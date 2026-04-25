Explore this week’s op-eds from Dr. Gold:

War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday that the U.S. military will no longer require service members to receive the annual flu vaccine, framing the decision as one rooted in personal choice, medical autonomy, and religious freedom.

In a video posted to social media, Hegseth said the long-standing, blanket flu shot requirement across all branches and all circumstances no longer made sense.

“The notion that a flu vaccine must be mandatory for every service member, everywhere, in every circumstance at all times is just overly broad and not rational,” he said.

A memo formalizing the policy makes clear the change is not absolute. Individual military services will have 15 days to request that the requirement remain in place for specific populations or circumstances.

Hegseth said the move is part of a broader effort to pull back what he described as unnecessary mandates.

“We’re seizing this moment to discard any absurd, overreaching mandates that only weaken our war-fighting capabilities,” he said. “In this case, this includes the universal flu vaccine and the mandate behind it.”

Under the new policy, he said, the decision shifts back toward the individual service member.

“Our new policy is simple: If you, an American warrior, entrusted to defend this nation, believe that the flu vaccine is in your best interest, then you are free to take it. You should,” Hegseth said. “But we will not force you. Because your body, your faith and your convictions are not negotiable.”

Hegseth opened his remarks by referencing the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate under the Biden administration, which he said forced troops “to choose between their conscience and their country.”

More than 8,400 service members were discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Only 43 later re-enlisted under the Biden administration, during a period in which overall force numbers fell to their lowest level since World War II.

The rationale behind vaccine requirements in the military has always been readiness: keeping troops healthy, preventing outbreaks, and preserving operational strength.

But the military is not a medically vulnerable population. The average service member is around 28 years old, physically screened, and already cleared for the demands of combat readiness. This is the group least likely to suffer severe outcomes from common respiratory illnesses.

CDC data has consistently shown that the highest-risk groups for serious illness are young children, older adults, and individuals with underlying health conditions.

So the question is not whether vaccines have value in general. Today’s vaccines aren’t even real vaccines—they’re more like therapeutics that don’t prevent infection or transmission. The real question is whether blanket mandates make sense when applied uniformly to a population that is, by design, young, healthy, and highly screened.

Let’s look at the data. A healthy 28-year-old faces a roughly 0.002% risk of death from COVID-19, with influenza risk even lower at about 0.0019%. By contrast, the risk of myocarditis following the COVID-19 shots—particularly among young men—is much greater. CDC estimates suggest a rate around 0.1%, though I expect we will discover the true rate to be higher.

So the question is, what exactly is being weighed when a healthy 20- or 30-something soldier is required to take a vaccine for a disease that, for them, carries extremely low risk?

At its core, it comes down to medical ethics: do no harm. If a person is not at meaningful risk for a disease, then giving them drugs they don’t need is doing them harm.

If anything, this new policy will strengthen—not weaken—the readiness and resilience of our fighting men and women.

The legacy of Charlie Kirk is increasingly showing up in public policy across the United States, with a steady stream of legislation reflecting his influence months after his death.

More than 60 Charlie Kirk–related bills have been introduced in over 20 states—ranging from efforts to advance his values, establish official days of remembrance, to naming roads and public spaces in his honor—according to an Associated Press analysis.

In Tennessee, lawmakers have advanced a broad campus free speech measure known as the Charlie Kirk Act, sending it to Governor Bill Lee for his signature. The bill, introduced by Rep. Gino Bulso and Sen. Paul Rose, is explicitly framed as a tribute to Charlie, who was assassinated last September while speaking at Utah Valley University.

At its heart, the legislation aims to protect the right to speak freely on public campuses, without pressure to conform or self-censor in the face of institutional pushback.

Governor Lee also recently signed the Charlie Kirk American Heritage Act, which protects the ability of public schools and universities to teach about religion’s role in American history. The law highlights examples such as the Pilgrims’ religious foundations, George Washington’s use of chaplains, Benjamin Franklin’s call for prayer at the Constitutional Convention, and the influence of the late evangelist Billy Graham.

Ohio is now weighing its own version of the Charlie Kirk American Heritage Act.

And in Kansas earlier this month, lawmakers overrode Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto to pass the Kansas Intellectual Rights and Knowledge (KIRK) Act as part of HB 2333. The law expands campus free speech zones, limits restrictions on outdoor expression, and creates a pathway for students to sue schools over alleged violations of speech rights.

Just days before his death, Charlie wrote: “Jesus defeated death so you can live.” I feel a similar way about Charlie. There are people whose lives end, but whose influence doesn’t. A person can be said to have “defeated death” when their ideas continue to shape the world long after they are gone.

That is what we are seeing now. State after state is not just remembering Charlie, but advancing legislation tied directly to the causes he cared most about—free speech and religious liberty.

Charlie and I bonded over medical freedom. He once told me that the interview we did together after the White Coat Summit in 2020 became his most-watched video ever. He spoke often about what he saw as medical tyranny during COVID-19. To carry that legacy forward, I believe both federal and state governments should enact stronger protections for medical freedom. That is where much of the current fight sits: activist judges blocking RFK Jr.’s MAHA agenda, medical associations defending vaccine mandates and pushing pseudoscience, and advocacy groups pushing back against efforts to end the medical mutilation of minors.

Charlie would have considered it a profound honor if his legacy helped protect children—whether from dangerous vaccines, social transitioning, or medical mutilation.

In that sense, Charlie will have defeated death so America can live.