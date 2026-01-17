Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

Last week, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary revealed that the medical establishment has spent decades suppressing nutrition science, and Americans have paid the price.

Makary pointed to the Minnesota Coronary Experiment (MCE), a massive randomized controlled trial launched in 1968 across a nursing home and six state mental hospitals. The goal was to test the reigning theory that cutting saturated fat and replacing it with polyunsaturated vegetable oils would lower cholesterol, reduce heart disease, and save lives.

The study enrolled roughly 9,400 participants between the ages of 20 and 97. One group ate a diet heavy in animal fats and margarine. The other replaced about half of those fats with vegetable oils and corn-oil margarine—the diet we were promised was healthier.

It wasn’t. Yes, the vegetable-oil diet lowered cholesterol—by about 14 percent on average. But that didn’t translate into real-world health. People didn’t live longer. They didn’t suffer fewer heart attacks. They didn’t have less atherosclerosis. In fact, the opposite trend emerged: for every 30-point drop in cholesterol, the risk of death increased by 22 percent.

And yet, despite being the largest randomized controlled trial of its kind, the MCE quietly disappeared.

“They suppressed the data for 16 years,” Makary said. “Two other large studies failed to show an association. Finally, the study trickled out in the medical literature. Nobody noticed it. Those in the low-fat group had higher rates of heart attacks.”

So the data didn’t support the theory, but the theory survived anyway.

Makary also noted what happened when fats were demonized and replaced with carbohydrates—often ultra-processed, fiber-stripped substitutes masquerading as health food.

“We created a generation of children with low protein, high carbohydrates, sugar addiction, and burdened with ultra-processed foods,” he said. “And what did we do as a medical field? Drugged them at scale.”

But there was another consequence of burying studies like the MCE, the Henry Ford study, and others: certainty.

Suppressing scientific data made the establishment more confident. They became certain that vegetable oils are healthier than animal fats. Certain that cholesterol is inherently bad. Certain that the debate was over.

Certainty—especially when paired with arrogance—is a death sentence for science. It’s what the Roman Inquisition had when Galileo proposed heliocentrism. It’s what the scientific establishment had when Einstein introduced relativity. Science doesn’t advance through confidence alone; it advances through humility—the willingness to question, test, and re-test even our most cherished assumptions.

The last two decades reflect what happens when that humility disappears. Certain questions have been declared off-limits. Entire classes of treatments, like vaccines, are blocked from further study. “The science is settled” is an absurd phrase for any scientist to say, yet it has become a slogan.

Medical celebrities like Dr. Paul Offit and organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics react with fury at the mere suggestion that we conduct more rigorous studies on the injections we give children. The reason, they say openly, is that all the necessary research has already been done. They’re certain.

Some of this, of course, is driven by money. The AAP has received large sums from Pfizer. Dr. Offit co-invented the rotavirus vaccine RotaTeq, which is manufactured by Merck. Corporate incentives matter.

But not everyone is motivated by profit. Many academics, researchers, and physicians are driven by something just as dangerous: the comfort of certainty. The fear that questioning long-held beliefs might expose how fragile they really are. And in science, that mindset is fatal.

Sen. Rand Paul says the Justice Department still hasn’t acted on his criminal referral against Anthony Fauci. Speaking with Joe Rogan this week, Sen. Paul said he has been waiting, again, for the DOJ to respond to evidence he submitted showing Fauci lied under oath to Congress.

Sen. Paul first referred Fauci to the Department of Justice in July 2023, showing evidence that Fauci falsely testified that the National Institutes of Health never funded gain-of-function research in China. Internal NIH communications later showed that it did. Those emails directly contradict Fauci’s sworn testimony—first to Sen. Roger Marshall in January 2023, and earlier to Sen. Paul himself in May, July, and November of 2021.

Sen. Paul told Rogan that under the Biden administration, he sent multiple criminal referrals to then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, along with the supporting evidence. Nothing happened.

Since then, the senator has worked with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who he says has helped provide additional documentation and internal communications. But even after renewing the referral in July 2025, Sen. Paul says Trump’s Justice Department has made no move to open an investigation.

He also raised questions about the blanket pardon Fauci received in the final minutes of Joe Biden’s presidency on January 20, 2025. Trump later voided Biden’s pardons after confirming they were signed by autopen, not by Biden himself.

I share Senator Rand’s frustration, and it’s not talked about nearly enough.

We act as though the injustices the American people suffered under the last administration are behind us. They aren’t. Yes, there’s been a changing of the guard. The architects of pandemic policy no longer sit in government offices. But they remain firmly embedded in the Medical-Industrial Complex, rewarded and celebrated.

Fauci still commands speaking fees. Peter Marks—the former FDA official who helped rush COVID-19 mRNA shots to market and downplayed myocarditis risks—now enjoys a cushy position at Eli Lilly. Rochelle Walensky, who led the corrupt CDC and justified masking children for political convenience, holds prestigious fellowships at Harvard Business School, Harvard Kennedy School, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

None of them have been held accountable.

And because of that, the system keeps behaving as though nothing went wrong. The American Academy of Pediatrics is now suing HHS for not recommending COVID-19 shots for children—even after everything we now know. Let that sink in. The medical establishment is so committed to these disastrous policies that it’s suing the government for backing off them.

That’s why we launched the Arrest Fauci campaign in 2023. We gathered more than 100,000 signatures and delivered them to Congress, demanding accountability. Congress did nothing. We renewed the campaign last year because justice delayed has become justice denied.

Ask any J6 defendant whether the threat of tyranny is over, and we’ll tell you it isn’t. We know because we lived it. We saw how power is used and how it’s protected. Those who orchestrated January 6th, COVID-19, Russiagate, and the 2020 election—not one of them has been so much as fined.

Tyranny doesn’t end on its own. It ends when it’s stopped. And until Fauci and the others are held accountable, American justice has not been served.