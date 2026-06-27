Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

On July 1st, GoldCare will celebrate Medical Freedom Day with a national livestream event that brings together top physicians, patient advocates, healthcare innovators, and independent thinkers for a bold conversation about the future of American healthcare. Moderated by Dr. Simone Gold, the event tackles the issues millions of Americans are already talking about: informed consent, chronic disease, mental health, cancer care, stem-cell therapies, and why healthcare has become so expensive and so broken.

Medical Freedom Day is a vision for what healthcare can look like when patients are empowered, doctors are free to practice, and the system actually serves the people in it. As America approaches its 250th birthday, GoldCare is leading the charge for a healthcare revolution. This is where it starts. Join now!

A federal judge on Monday struck down a series of state programs that would have prevented food stamp recipients from using their benefits to purchase junk food.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama appointee, ruled that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins had misread federal law when she approved the restrictions. Rollins oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and had signed off on purchase limits in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

In her ruling, Berman wrote that Rollins had tried to override not just a procedural technicality, but the actual legal definition of “food” as established by Congress. “Neither the USDA nor the states can force this square peg into a round hole,” she wrote.

Let’s give the judge the benefit of the doubt and assume she isn’t motivated by pure hostility toward the Trump administration. In her view, she thinks she’s protecting low-income Americans’ right to make their own choices about what to eat.

That’s backwards.

Choice is a privilege of the middle and upper classes. People with higher incomes can more easily afford gym memberships, fresh food, and the time and resources to build healthier habits. SNAP recipients don’t have such choices. They are trapped in a cycle of ultra-processed foods engineered to keep them hungry, addicted, and sick.

A recent study by researchers from Harvard, the University of Michigan, and Duke found that the junk food industry borrows directly from the tobacco industry’s playbook, designing products for compulsive consumption. Many are calibrated to hit what food scientists call a “bliss point” — a precise combination of fat, sugar, and sodium that triggers dopamine responses similar to narcotics, overriding normal hunger signals. In short, these foods make you hungrier, which critics point out defeats the entire purpose of food stamps.

The purchasing data backs this up. Junk food makes up a massive share of what SNAP recipients buy, with soda ranking as the single most purchased item. These are the purchase patterns of people who have been chemically maneuvered out of free choice.

They’re eating food that makes them hungrier every day and getting sicker because of it. Between 10 and 35 percent of children under five regularly consume sugary drinks, and roughly 60 percent of adolescents report eating at least one ultra-processed food the day before.

People eating around nine servings of ultra-processed food per day face a 67 percent higher risk of heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death compared to those eating just one. Every additional daily serving adds another 5 percent to that risk. That’s on top of the well-documented connections to obesity and other chronic diseases.

Real equity means raising the nutritional floor for the most vulnerable Americans, not using taxpayer money to subsidize an addiction engineered in a lab for someone else’s profit.

This judge just made that harder.

Three military branches are reversing the Pentagon’s decision to drop the flu vaccine requirement for recruits, according to ABC News.

Two months after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ended the military’s mandatory flu shot policy — one in place since 1945 — the Army, Navy, and Air Force are bringing it back for basic trainees. The mainstream media is pointing to a flu outbreak at Lackland Air Force Base — over 220 recruits infected, four hospitalized — as the reason.

But that deserves some pushback. The CDC is clear about who is actually at serious risk from the flu: young children, elderly adults, and people with underlying health conditions. Healthy young military recruits don’t fit that profile.

When Hegseth ended the mandate in April, he was direct about why.

“We’re seizing this moment to discard any absurd, overreaching mandates that only weaken our war-fighting capabilities,” he said. “If you, an American warrior entrusted to defend this nation, believe that the flu vaccine is in your best interest, then you are free to take it. But we will not force you.”

The individual branches found a way around his order. Pentagon policy sets the overall rules, but commanders have the authority to adapt those rules if they believe safety or mission readiness demands it. The Army, Navy, and Air Force used that flexibility to reinstate the flu shot requirement for basic trainees without technically violating Hegseth’s directive.

Only about 40 percent of incoming Air Force recruits at Lackland had been vaccinated when the outbreak hit in early June. The Air Force is now vaccinating its entire current recruit class and requiring the shot for all future arrivals. The Army is going even further — extending the requirement to troops deploying overseas, healthcare workers, prison staff, childcare employees, and soldiers in large-scale training exercises.

Here’s what’s being left out of the coverage: a flu outbreak on a military base isn’t a public health emergency. It’s flu season. For healthy adults in their late teens and twenties, the flu has an estimated death rate of around 0.0019 percent.

The stated concern is that sick recruits miss training days. Fair enough. But the science suggests vaccinated recruits might miss training days too, just for different reasons.

In a 2012 study, researchers randomly assigned children to receive either the flu vaccine or a placebo, then tracked them for nine months. The vaccinated group got the flu less often, but they were 4.4 times more likely to catch other respiratory infections. When your body fights off a natural flu infection, it triggers a temporary broad immune boost that helps fight off other bugs. When you skip the flu, you skip that protection too.

A Department of War study from the 2017–2018 flu season found something similar among military personnel. Vaccinated service members who got sick were more likely to test positive for other respiratory viruses — including coronavirus and human metapneumovirus — compared to unvaccinated personnel who got sick.

This is the same pattern we saw throughout the COVID-19 pandemic: public health policy that starts with a product and works backward. Pick a vaccine, mandate it for everyone, and skip the most basic question — does everyone actually need it?

If military-age recruits are not at serious risk of dying from the flu, but getting the vaccine makes them 4.4 times more likely to get sick with something else, you’re weakening the fighting force. That’s not a trade worth making.