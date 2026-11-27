Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/143The Hero Next Door - Fired, Arrested, Unbroken: Dr. Simone Gold’s FightDr. Simone GoldNov 27, 2026143ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Gold ReportSubscribeAuthorsDr. Simone GoldRecent PostsHappy Thanksgiving 2026 from AFLDSNov 26 • Dr. Simone GoldBlessed 2 Teach with Dr. Simone Gold - The Infrastructure of TyrannyNov 20 • Dr. Simone GoldDr. Jay Flottmann | Medical Freedom Day July 2026Nov 15 • Dr. Simone GoldDr. Lynn Fynn at the AFLDS Freedom Summit | Analyzing Vaccines for Endemic InfectionNov 13 • Dr. Simone GoldWhat’s Really Making America Sick? with Dr. Richard AmerlingNov 8 • Dr. Simone GoldGoldCare Celebrates the Revolution with Dr. Robert MaloneNov 1 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'We Need 2026 Nuremburg Trials' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 30 • Dr. Simone Gold