’s first move. Fauci had reportedly agreed to testify voluntarily, then reversed course.

Sen. Paul has spent years trying to hold Fauci accountable. Starting in 2023, he referred Fauci to the Justice Department multiple times, accusing him of lying under oath when he denied that his agency funded gain-of-function research. That charge carried a five-year statute of limitations, which expired on May 11, 2026.

But just as the criminal statute of limitations was closing one door, new evidence may have opened another.

On June 30 — her last day as Director of National Intelligence — Tulsi Gabbard released a batch of newly declassified documents and emails. They reveal how deeply Fauci influenced the intelligence community’s official story on COVID’s origins, essentially steering the investigation from behind the scenes.

According to the documents, Fauci’s fingerprints are all over the IC’s inquiry into where the virus came from. Gabbard also says the records show retaliation against officials who supported the lab-leak theory instead of the natural-origin explanation Fauci favored.

Her summary of the intelligence community’s behavior was that officials “almost always incorporated Fauci’s recommendations.”

That flatly contradicts what Fauci told Congress in 2024, when he testified he’d had no contact with intelligence agencies about COVID at all.

While lawmakers fight this battle in Washington, America’s Frontline Doctors has been pushing for accountability from the outside. We delivered a petition with more than 100,000 signatures to Congress back in 2023, and relaunched the campaign again last year.

That campaign was the first real grassroots pushback against the Fauci era, an era where Big Brother dictated our health, and corrupt bureaucrats like Fauci crowned themselves “The Science.” Fauci actually said it out loud: “If you’re attacking me, you’re really attacking science.”

It didn’t start with Fauci. For decades, Americans have been forced to hand their health over to bureaucrats. The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act shielded Big Pharma from vaccine injury claims, leaving everyday Americans exposed, injured, and with almost no legal recourse. The 2005 PREP Act did the same thing for public health emergencies. Meanwhile, the government’s alliance with mainstream media kept the country in the dark — about ultra-processed foods, vaccine risks, the real causes of autism, and so much more. And the FDA’s revolving door with Big Pharma guaranteed a steady supply of corrupted officials running our drug industry from the inside.

Through all of it, Americans stayed asleep, because we trusted. We actually believed men like Fauci were “The Science.”

That era is over. It’s time for a new system where patients hold the power, not bureaucrats. Where your health belongs to you and your doctor, not a federal agency. Where physicians are partners in your care, not priests to be worshipped without question. Where preventing disease and building real wellness matters more than pushing another prescription. That’s the system we’re building at GoldCare.

The Fauci era is dead. Now we have to make sure it stays dead. That means using this moment to prosecute the architect of one of the greatest atrocities in modern history.

This may be our last shot to do it.

Germany has quietly abandoned one of its most contested COVID policies. As of last week, the country no longer recommends the shot for healthy people under 75, pregnant women included. Previous guidance called for annual boosters starting at age 60.

Notably, this is not related to safety concerns. Germany’s vaccine advisory board says the reasoning behind the change is that most of the population now has hybrid immunity, built from a combination of vaccination and prior infection, and severe COVID cases have become rare outside high-risk groups. The shot remains recommended for people 75 and older, high-risk patients, long-term care residents, certain healthcare workers, and pregnant women with serious medical complications.

Germany is not an outlier. Most countries on the continent already limit yearly boosters to people over 60. The UK sets the bar at 75, unless someone is immunocompromised. Even the World Health Organization recommends boosters only for older adults and does not recommend vaccinating healthy children altogether.

That leaves one major holdout: the United States, still recommending the shot for every age group six months and up, healthy or not.

That policy is being dictated by a single judge.

Last year, HHS under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. moved to narrow the recommendation for healthy young people and pregnant women. A coalition of major medical groups sued, arguing the change ignored the science. In March, Biden-appointed Judge Brian Murphy agreed, calling HHS’s move “arbitrary and capricious” and ordering the agency to reverse course.

That ruling stands despite real evidence of harm — including deaths — in the very populations it affects. The FDA’s most senior vaccine official, Vinay Prasad, admitted in a November email that for healthy young people, the risks of the mRNA shots outweigh the benefits, and that children died after receiving doses they never needed.

The public is not convinced either. A recent Rasmussen poll found 47% of American adults think it’s likely that vaccine side effects caused a significant number of unexplained deaths, including a quarter who say it’s very likely. Only 39% call that unlikely.

Germany didn’t cut back its vaccine recommendation because the shots are dangerous. They are, and that should be said plainly and more often.

But the move is still significant, because it shows just how far apart Germany and the U.S. public health establishment have drifted.

When I took the Hippocratic Oath, I promised to do no harm. That includes not giving healthy people medicine they don’t need.

Vaccines were originally built for one purpose: stopping serious, deadly diseases like smallpox. For roughly a hundred years, nobody argued you should get a vaccine unless there was an actual threat. No smallpox outbreak, no smallpox shot.

That changed in the 20th century. Now the assumption is that everyone should get vaccinated for everything, regardless of the disease, your odds of catching it, your health, or your actual risk. Healthy kids get flu shots every year to prevent an illness that healthy kids do not die from. Why? Because it’s become routine. If a disease exists, the reflex is to medicate against it, whether or not it threatens you.

That’s the mindset driving America’s medical establishment right now, and Judge Brian Murphy is part of it. He’s effectively setting national vaccine policy single-handedly, based on a version of “science” that means: give everyone drugs, all the time, for everything.

I’m a physician. That’s not medicine. And apparently, Germany doesn’t think so either.