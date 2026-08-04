Picture a salesman whose customer base shrinks by almost 3 percent. Nearly 1.4 million customers walk out the door. On top of that, his product gets worse. Demand dwindles.

Any sane company would fire him. But imagine that instead, the company gives this salesman a 34 percent raise, promotes him, and allocates even more resources to his failed operation.

No business would do that. But American government schools have been running exactly that model for years.